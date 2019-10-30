Equity LifeStyle Properties: Focus On The Long-Term Potential

Current risk-reward scenario is less appealing in the short term and new positions in the stock should be only appropriate for investors aiming long-term capital appreciation.

While Equity LifeStyle is relatively overvalued, it can be seen as a premium awarded to the stock thanks to the favorable scenario surrounding the manufactured housing sector.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) continued to show strength in the recent financial report, underscored by a robust residential market. While healthy fundamentals largely justify a positive stance on the stock, investors should be mindful that recent advance in stock price has considerably limited the upside potential. Therefore, new positions in the stock are rather recommended for those with a long-term investment perspective.

Q3 2019 Earnings Highlights

Total revenue was $271.2 million, 5.8% above expectations and up 5.6% YoY. Core rental income growth was 5.4% YoY, with 4.7% from rate growth and 70 bps from increase in occupancy, as a result of additional 58 occupied sites in the quarter.

Core RV revenues came near the guidance. Annual revenues, which is related to the annual subscriptions, grew 6.2% YoY, with rate increase representing 5.5% and the remainder thanks to additional revenue from occupancy gains. Seasonal revenues came in strong as well, with growth of 3.9% YoY, driven by growth in transient resort revenues and membership subscriptions.

While transient site usage by members grew above 10% YoY, overall result was impacted by some underperforming locations. On the other hand, membership subscriptions and upgrade sales came in above guidance, with 5,900 Thousand Trails camping passes sold during the quarter, a 12% increase year-to-date over last year, and 859 upgraded units in the quarter.

Expenses in general, such as property, operating, maintenance and real estate tax, were higher than forecast. However, the impact on bottom line was limited, with normalized FFO coming in at $102.7 million, or $0.53 per share, $0.01 below expectations but up $0.04 YoY.

On balance, it was another positive quarter for Equity LifeStyle, marking its 40th consecutive quarter of occupancy growth, rental growth above 5% and positive developments on the digital front, with RV revenue booked through the company's website increasing 19% and online sales of camping passes up 25%.

Business Outlook

As typical residents in MH and RV communities in average age 55-plus years old, the demographic trend toward an aging population, see chart below, is a significant tailwind in favor of growing demand to Equity LifeStyle Properties over the coming years. On top of that, MH communities are also becoming increasingly appealing not only to near retirement population but also to younger families, given the cost-benefit advantage of MH as compared to current higher prices of single-family houses and apartments.

Source: Investor Presentation

Although current MH occupancy is near 95%, Equity LifeStyle still sees opportunity to increase it going forward, as 54% of properties have been at least 98% occupied for the past 10 years and can serve as a reference for the remainder of the portfolio. Florida will be a key driver to improve this metric, as near half of vacant properties are located in this state. The company's expectation is positive though, given ongoing good demand for migration in the region.

While the development of new areas is seen as a hurdle to the segment, due to restrictive zoning regulation by government authorities, Equity LifeStyle is expected to add near 1,000 sites through expansions in 2019 and in the range of 1,000 to 1,200 in 2020. For the next 3 to 5-year period, the management team is eyeing an estimated number of 5,000 big acres, which should become a significant source of incremental revenue, even considering the existent portfolio of near 73,000 sites across 204 MH communities operated by the company.

Equity LifeStyle is also incrementally developing a marinas portfolio. After conducting a joint venture for 2 years, including 11 coastal marinas, and exhibiting a healthy NOI growth of 5% CAGR during this period, the company has recently taken over a 100% ownership of the portfolio. Going forward, the company intends to expand its presence in the segment and will look to selective acquisitions, based on an estimated number of 500 institutional quality marinas in the United States.

In order to finance this expansion in marinas segment, the company intends to develop a secured lending model, quite similar to the format implemented when the company entered the RV business in 2004.

Despite the recent marinas acquisition, its balance sheet is well-positioned to support future strategic acquisition activity, as the debt position is trending down, with financial debt to EBITDA below 4.5x and average term to maturity at 12 years.

In summary, Equity LifeStyle seems to be on the right path to boost FFO over time and also continue to increase dividend in the years ahead, supported by a growing cash flow and a relatively healthy balance sheet. As such, the management team has recommended for board level decision a 12% increase in the dividend for 2020 to $1.37 a share.

Valuation

Based on the P/FFO analysis, Equity LifeStyle is overvalued compared to the Residential REITs peer group, including apartment REITs, single-family rental REITs and manufactured housing REITs. As displayed on the chart below, its P/FFO Forward multiple of 32.4x is roughly 20% higher than the average of the peer group (25.8x).

On the other hand, in order to take into consideration the potential effect of FFO Growth 3-Year average forecast on valuation, we can look at the analysis of the P/FFO Forward / FFO Growth forecast ratio (green line), which is similar to the popular PEG ratio. As a result, we see that Equity LifeStyle ratio of 4.9x is somehow closer to the peer group (4.6x), appearing right after the average on the chart ordered according to this metric.

Source: Data from Seeking Alpha, consolidated by the author

While Equity Lifestyle is admittedly overvalued by both methods, it can also be seen as a premium awarded to the stock thanks to the favorable scenario surrounding the manufactured housing sector, given historical high occupancy rates, positive demographic trends and price affordability.

On the other hand, such high expectations surrounding the company may also become a hurdle to the stock performance. For instance, the company has issued a guidance for 6.1% growth in normalized FFO in 2020, assuming 4% growth in rent. While it is reasonable to expect that, given the tight housing market and the positive environment, external factors such as an exacerbation of rent control policies near an election period could cause a deterioration in the sentiment and potential selloffs in the stock, as the market would see an increased risk of rent growth deceleration.

Takeaway

Equity LifeStyle's Q3 2019 earnings results reinforced the present positive environment for the company, with high occupancy levels, rent growth and initiatives to boost FFO going forward.

On the other hand, shares are trading at a premium valuation, following gains in the broader REIT sector this year. Therefore, we consider that current risk-reward scenario is less appealing in the short term and new positions in the stock should be only appropriate for investors aiming long-term capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.