Energy Transfer's Negative Perception Is Poised To Change For The Better

Energy Transfer (ET) has about 2.6 billion units (shares) and is expected to earn in 2019 about $10.9 billion in EBITDA and about $6 billion in DCF. As such, ET is currently trading at an Enterprise Value of about 8.0 x EBITDA and a Market Value of 5.4 X DCF. Both metrics suggest ET is trading at a deep discount to its peers and likely a 40% discount to its intrinsic value. We believe it is worth exploring whether or not the issues that have caused ET to be so unpopular and so inexpensive are static and unchanging or improving for the better. We believe it is worth re-evaluating the prior claims that management's reputation for self dealing are valid, exaggerated or wholly unfounded. We believe it is worth analyzing what an investor might logically expect to earn from a company paying a 9.5% untaxed distribution while it grows its asset base by about 5% a year and positions its balance sheet for a credit upgrade.

Begin with the topic of debt:

Prior to October 2018, Energy Transfer (ETE) was known as the General Partner of its Limited Partnership, Energy Transfer Partners (ETP). The merger between the two took place last Fall and the new entity became ET. The prior entity, like many pipeline partnerships, used to use plenty of leverage with the DEBT/EBITDA ratio often ranging in the neighborhood of 5.2 to 6.0 or more.

The pipeline industry has changed a great deal in the past few years as investors have come to favor the companies that moved to self finance their infrastructure projects and methodically focused on reducing their use of additional debt. High leverage became unpopular and pipeline companies had to learn to start balancing their eagerness to build and grow using their own cash flow against the diametrically opposite expectations of their unit holders' desire for ever higher dividend distributions. This new dichotomy came upon the pipeline industry rather suddenly and caught more than a few companies off guard. Energy Transfer was no exception. Prior to 2018, ET was using as much leverage as it could, just like many of its peers, perhaps more so.

While ET could point to peers such as Enbridge or TransCanada or Kinder Morgan who were also using high levels of leverage, there were other MLP's such as EPD and MPLX who were methodically using far less leverage. As it was, each of the highly leveraged entities ended up being forced to deal with the change in investor attitudes and the new credit rating requirements. Kinder Morgan became the poster child for abruptly disappointing its shareholder base by slashing its dividends soon after converting to a corporation.

When ETE finally obtained credit rating permission to acquire ETP it was with the understanding that the new ET would rapidly grow its revenues from the completion of the DAPL, Rover, Bayou and Mariner East projects. With the completion of these projects, ET, it was believed, would rapidly lower its debt leverage ratio and become a much more resilient and better diversified company. At the time of the merger, ETE had leverage a bit over 5.1.

Since the merger of about a year ago, the results have come in better than most expected. Revenue, EBITDA and DCF have surged. ET now carries a leverage ratio of about 4.6x, down nicely from the prior year. Despite the tuck in acquisition of SEMG, Energy Transfer continues to insist it is keenly focused on dropping its leverage ratio down to 4.0x to 4.5x as quickly as possible. If one listens to the discussion presented during the Q2 conference call, one can hear Tom Long, the CFO, publicly declare ET is pursuing any and all means available to reach lower leverage ratios, including the sale of assets to private equity investors if and when possible at high valuations. Also on that same call, one can hear that ET raised its ebitda guidance for 2019 by $200 million, a fact that drops the future leverage ratio by another 1/10th, just by itself.

Other announcements that suggest ET is well poised to deleverage would include ET's intention to add pump stations to the DAPL project which ought to enable ET to increase oil volumes flowing south from the Dakotas by 30% to 50% (or more with time) as well the fact that the ME2X project is 99% completed and guidance continues to suggest the system will be up and running before year end. The SEMG deal is believed to be accretive and offers a number of ways economies of scale and stronger relationships ought to allow those assets to increase EBITDA by another $175 million , given time.

The point is, the ability and odds of ET being able to grow its EBITDA and successfully lower its debt leverage ratio is right in front of our eyes. This so called leverage issue may or may not really be holding ET back, it may or may not be contributing significantly to its low valuation, but either way, it is clearly poised to go away as an issue. One would have to be blind or obstinate to insist that ET will never reach an attractive leverage ratio, odds are they do so with an asset sale or simply with improved operational performance within the next 2 years. Mgmt has recently begun outlining its "goals" and "intentions" with the following diagram in its investor slide presentations. The guidance speaks for itself. The issue of excess leverage is going away.

The allegation of self dealing:

There are those that allege Energy Transfer unit holders were treated poorly by CEO Kelcy Warren and his management team with regard to the terms of the March 2016 Preferred Equity Offering. Accusations and complaints continue to circulate, as some investors have convinced themselves that the events of 2016 prove that Kelcy Warren's leadership was self serving and dishonorable. These critics continue to suggest Energy Transfer management can not be trusted. The facts, however, do not support such a misguided 20-20 hindsight, but rather, portray events that took place in turbulent times requiring a great deal of risk taking.

If one is interested in understanding Energy Transfer mgmt actions, one should read the (2016 March 8-K) which describes the terms of the Preferred Deal. Go back and re-evaluate what really happened and why. Then consider the terms offered in 2018 to buy out ETP at a 10% premium. With these two events in mind, it should become obvious that Energy Transfer cares about its limited partners. The skeptical "stone throwers" have simply used unfair logic and are probably just a bit too bitter for their own good. Our perspective is explained below:

It was February/March 2016 and oil had fallen 70% in price. Chaos reigned in the energy market and hundreds of small exploration and production companies were at risk of going bankrupt. Wall Street was in an utter panic. The shares of money center banks were all down significantly as fears of looming losses from the energy sector were deemed to be inevitable. Pipeline company valuations were crushed and dividend distributions were being slashed right and left. Fear and emotion was pervasive.

Now recall, prior to the swoon in energy prices and the chaos on wall street, Energy Transfer had tried to acquire and integrate Williams Companies (WMB). As the debacle and turmoil in the energy sector went from bad in 2015 to worse in early 2016, the plan to acquire WMB became viewed as a disaster and needed to be abandoned. But trying to back out of the merger with WMB became hostile and nasty as Williams would not voluntarily allow ET to drop its offer. The drama soon escalated as ET units swooned and permanent decimation became a true possibility.

As if a chess piece was being moved about on a board, ET elected to raise more capital and offered to issue paper to the public in a deal that would require SEC and WMB approval. Granted, it was a calculated maneuver done to reduce or kill WMB's interest in proceeding with the merger, via dilution. As it just so happened, WMB had the legal right to refuse to allow Energy Transfer to issue such paper to the public but was deemed to not have the right to prevent Energy transfer from otherwise raising capital in a private placement directly from accredited investors. (This gamble was not 100% assured to succeed and ET mgmt surely realized WMB would sue in court to invalidate the issuance of the paper). Still, with the argument in their back pocket "that raising capital was a logical step in light of the precarious market conditions", ET went to private equity investors seeking a capital infusion.

The terms of the deal required all buyers of the Convertible Preferred to remain locked up for at least 9 quarters with the proviso that none of the buyers of the paper were legally allowed to hedge the paper in any way, no use of options, convertibles or short sales would be permitted. It was obviously a daunting piece of paper and the mood on wall street was anything but encouraging.

Given that the publicly traded L.P. units were at this time priced at only about $6 each, the institutional investors that looked at the Preferred Equity Offering all decided that if they were to buy anything, they would rather prefer the liquid public units to those of the Preferred Offering as the Private Preferred was simply deemed to be inferior in too many ways.

Now remember, people were scared and few if any investors were actively seeking to increase their exposure to the energy pipeline sector via an illiquid piece of paper that could not hedged for 9 quarters. When evaluated in comparison to the easily traded public units, the Preferred Offering was simply too risky. As such, none of the accredited investors that were approached had the stomach for such a commitment to ET at that time. The 9 quarter lock up period and other restrictions were deemed a "deal killer."

Undeterred, (and with few other alternative choices to choose from) ET went forward with the deal and raised the needed capital by issuing half of the paper to Kelcy Warren and the rest to close associates and mgmt members who were willing to bet their careers and their financial well being that the company would in fact survive in tact. WMB later tried to sue but lost in their pursuit of any meaningful damages from ET. All that remains now from the brain damage of this episode is a modest claim for something a kin to a break up fee. But back then, no one knew for sure how these things were really going to settle out, no one knew what sort of carnage awaited ET when they ponied up their money for the Preferred Equity. Risks were taken and the dust has settled, only now do we all see that the Preferred Offering was successful in deterring WMB. Only now do we see the results in the plain light of day.

Understand, everyone had the opportunity to buy ET shares at $6 in March 2016. Despite this fact, there are some investors today who wish to criticize Kelcy Warren and ET mgmt for handling the matter they way they did. These skeptical investors claim that ET management bought their shares at an artificially low price and were therefore dishonorable. In truth, management simply did what it had to do to save the company from an ill-timed merger agreement that would have destroyed $ billions in ET shareholder wealth. The fact that the Preferred Offering has now became so profitable for the management is neither here nor there.

Remember, anyone could have bought the L.P. units and tripled their money within less than one year if they had been brave and wise enough to buy the L.P. units during the time of the Preferred Offering. Every one could have bought the common units available at the same time this deal was completed. Some of us could have even stood up and tried to participate in the Preferred (if we were accredited investors and had enough money to be worth mgmt's time). Regardless, the stock of ETE at that time had collapsed, so EVERY ONE of us could have made a fortune if we had stepped up and bet everything we had just like Kelcy Warren and the other mgmt members did at that time. If you were one of the bold that did, then congratulations, but if you were too busy hiding under your desk, then so be it. The critics were probably too scared to take on the exposure at that time, and we all understand why. The critics should be forgiven for not having had the courage required to plunge in and make a fortune. As for Kelcy and Tom and the mgmt team that stepped up, well kudos for them.

The ETP acquisition provides further evidence that management is fair and honorable

Last Fall, ETE offered its limited partnership ETP a nice 10% premium with its buy out offer. It is a well known fact that ETE's offer was at the higher end of the mean for similar GP/LP consolidations that have taken place in the past few years. It was also certainly higher than what ET legally had to make. The offer was again, entirely honorable and appropriate.

Keep in mind, ET has listened to its unit holders and to wall street analysts and has gotten rid of the IDR's and has cleaned up its structure, all while committing to deleverage its balance sheet in the hopes of obtaining higher credit ratings. Lest you are blind, it should also be readily apparent ET is executing and succeeding with its operational growth plans. Leverage is coming down, and major projects have been completed. Capital expenditures are also likely to come down further as well. Cash flow has been rising and is poised, with time, to continue to rise further. Management insists the dividend will be raised soon and a share buy back is now part of their slide deck.

Those that remain skeptical of the consistent success of Kelcy Warren's leadership are destined to miss out. The history of this company has been of one success after another and soon the Mariner East pipelines and the Marcus Hook complex are going to be meaningfully contributing. Soon the DAPL is going to increase volumes significantly. Soon ET will be flexing its muscles as an export powerhouse in both oil and ng as well as ngl's. With time, ebitda is poised to keep rising and with it will come higher dividends and meaningful share buy backs.

If investors can forgive Richard Kinder for the way he handled KMI through the 2014-16 industry debacle, it seems reasonable to assume that such fair weather friends will also return to Energy Transfer as it becomes more apparent that leverage is no longer an issue, projects are completed and dividend distributions are rising. In truth, America can not function properly without the operations of ET's assets. The company has truly become a national cornerstone and vitally important to the economic well being of the country.

An investor today does not need Energy Transfer to rise in valuation to obtain a market beating performance. The simple combination of a 9.5% yield along with the nearly inevitable 6% growth likely from the completion of known projects provides twice the potential return one might otherwise expect to earn from the S&P500. But yes, there is the very real potential for more, far far more, in fact, if Energy Transfer regains the industry's peer average valuation. Whether there are sins of the past or not, time and consistent success will very likely allow all to be forgiven. Whether ET really has "too much" leverage or not, it is on a path to deleverage and once that becomes hindsight, investors will no doubt pay more for a less leveraged entity. A higher valuation seems like a good bet indeed.

If say Energy Transfer were in the next 4 years to ever trade at 9 x DCF or yield 7% or trade at a 10% discount to EPD, then the total return to ET investors could easily be a 100% gain, it is that undervalued today!

Conversion to a C-corp is a real possibility that won't go away

Investors are no doubt noticing that MLP conversions to a C-corp status has become a wealth creating phenomenon. The five largest C-corps in the pipelines space (TRP, ENB, KMI, WMB and OKE) have beaten or outperformed the five largest MLP's (EPD, ET, MMP, MPLX and PAA) by more than 20% !! Passive institutional funds are flowing out of MLP funds and into C-corp funds. Short interest is minimal in the C-corp space but growing in the MLP space. Put another way, passive institutional investors now own 16% of the c-corps pipelines but nearly zero in the MLP's. If this continues, the remaining MLP's will have no choice but to make the switch to C-corps.

Meanwhile, KKR and Blackstone (BX) are both arguably up more than 50% as a result of their prior conversions. The three USA corporate pipelines, WMB, KMI and OKE are all up and or outperforming MLP peers by a wide margin this year. The Canadian duo ENB and TRP are both corporations with great looking stock charts. Other entities known for their high yields, such as utility corporations are also at new high valuations. Feeding fuel to thsi fire, corporate ESG evaluations have gained a sense of surging importance amongst institutional investors. It seems clear, being a corporation versus remaining an MLP is becoming ever more compelling for all involved.

Does anyone think EPD, ET, MMP, MPLX and PAA are not noticing their languishing valuations relative to the corporations? Does anyone think they truly don't care? Does anyone think they will remain impervious to and uninterested in the opportunity to drive their shares dramatically higher? Clearly investment bankers are lining up every chance they get to crunch the numbers with these large MLP management teams. Clearly there is ever more discussion about whether the conversion would create enough new wealth to justify the switch.

Suffice it say, I think they will eventually convert and Energy Transfer has the most compelling reason to do so of all. The conversion would instantaneously improve shareholder rights, the conversion would quickly remove the discount for weak mgmt governance and would finally put to bed once and for all any question as to whether Kelcy Warren cared about his fiduciary responsibilities. The fact that the stock would likely rise 50% soon after the conversion may also be of significant importance to the management.

The fact that there are five remaining super large MLP pipeline companies that "might convert" greatly increases the statistical odds that one or two of them will do so relatively soon. And when more of them switch, then others will become truly isolated anachronisms existing under enormous pressure to also join in and allow the wealth creation to take place. Granted, no one should own Energy Transfer simply with the hope that Kelcy Warren will some day want to convert to a C-corp. But the fact that this dwindling group might or likely will some day convert certainly adds an extra appeal.

