Datadog - Something Special And Worth A Gamble

I struggle toquantitatively value the stock, but believe it is worth a gamble at currentlevels. I do attempt to quantify my downsiderisk in the report.

Their install base opportunity looks to be remarkably strong so as to provide investors with near-term confidence in their ability to meet or exceed targets.

Datadog appears to have compelled customers with a winning formula of cloud-based functionality and competitive pricing, helping to explain its exponential growth to more than 8,000 customers.

1.0 Introduction

As of the filing for its IPO and in less than 10 years, Datadog (DDOG) – the IT Operations Management (ITOM) wunderkind – has amassed approximately 8,800 customers. By most measures of an enterprise software start-up, this alone is an impressive feat. Even without looking at their financials, this company – with annual run-rate revenue (“ARR”) that now exceeds $300MM – would likely appear to any new investor as an organization that is doing something right, with their focus on customers running complex multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud application architectures.

Cisco (CSCO) seemed to agree as they offered $7BB+ for the company pre-IPO; as do many analysts who push their opinions into either a “buy-and-hold-this-superstar-now” or a “wait-and-buy-when-the-valuation-comes-back-down-to-earth” camp. Forrester identifies the company as a leader in their latest Intelligent Application and Service Monitoring Wave:

I have to say: my own enterprise software sales career included stints at IBM Tivoli (IBM) and Splunk (SPLK) where I was selling into the ITOM space. In the case of both companies, I happened to catch them during part of their exponential growth trajectory. And with those experiences in mind, I would offer to readers that I am impressed with what Datadog has accomplished in a relatively short period of time.

But, as with most things, there are certain arguments to be made to temper expectations. I’ve read a number of bullish analyst reports that stress certain theses that I don’t fully agree with. In particular, I think these analysts (and like-minded investors) may overstate the company’s competitive advantage; and that in turn may lead to an overestimation of value.

Of course, I will elaborate on my key points throughout the article. However, I summarize them here:

My view is they are leading with a unique formula of price advantage and product differentiation, displacing competing vendors in the process.

Datadog’s SaaS value proposition is compelling in the ITOM space, and they are somewhat unique in that they were a cloud (service-based) offering from the start with a focus on dynamic technologies (serverless computing, microservices, containers, etc.) characteristic of today’s modern cloud architectures. I estimate that the annual run-rate revenue of the bulk of their 8,800 customers is less than $30K. Coupled with their most recently reported net retention rate of 146%, their ability to grow significantly just with their install base appears very strong. They appear to be demonstrating cost-leadership in their markets, while still providing customers with good product differentiation as they note they are “[displacing] existing monitoring solutions”. This author’s opinion is that they are well-positioned to take advantage of an ongoing trend in ITOM toward lower-cost solutions.

Vulnerabilities still exist.

Even with a compelling value proposition and market opportunity, the company may be more vulnerable than some analysts think. As Datadog has displaced competitors to gain market share, their ability to defend their ground over the long-term remains to be seen. Competitors who are being beaten on price will surely introduce new lower-cost offerings; and newer entrants with comparable or better cost-benefit options are certain to emerge. For example, I believe that native ITOM solutions already offered by heavyweights Amazon Web Services (AMZN) and Microsoft Azure (MSFT), namely Amazon CloudWatch and Azure Monitor respectively, have the future potential to cut into Datadog’s traditional revenue stream of customers with cloud-centric architectures.

I think the stock may be worth a gamble, but it is very expensive on an EV/S basis.

It almost seems like a “layup” that the company should be able to dramatically and sufficiently accelerate its revenue growth just within its install base through expansion of its sales function, courtesy of $600MM+ in IPO proceeds. Of course, the same logic suggests the rate of new customer acquisition is likely to increase as well. While anything can change, I presume that the product advantages that have propelled the company to where it is now will continue without significant impediment for some time. I think the stock is worth a gamble, but I concede that I struggle on how to value it. It is very expensive as compared to its peers on an EV/S basis (JMP Securities notes a “60% premium to [their] high-growth infrastructure peer group median multiple of 11.6x” ). I suspect the stock price will push higher and average somewhere in the high-$30s for a while, but that is my gut instinct and I don’t know how long “a while” is. I do believe the competition to acquire cloud-centric customers, Datadog’s most fertile hunting ground, is increasing steadily; and I am worried the company’s advantages may show signs of erosion beyond FY ’20 as competitors bolster their offerings while also pushing down cost. I suppose then, I am suggesting confidence in share price appreciation heading into FY ’20, but less so in the latter part of that fiscal period.

I frequently reference the company’s S-1 Registration Statement throughout this report, and have embedded a copy of it as a link in Section 8.0 Supporting Documents.

2.0 A Little History & Some Definitions

In the Introduction, I likely dated myself for some readers who are old enough (like me) to remember the Tivoli brand of systems management software at IBM. (For those that are interested to know, Tivoli was a high-flying start-up that IBM acquired in 1996 for just under $750 million. The company has since retired the brand. Some products have lived on under new branding, while others have been discontinued.) At the time Tivoli was acquired, the ITOM acronym did not exist. As I referenced in the first sentence of this paragraph, “systems management” was the most common name used instead at that time. To be clear, throughout this article, I will often use the terminology “systems management” and “ITOM” interchangeably to refer to the same market. For readers who are new(er) to this software group, Gartner provides the following definition:

[The ITOM market represents] all the tools needed to manage the provisioning, capacity, performance and availability of computing, networking and application resources — as well as the overall quality, efficiency and experience of their delivery.

Before jumping to a discussion on what Datadog actually does in the next section, I’d like to make it clear for readers, who, again, might be new to the kind of technology that Datadog offers, that the systems management space or ITOM market...or whatever you want to call it...is quite old. I would say the modern systems management/ITOM market could be reasonably estimated around 30 years old. To arrive at that estimate, I propose to you that technologies in this space really started to take root as the client-server computing model gained traction over centralized computing in the 1990s.

Figure 2.1 Evolution of Computing Models

We will discuss Datadog’s 4 main capabilities – infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and user experience monitoring – in the next section. Interestingly, Tivoli had offerings in each of these areas during my tenure at IBM...and that was nearly 20 years ago! But, the advancement of computing technologies over this timeframe has necessitated new approaches. Enter Datadog...

3.0 How The Dog Hunts: Datadog's Value Proposition

3.1 Overview

If I had to come up with a plain-English, one-sentence explanation for what Datadog does, I would say:

From code to servers to applications to users, whether on-premise or in the cloud, Datadog’s SaaS platform monitors everything in their customers’ computing environments – no matter the complexity – so they can deliver great experiences to their own customers.

Source: Yves Sukhu

If that doesn’t make sense to you, or you think it stinks...well, I tried. Here are three-sentences from the S-1 instead:

Datadog is the monitoring and analytics platform for developers, IT operations teams and business users in the cloud age. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers’ entire technology stack. Our platform is designed to address both legacy and modern environments.

Source: Datadog S-1 Registration Statement

The text description fails to include the company’s user experience monitoring offering, launched this year; but, we see it in the following graphic illustrating the evolution of their platform:

Figure 3.1 Datadog Platform Evolution

So, the company can be thought of as participating in 4 segments – infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (“APM”), log management, user experience monitoring (“UX”) – of the broader ITOM market, each of which feature multiple players – with some of those players as best-of-breed:

With respect to on-premise infrastructure monitoring, we compete with diversified technology companies and systems management vendors including IBM, Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Micro Focus International plc, BMC Software, Inc. and Computer Associates International, Inc. (AVGO) With respect to APM, we compete with Cisco Systems, Inc., New Relic, Inc. (NEWR) and Dynatrace Software Inc. (DT) With respect to log management, we compete with Splunk Inc. (SPLK) and Elastic N.V. (ESTC) With respect to cloud monitoring, we compete with native solutions from cloud providers such as Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) (Amazon Web Services, or AWS), Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (Google Cloud Platform, or GCP) and Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft Azure).

It is worthwhile to note here that Datadog’s “presence” in each of these segments is uneven. For example, while most regard the company as a leader in infrastructure monitoring (see the Forrester Wave in the Introduction) they are not listed on Gartner’s most recent magic quadrant for APM:

Figure 3.2 Gartner APM Magic Quadrant

But, as I will explain through the following sub-sections, I believe Datadog’s value proposition is multi-faceted, and it is the sum of those parts that is compelling customers toward their solution. Thus, they don’t necessarily need to be a leader in every technical segment that they play in.

3.2 Designed In The Cloud, For The Cloud

Datadog was designed as a cloud-based service from outset. Legacy systems management technologies, like those which I sold at IBM Tivoli, were designed as on-premise solutions...the cloud didn’t exist yet! Even a newer solution like Splunk, which does provide a SaaS-based offering today, was initially designed as an on-premise solution.

Obviously, cloud-based delivery speeds up time-to-implementation for Datadog customers and we can imagine that the SaaS-aspect of Datadog has helped it amass so many customers so quickly. (Bear in mind though, Datadog is agent-based so customers still have to configure their environments to work with the service.)

The company’s comment that “our platform is designed to address both legacy and modern environments” is very important. Modern computing environments are much more dynamic than their legacy counterparts (e.g. the kinds of environments IBM Tivoli was built for) and the speed with which these architectures can change is on a completely different scale as compared to systems of the past. For example, Datadog notes in the S-1:

“Ephemeral technologies such as containers, microservices and serverless architectures [are] becoming increasingly common”.

“Computing resources required in the cloud...[are] often called upon in quick, sometimes unpredictable, bursts of expanded computing capacity.”

“The rate of change of application development in the cloud has increased dramatically.”

These dynamics and technologies were never meant to be addressed by legacy ITOM tools. Hence the opportunity for Datadog to play across a customer’s entire IT stack, modern or legacy. As we will discuss later, this likely drives the displacement opportunity that is helping the company grow.

3.3 Breaking Down Silos

The last bullet in the preceding sub-section hints at a cultural aspect of many of today’s computing environments that differs from those past: these days, there is often much tighter coordination between development and operations teams to speed up the software development process, while maintaining quality of the code produced. This coordination is formalized through a set of common practices known as DevOps; and DevOps is facilitated by any number of software tools that support collaboration between these two groups. In the S-1, the founders of Datadog actually state that their impetus in designing the platform was to improve the bridge between development and operations teams, having “stood on opposite sides of the dev and ops divide and witnessed how hard it was to get those two teams to understand their systems the same way and solve problems together.”

The spirit of Datadog’s technical design is to support and encourage DevOps practices; in fact, a common data model, which we see in Figure 3.1, meant to simplify sharing and collaboration between these groups, was the first thing that Datadog actually built.

A passion to dissolve the silos between development and operations teams is not in-and-of-itself special with regard to the company. But, the platform’s purposeful design in regard to this concept, with particular supporting functionality for collaboration (e.g. Datadog Notebooks), as married to its comprehensive monitoring capabilities seems to resonate powerfully with customers.

3.4 Great Solution...And A Cost Advantage?

The fact that Datadog was developed in the cloud from its inception almost certainly provides it with some cost-advantage over many of its competitors. After all, the associated cost-savings of cloud-based service delivery is one of the main reasons the cloud computing market is the $300BB+ behemoth that it is. Perhaps we can see evidence of an advantage in an estimate of the ARR of a “typical” customer (data from S-1):

Datadog had a company-wide ARR of $333MM as of Q2 FY ’19 based on $83.25MM quarterly revenue.

The company has approximately 8,800 customers, which I classify as “high-value” customers or “typical” customers.

According to Datadog, approximately 40 customers have a $1MM+ ARR and approximately 590 customers have a $100K+ ARR. Let us consider all of these the “high-value” customers.

Making the assumption that the “high-value” customers are either exactly $1MM in ARR or $100K in ARR, we can estimate the total ARR from this customer group:

(40 * $1MM) + (590 * $0.1MM) ~ $100MM ARR from 630 “high-value” customers

This implies $233MM ARR from 8,170 “typical” customers, and so the average deal size for this customer group is:

$233MM / 8,170 ~ $28.5K ARR/”typical” customer

Granted, what I have calculated above is merely a guess as to the average ARR for “typical” Datadog customers. Yet, I think the low-in-some-respects figure suggests the company may be winning via a cost advantage, and is reflective of the broader market trend in my opinion. For example, there was a (brief) period early in my enterprise software sales career when my sales management really didn’t want to hear too much about systems management/ITOM opportunities less than $1 MM. Such was the nature of the systems management/ITOM market at that time in the late 1990s/early 2000: projects were often characterized by very wide, enterprise-scale scopes and the accompanying on-premise solutions were large investments. I would offer that these kinds of projects were (and are) also characterized by high risk. Of course, times change. Different factors, including the dot-com bubble, completely disrupted the market, pushing customers increasingly toward solutions that were lower-cost and easier to implement. Both attributes contributed to lower-risk for customers, and made such solutions more suitable for small projects, as well as larger projects. I think, over the years, a number of players have successfully capitalized on this continuing trend, including Splunk (SPLK), AppDynamics (CSCO)...and now Datadog.

3.5 Summary

As I stated earlier, I don’t believe Datadog needs to be a leader in every technical segment that they play in. Their ability to deliver sufficient functionality that addresses the comprehensive monitoring requirements across both legacy and modern components of a customer’s computing environment, at a reasonable price is a winning combination. And they seem to have discovered the formula.

4.0 Inside The Dog House: Install Base Opportunity Should Be Substantial

Datadog saw significant customer growth of more than 42% between FY ’16 to FY ’17, as well as between FY ’17 to FY ’18. They will have to end FY ’19 with more than 10,900 customers to maintain the same rate of customer growth, which would be truly remarkable.

Data Source: Datadog S-1 Registration Statement

Table Source: Yves Sukhu

Even if they didn’t add a single new customer after Q2 FY ’19, Datadog should have a massive opportunity just within its install base. The company reported a net retention rate of 146% between June 30, 2018 and 2019; and they reported additional rates of 141% and 151% for December 31, 2017 and 2018 respectively. As we recognize they have been very successful up-selling and cross-selling into their install base – and couple that fact with my guess that their “typical” customer is characterized by low average ARR, their opportunity to exponentially expand the install base ARR this year and next could be considered a forgone conclusion, especially in light of their ability to grow out the sales function via IPO proceeds.

Furthermore, recall my comment from Section 3.1 that Datadog’s applicability to both modern and legacy environments drives a displacement opportunity. I would hazard to guess that Datadog’s initial point-of-entry with a majority (perhaps a significant majority) of its customers is in the cloud, where there may have been less or no competition. My assumption here gains support from a comment in the S-1 where the company notes “we are still in the early days of [the] massive transformation [to the cloud and] according to Gartner, only 5% of applications were monitored as of 2018.” Beyond the company’s opportunity to expand within cloud environments, there should be very good opportunities to expand “down” into the legacy environments of existing customers, where they (the customers) may have older ITOM tooling, and to displace those monitoring tools. Datadog already hints at this in the S-1 as they note industry trends offer a “significant opportunity to displace existing monitoring solutions”.

5.0 Tempering Some Of The Bullish Arguments

Despite Datadog’s compelling value proposition, amazing install base opportunity and my related enthusiasm, I believe that some bullish arguments for Datadog are a bit weak. I have assembled and restated some arguments that I have come across in various analyst reports here, along with my counter-points.

Datadog is one of the first companies to focus on infrastructure monitoring.

I read this argument in one analyst report, and it immediately caught my eye as it is a bit imprecise. I suppose there would be an argument to say that Datadog was one of the first companies to focus on certain cloud-infrastructure technologies. But, certainly there were solutions focused on infrastructure monitoring – including cloud-centric technologies – before Datadog came along. Perhaps the author meant to say that Datadog’s initial product focus was on infrastructure monitoring, which is true and stated directly in their S-1 Registration Statement, among other places. So, the argument may actually be a misinterpretation.

Datadog’s combination of infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log monitoring, and user experience monitoring is unique in the industry.

Competing solutions offer this blend of functionality, with Splunk (SPLK) and AppDynamics (CSCO) as two examples. In-and-of-itself, this is really not that unique. But, as I’ve already stated, I think the company’s value is their ability to deliver the combination of this functionality at a cost advantage versus the competition.

Once a customer starts using Datadog, it becomes (very) difficult for them to uninstall.

There is some truth to this thesis. I agree that once a customer starts using a tool, they don’t want to switch unless they have to, or have some compelling reason to do so. Datadog customers need to configure their environment to work with the platform. Undoing any such configurations (e.g. removing agents) would, of course, take time and resources. Furthermore, the customer’s team would obviously incur a learning curve to establish proficiency with a new solution. But consider that this is precisely what Datadog appears to be asking customers to do to gain market share. Recall again, from the S-1, that industry trends offer them a “significant opportunity to displace existing monitoring solutions”. Therefore, some customers are abandoning (or may abandon) existing ITOM tool implementations and transition to Datadog, which naturally necessitates new training for their staff to use the platform properly. As investors, I think we could reasonably assume customers are willing to invest the time and resources to do this because Datadog offers something that is cheaper, faster, better...and presumably easy for their staff to “hit the ground running”. Yet, following this argument further, what stops these same customers – at some point down the road – from jumping to another ITOM solution provider who emerges to offer an even better cost/benefit advantage, with a similar or even lower learning curve? The answer is “nothing” if the business case is compelling enough.

Only a small percentage of cloud applications are presently monitored.

To reiterate, Datadog states in its S-1 “we are still in the early days of [the] massive transformation [to the cloud and] according to Gartner, only 5% of applications were monitored as of 2018.” I was a bit surprised by this Gartner metric, because it seemed rather low. For example, Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure are the two heavyweights in the cloud. Both have offered monitoring solutions for quite some time, namely AWS CloudWatch and Microsoft Azure Monitor. So, such a low metric would imply a very high percentage of their customers were/are operating enterprise-class applications in the cloud without monitoring as of 2018; which I simply find hard to believe. If Gartner indeed made this claim exactly as stated in the S-1, I would be very interested to know how they arrived at that figure. Datadog includes references in the S-1 to the Gartner resources from which it obtained “certain statistical data, estimates and forecasts”. Unfortunately, I don’t have access to those resources and cannot verify where this parameter came from. Regardless, I just have a tough time “swallowing” this metric even if Gartner said it.

Datadog has a strong, sustainable competitive moat.

We really lack evidence that the company will be able to protect their install base moving forward. Datadog is still relatively young, with a majority of customers with low ARR. So, to a certain extent, we would expect high net retention rates given those conditions. I also return to my point above that just as Datadog is displacing other vendors, so too can they be displaced. I think they are particularly vulnerable in cloud environments where customers may increasingly gravitate to provider solutions, such as AWS CloudWatch and Microsoft Azure Monitor, as the feature-sets of those solutions improve and expand.

The company appears to have a superior sales model.

Datadog’s percent of sales to revenue was a mere 43% at the time of its IPO filing. As a contrasting example, AppDynamics percent of sales to revenue was 75% in its IPO filing. Quite a difference. However, we note from the S-1 that between FY ’17 and FY ’18 that revenues roughly doubled from $101 MM to $198 MM, while sales expenditures also roughly doubled from $44 MM to $89 MM. So, at least using these data points, the company did not really generate any additional revenue for each additional dollar invested in sales between those two fiscal years, although they are arguably more efficient than some of their peers. Ideally, Datadog will realize an economy of scale from its sales function as it expands post-IPO, but that is yet to be seen. In fact, I would argue one of their biggest challenges post-IPO will be controlling sales costs as it seeks to grow through progressively larger deal sizes. Further, large enterprise sales teams do not come easy, and they do not come cheap. This might be one reason why AppDynamics opted to join Cisco before their planned IPO. I would hesitate to call Datadog’s “sales model” superior at this time.

6.0 Jumping On This Dog: Getting Into The Stock

As I mentioned in the Introduction, I think this company is worth a gamble – based on its value proposition and tremendous install base opportunity as outlined in Sections 3.0 and 4.0 – but, I just don’t know how to value the stock. Most analysts are generally positive on the company and here are several such ratings – all of which are neutral or buy-equivalent – with a price target range of $33 to $45:

Figure 6.1 Datadog Analyst Ratings

Data Source: TheFly.com, Seeking Alpha

Table Source: Yves Sukhu

I would just point out that the high-side of the range represents a 34% premium over the stock’s closing price of $33.65 on 10/29/19. I really don’t know yet if Datadog makes a good long-term play; but, barring any catastrophic macro events that severely impact IT spending, I am betting the stock is probably headed higher. Consider also:

Datadog director Dev Ittycheria recently picked up 25,000 shares on the open market at an average price of $27.00. It is refreshing to see at least one tech insider seemingly demonstrating confidence in their company (for a change).

Candidly, I think there is so much irrational exuberance for the company that even a slight miss (or two) is not going to affect the stock price all that much. That being said, I will be very surprised if the company misses targets over the next few quarters, based on my arguments in Section 4.0.

How high can the price go in the short-term? Again, I really don’t know. I tend to think we will see an average price somewhere in the high $30s for a while, but that is really my gut instinct and nothing more. Considering that the stock has already reached $40+ in intra-day trading, I would not be at all surprised to see the stock above $40 as we close out FY ’19, especially if Datadog crushes Q3 FY ’19 earnings, to be announced in November.

I do wonder, however: what would a collapse in the price look like? For example, if the company shocks investors with a very poor quarter, how bad could the downside be? To take a stab at this, I sought to establish a more “reasonable” EV/S multiple for Datadog, and then use that multiple to back into a share price:

Figure 6.2 EV/S and P/S Multiples for Datadog and its Competitors

Notes:

Data as of market close October 29, 2019.

Datadog enterprise value ("EV") calculated as ($9.75 + $0.048 - $0.052)/$0.333 = 29.27 with all numbers in $billions.

Total debt of ~$48 million, total cash of ~$52 million sourced from Yahoo Finance. Annualized ARR of ~$333 million as of Q2 FY’ 19 sourced from S-1 Registration Statement.

Market capitalization of $9.75 billion calculated using close price of $33.65 on 10/29/19 and 289.8 million shares outstanding.

Data Source: Yahoo Finance, S-1 Registration Statement

Table Source: Yves Sukhu

Note that my calculation of Datadog’s EV/S multiple, along with the EV/S multiples sourced from Yahoo Finance, use trailing data. Also, I included CSCO and IBM in the table for reference only as their comparison as well-established companies is obviously not very useful with those of Datadog. But, we see a dramatic EV/S premium when compared even to newer players like Splunk and New Relic.

If Datadog’s price were to collapse, perhaps it would settle somewhere where a new EV/S multiple of the company would be similar to its youngest peers. As such, I focus on the EV/S multiple for Dynatrace and Elastic, but I re-calculated their multiples using their 200-day moving average stock price to arrive at a measure of EV/S over time:

Figure 6.3 EV/S Multiple for Datadog Peers Using 200-Day Moving Average

Data Source: Yahoo Finance

Table Source: Yves Sukhu

With an average EV/S of 18.6 from these two competitors, we can “back into” what Datadog’s price per share would be (using current debt, cash, and shares outstanding figures) at this multiple:

((shares outstanding * price/share) + debt – cash)/sales = 18.6

((0.289 * price/share) + 0.048 - 0.052)/0.333 = 18.6

price/share = $21.45

Perhaps somewhat unsurprisingly, this figure falls within Datadog’s initial IPO range, which was $19 to $22. If we make the assumption that this price is where the stock would land in the event of a collapse, an investor would be looking at a loss of 36% relative to the closing price at the time this report is being written.

My purpose in going through this exercise was one of attempting to evaluate risk: quantifying my potential downside, even if it is just a rough guess, helps me determine how big of a position I would be comfortable with.

7.0 Closing Thoughts

I am somewhat fascinated by Datadog’s business model, because they seem to be blurring the distinction between a company demonstrating cost-leadership, and a company demonstrating differentiation-leadership.

Figure 7.1 Porter’s Generic Strategies Model: Datadog May Be a Blend of a Company Providing Both Cost Leadership and Differentiation.

Source: Michael Porter

Although, I suppose we could make similar assessments for many companies born in the cloud. Even so, I sense Datadog’s management is pushing the company in regard to the level of functionality they can deliver versus the price they can deliver it for. I find that very compelling.

Time, of course, will tell if Datadog’s decision to turn down Cisco's $7 BB+ buyout offer was a smart move. The next couple quarters will be quite revealing; I will be particularly watching for any significant slow-down in the net retention rate, as that would be indicative of a myriad of problems.

I am also curious to analyze their customer growth rate a bit more. It is so dramatic that it rivals what I even experienced during my tenure at Splunk when the company was still private, and itself undergoing exponential growth at the time.

In the meantime, I do intend to initiate a position in the company ahead of Q3 FY ’19 earnings. Again, I must stress my struggles to value the stock quantitatively, but support my intention qualitatively based on my assessment of the company’s value proposition and (apparently) significant install base opportunity.

8.0 Supporting Documents

