Insiders Keep Buying FUND, But Mr. Market Keeps Ignoring

If the current market environment continues, FUND will likely deliver a modest return. If there is mean reversion in the resource sector, and a resurgence of value investing, there could be significant upside.

FUND has suffered a long run of mediocre performance as its old school value investing with a resource angle has been drastically out of favor.

The portfolio manager at FUND has spent more than $5 million buying shares on the open market in the past year.

Sprott Focus Trust (FUND) invests with a long time horizon in what it believes are high-quality businesses with strong balance sheets that are trading at attractive valuations. It's basically an old school value investor with a few unique angles.

George Whitney, the portfolio manager of FUND, has skin in the game, and has been buying aggressively. In the year he spent more than $5 million buying FUND shares on the open market. As of the most recent filings, he owns over 31% of the FUND, and his wife owns another 6.5%. It is very rare to see this level of financial commitment from sponsors in a product widely available to retail investors. FUND Management’s recent rapid increase in open market purchases seems like an indication that insiders expect good things on the horizon.

Persistent Discount

One might think that this insider buying would result in the shares trading close to NAV. However, FUND has suffered a persistent discount. Management hired an IR resource for the fund recently, but that wasn’t enough to offset a rough 2018. It currently trades at an 11% discount to NAV.

Performance Status: Out Of Fashion

FUND’s out of favor conservative investing style has led to a run of mediocre performance.

Has FUND's investment management team lost its touch? It's possible that they are overexposed to value traps and/or do not understand the realities of modern business. It's also possible that the current market environment will mean revert. The recent travails of WeWork (WE) seem to indicate growing skepticism with profit-light, hype-heavy business models. Some quantitatively-focused investors have noted the recent underperformance of value investing (as defined statistically), is a historical anomaly, and betting on its reversal is a major opportunity.

In the late 1990s, the mainstream view was that value investing was dead, and Warren Buffett was obsolete. Baupost’s performance trailed the S&P by a wide margin for an entire decade in the 1990s. It all reversed quite dramatically in the following decade.

I wrote about FUND in March 2018. It then went on to have a terrible second half of 2018. However, it did recover nicely in 2019. The first half of 2019 was their best start to a year in over a decade. Notably, insider buying has continued to be extremely aggressive throughout this improved performance.

Portfolio And Investing Style

One can never be certain if the macro status quo will reverse. Even if it does, it's not clear what contrarian holdings will do well. FUND is interesting as a relatively simple, conservative bet on long-run mean reversion. If the current environment continues, it is likely to deliver a modest return, including a ~5% dividend (it currently pays around 5.81% based on NAV). If the status quo changes, a lot of scenarios lead to significant upside for FUND.

The following table shows how FUND’s holdings compare to its Russell 3000 Benchmark. Generally, it buys companies cheaper based on earnings, with higher dividend yields, much stronger balance sheets, and comparable ROICs. Focus on strong balance sheets is a drag on performance during good times, but makes it much more robust to a downturn.

Metric FUND Russell 3000 Benchmark P/E 15.8 20.09 P/B 1.9 3.26 ROIC 18.84% 20.13% Dividend Yield 2.4% 1.8% Leverage Ratio 2.22x 9.71x composite leverage

Source: Semi-Annual Report and Russell 3000 Fact Sheet

FUND’s high exposure to out of favor sectors also makes it a bet on mean reversion. The materials sector exposure bucks the trend of capital-light technology-focused business models. Energy accounts for 11% of FUND's portfolio, but only negligible portions of most mainstream indexes. FUND's 17% financials exposure consists mainly of asset managers focused on active investing. Also, note 28% of holdings are outside the US.

FUND Sector Exposure:

Materials 23.7 Financials 17.2 Information Technology 15.9 Energy 11.7 Consumer Discretionary 10.7 Real Estate 7.8 Consumer Staples 3.7 Cash & Cash Equivalents 3.5 Industrials 3.3 Health Care 2.7

Source: Semi Annual Report

Unlike many value investors, the Sprott team takes a lot of interest in the resource space, precious metals. They are consistently overweight the resource sector compared to the benchmark. That has two advantages. First, it means they’ll be able to take advantage of major cyclical turns, which can produce massive gains when they do occur. Second, because of their analytical background,they are less likely to get caught as "tourists" buying into deceptively cheap commodity producers at the wrong time.

The portfolio manager explains his view on hard assets here:

I think real or hard assets is a category to watch. Precious metals, farmland, real estate, for example, have all become vastly underweighted in most investor’s portfolios. Not so much because hard assets have done poorly but because they have just not kept pace with the equity and the bond markets over the last few years. I think investors have found themselves out of balance or may find themselves out of balance, once they look more closely at their portfolio allocations. I think it is beneficial to re-allocate to those under-owned categories, maybe at the expense of equities and fixed income. Certainly, the focus is now shifting toward inflation. We had a slightly higher reading today than people were expecting, as opposed to the fight against deflationary forces that had been going on really since the bottom in 2009. There is a shifting narrative out there, and it is likely to cause repositioning.

Most investors are not positioned for inflation. The S&P 500 has almost no resource sector exposure. Although many companies have pricing power, their input prices would rise rapidly as well. For example, companies such as Coca-Cola (KO), McDonald's (MCD), and Procter & Gamble (PG), which feature heavily in most large cap “conservative” portfolios have been benefited greatly from declining input costs in recent years. Declining input costs have made possible for them to be seen as reliable sources of earnings in spite of flattish revenue and market share growth. The resource sector exposure would be a major source of upside, and relative performance for FUND in the event of a return of commodity-driven inflation.

Whitney was recently named president of Sprott. It's reasonable to think that some of the best talent at Sprott will be redirected towards improving FUND’s performance, and taking advantage of macroeconomic changes. FUND is worth hanging onto in an income portfolio, as a bet on mean reversion in the resource space, and a resurgence in value investing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FUND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.