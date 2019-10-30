AT&T - On Hold Over Streaming Uncertainty

Steady Results With Big Plans for the Future

AT&T (T) reported results for 3Q 2019 that show the company is on-track to meet the plans for 2019 laid out following the Time Warner merger. Revenues were flat to lower but margins generally improved, resulting in segment EBITDA close to in-line with 3Q 2018. Non-GAAP net income, adjusted for an actuarial loss in benefit plans, was up 4.4% from 3Q 2018. In short, the same trends I discussed in my July article “AT&T – Value Over Volume” are still in place and don’t need to be rehashed here. The key new development is the three-year growth and capital allocation plan that the company rolled out after consultation with activist investor Elliott Management over the last few months. Key planks of the capital plan include buying back 70% of the shares issued for the Time Warner merger while lowering debt to 2-2.25x EBITDA by 2022. The growth side of the plan includes equipment and service growth in Mobility as 5G rolls out and broadband growth in the Entertainment division more than offsetting satellite TV decline. Underpinning this growth in bandwidth will be the new streaming service HBO Max. Some cost reductions and further merger synergies are also part of the plan.

The capital plan appears deliverable based on free cash flow. The cost reductions and growth in Mobility also seem achievable based on year-to-date results and known timing of 5G rollout. The success of HBO Max is more uncertain due to the number and quality of competitors in the streaming space as well as AT&T’s relative lack of experience there. While HBO Max may ultimately prove successful, rollout and scale-up of the service is prone to inevitable bumps along the way. AT&T provided a conservative 2020 forecast, implying most of the benefits will be realized in 2021-22.

The initial market reaction to the plan was positive, with the stock gaining about 5% on the open. While I see upside potential for the stock to the $43-$45 range by 2022 even without full delivery of the growth plan, I expect choppy sideways trading through 2020 on any bumps in the streaming rollout. If AT&T can establish a good track record with HBO Max and fully deliver its growth plan, the stock would be worth around $49 even with no multiple expansion. If the market gave AT&T a similar multiple as its main competitor Verizon (VZ), it could trade well into the $50’s.

I rate AT&T a hold at current levels due to current uncertainty surrounding the streaming rollout but I would buy on dips over the next year. I would re-evaluate in the quarter or two following the HBO Max rollout as we get a better sense of whether the full growth plan will be delivered.

Capital Return Plan Is Feasible

AT&T detailed their capital plan in the 3Q earnings call presentation. The plan includes “modest” annual dividend growth which I take to mean a continuation of the 1 cent per quarter annual growth we have seen in recent history. The company also plans to buy back 70% of the 1.1 billion shares issued in the Time Warner merger. Remaining free cash flow would be used to retire debt, which they expect to be at 2-2.25x EBITDA by 2022. This is supported by asset sales of $5 to $10 billion in 2020 and growing free cash flow in 2021 and 2022. A summary of the company’s plan is shown below:

Source: AT&T 3Q 2019 Earnings Presentation

I have detailed the key variables of the capital return plan year-by-year in the table below. Note that I have assumed FCF and EBITDA growth at the low end of the company’s forecast due to the uncertainty around the success of HBO Max which I will discuss later. You can see that AT&T can complete its desired buybacks and dividend increases and still reduce net debt to 2.14x EBITDA by 2022. I ran a variation of this model (not shown) with zero FCF and EBITDA growth, and it indicates the company can still get down to 2.33x debt/EBITDA. Alternatively, with zero growth they could dial back the share buybacks about 25% to get back in the desired debt payoff range.

The reduction in share count and reduced interest costs alone are enough to increase the value of AT&T shares by about 10%. While these moves are feasible, investors should also examine the growth side of the plan.

Sources of Growth

AT&T also highlighted opportunities for cost cutting and revenue growth as part of its 3-year plan. These would increase EBITDA margin by 2 percentage points and be worth $0.55 to $0.85 EPS.

Source: AT&T 3Q 2019 Earnings Presentation

Included in this growth is capturing the remainder of the $2.5 billion synergy claimed at the time of the Time Warner merger. AT&T believes it will have delivered $0.7 billion by year-end 2019. Of the remaining $1.8 billion, some will come from cost savings from eliminating duplication and consolidating corporate functions. Some will be from revenue synergies created by using AT&T’s broadband and wireless bandwidth to distribute Warner Media content. The cost savings have a good probability of being delivered while the revenue enhancements will be harder to quantify.

Another growth bucket identified by the company is in general cost cuts and Mexico EBITDA growth. AT&T mentioned on the conference call that they have engaged an outside consultant by the name of Bill Morrow who will look for further cost reduction opportunities across the company. In a company as large as AT&T, there is bound to be fat. What remains to be seen is the success at changing the culture to produce the desired cost cuts. The company also discussed the decline in operating losses in the Mexico wireless business and stated they expect it to be EBITDA positive in 4Q. The division is both growing subscribers and reducing costs so it should be a source of growth going forward.

Finally, there is the last growth bucket which captures initiatives in several divisions and amounts to $0.10 to $0.40 per share EPS net of investments in the new streaming service HBO Max. The Mobility segment is expected to grow with the upcoming 5G rollout, both in service revenues and equipment revenues from phone upgrades. AT&T expects to have 5G coverage nationwide by the end of 2020. While customer adoption may take longer, it is reasonable that the company can expect some benefit by the end of the 3-year plan period. The last piece of the growth puzzle is the streaming service which will consist of HBO Max, to be rolled out in early 2020, and AT&T TV, a live TV over broadband service. The company mentioned on the call that over time these products could merge into a single service. Streaming video is key to offsetting the subscriber declines currently underway in linear TV, particularly satellite-based DirecTV. The cost of streaming video is lower, enabling the product to be offered at a lower price point than cable or satellite TV, but the problem is the multitude of streaming services either currently available or coming soon. These include Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Apple TV+, Peacock, and others. HBO Max will be one of the most expensive of these services, expected to price at $16-$17 per month. It will have a wide variety of content, however, including the HBO library plus shows from the Turner networks as well as original content. The company will share further details on October 29. Nevertheless, cord cutters would still have to subscribe to a different service to watch the same variety of live TV now available on cable, such as the upcoming AT&T TV. The company mentioned on the conference call that these would merge into one service over time but for now they will be separate.

Given all the competition in the streaming space and the lack of first-mover advantage, AT&T’s success in the streaming area is not assured. As with any product rollout of this magnitude, technical glitches are also probably inevitable, similar to what was seen with DirecTV Now in 2016. Given these concerns and the company’s own forecast which back-end loads the growth in 2021-22, AT&T stock may trade at current levels for some time with occasional dips caused by general market corrections or negative surprises about the streaming rollout.

Valuation

AT&T should be able to generate the $0.40 EPS simply through buybacks and debt reduction. Based on the chart above, that alone would take 2022 EPS to $4.06 per share. At current multiples around 10.5x earnings, that would imply a price target of $42.63/share. Add another $0.25 of EPS for the easier-to-deliver portions of the growth plan and the price target goes up to around $45.

With a successful streaming rollout, EPS of $4.50-$4.80 in line with the company’s forecast would imply a price range of $47.25-$50.40 assuming no multiple expansion. However if AT&T can execute successfully this strategy, the market sentiment should result in a higher multiple, say closer to the 12.5 of Verizon. In that case you would expect a price of $58.

Conclusion

AT&T is performing in line with its strategy and will likely deliver its targets in 2019. Following some prodding by its investors, the company put together a good growth plan for the next three years. While the capital return portion appears deliverable, the growth portion of the plan has some uncertainty, particularly around the rollout of streaming video service HBO Max. The capital return strategy alone should generate some modest gains in the shares while successful execution of the growth strategy could send the stock price into the $50’s. Still, I expect some choppiness in the short term due to the low growth seen for 2020 and the likely hiccups involved in the streaming rollout. I would hold shares for now and wait for dips to add more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.