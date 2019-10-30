Sherwin-Williams: Strength In North America Supports The Bullish Case

Despite current premium valuation, Sherwin-Williams remains a top pick in the sector and a great stock to own over the long term.

Sherwin-Williams is expected to sustain its high tier growth profile and also gradually improve margins due to additional efficiencies.

Q3 2019 was a positive quarter for Sherwin-Williams, driven largely by the strength in North American architectural paint market, offsetting softness in some industrial end markets.

Following Q3 2019 financial report, Sherwin-Williams (SHW) remains a top tier name in the specialty chemical industry, underpinned in large part by positive prospects of the company's operation in North America region. We maintain a bullish view on the stock, given our confidence in Sherwin-Williams' capability to outperform the broader sector over the long run.

Q3 2019 Earnings Highlights

Consolidated sales revenue was $4.87 billion, 0.8% above expectations and up 2.9% YoY, driven by higher paint sales volume in North American stores and price increases, but partially offset by softness in some end markets outside the U.S. and currency headwinds.

Net sales in The Americas Group increased 8.7% YoY to $2.9 billion. Confirming the strength in the region, net sales from stores opened in U.S. and Canada more than twelve months grew 8.1% during the quarter.

While results in The America Group were healthy, we saw weakness in the Consumer Brands Group, with net sales declining 11.9% YoY to $678.5 million in the quarter, due to divestitures and tough comparisons to 2018 and also softer sales outside of North America. Sales from continuing operations came also weak, dropping near 6%.

Net sales in the Performance Coating Group was also lackluster, with a decline of 0.3% to $1.29 billion and due to softer industrial demand outside of North America in some end markets and currency headwinds.

Gross profit increased 10.7% in the quarter and gross margin increased in all three segments for the second quarter in a row, reaching 45.7% in the quarter compared to 42.5% a year ago, driven by strong North American volume growth, operating efficiencies, and moderating raw material costs. This result illustrates the recent progress of the company toward offsetting raw material inflation occurred in 2017 and 2018. Going forward, the company's long-term goal to achieve gross margin of 45% to 48% remains intact.

On the other hand, SG&A expenses increased 5.7%, but at a lower rate than gross profit, boosting bottom line margins.

As such, adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 18.9%, a 150 bps increase over a year ago and adjusted earnings per share was up 17.1% YoY to $6.65 and 2.3% above estimates.

All in all, it was one more positive quarter for Sherwin-Williams, driven largely by the strength in North American architectural paint market, offsetting softness in some industrial end markets.

Business Outlook

Accounting for near 60% of total Sherwin-Williams' revenue, The Americas Group is also the highest margin and fastest-growing segment in the company.

This growth is expected to continue over the remainder of 2019 and 2020, supported by healthy dynamics coming from U.S., such as growing nonresidential and residential square footage, homebuilder confidence, lower new home inventory, and gains in single-family construction, despite some mixed figures in multifamily and in remodeling, as indicated by the recent decline in the LIRA or leading indicator of remodeling activity.

On the other hand, with the median age of housing stock at historical highs, see the chart below, and continued home value appreciation, it is arguably reasonable to contend that some potential softness in the remodeling activity should prove to be temporary.

Source: Financial Community Presentation - Industry Overview

It is also worth pointing out that part of the positive performance in the quarter, such as the same-store sales growth, came in part as a function of growing share of wallet and new accounts, thanks to the aggressive approach of the company to grasp new projects, and Sherwin-Williams' relatively higher presence in the professional painting contractor fast grow segment. This trend is expected to persist and drive the company to grow faster than the market.

In The Performance Coating Group, packaging segment continues to grow, given technology advantages. Meanwhile, coil segment has exhibited double-digit growth in every region. These 2 businesses are expected to keep the current momentum in the foreseeable future.

Still in coating business, while automotive refinish segment has seen modest growth in a flat market, reflecting the decline in the number of collisions, the general industrial and industrial wood segments have declined, driven by weakness in Asia and Europe, and the forecast is still fragile in the short term, especially in wood segment.

Finally, in the Consumer Brands Group, the weakness in international business is expected to be addressed by adjusting the brand positioning in China, which still has a significant market growth potential.

On the profitability side, raw material inflation has moderated and the company has been able to improve margins. However, ongoing headwinds like wage inflation, freight, and distribution increases continue to pressure margins. In response, the company expects to get incremental efficiencies or even increase prices, if necessary, to achieve the gross margin target of 48% and deliver further bottom-line improvements.

In terms of the leverage, after substantially increasing the company's debt due to the acquisition of Valspar in 2017, the leverage has declined in 2019, as $435 million in debt was paid down and near $600 million is expected to be paid down by the end of this year, resulting in a debt-to-EBITDA ratio below 3x. Going forward, the target is to further reduce leverage to reach the 2 to 2.5x range.

The company returned to the historical capital allocation policy and raised dividends by 31% this year. As long as leverage drops, we can expect consistent dividend growth and share repurchases, absent any substantial M&A activity.

As a result of year-to-date performance, the management team raised the guidance for FY 2019 so that net income per common share is expected to stay in the range of $20.90 to $21.30 a share compared to previous guidance of $20.40 to $21.40, and 14% above last year at the midpoint.

Valuation

We can estimate the fair value of the company using the 5-year DFC model and considering the following assumptions: 1) Revenue growth of 2.5% for 2019 and 4% the next 4 years, following the average of analysts' forecast; 2) EBITDA margin of 17.4% in 2019, near year-to-date figures so far, and 50 bps sequential increases for the coming years, as gross margin can converge to 48% over time; 3) Terminal EV/EBITDA multiple of 17.6x, which is the average among the following references: a) Sherwin-Williams' current multiple of 24.0x, b) Current peer group average multiple of 12.0x (specialty chemical industry, selected by Finviz), and c) Sherwin-Williams' 5-year average multiple of 16.8x.

Thus, assuming the tax rate of 19%, according to the FY 2019 guidance, and applying revenue and EBITDA assumptions just mentioned, the projected fair value for Sherwin-Williams is $631.37, with near 10% upside over the current price level at the time of writing this article.

Using the PE Forward on a comparative basis, however, Sherwin-Williams is relatively overvalued related to the peer group, as its PE Forward multiple of 26.0x is considerably higher than the peer group multiple of 17.6x (specialty chemical industry, selected by Finviz).

This premium multiple awarded to Sherwin-Williams can be partially explained by its higher growth profile, as Sherwin-Williams' 5-year CAGR forecast of 14.0% is relatively higher than the peer group forecast of 11.3%. On top of that, Sherwin-Williams' exposure to the U.S. residential market, combined with market share gains, largely justify the higher valuation multiple.

Takeaway

The strength of the company's operation in North America continues to be the main contributor for total sales and margin growth. Despite the softness in some end markets, margins have improved in all segments.

Going forward, Sherwin-Williams is expected to sustain its high tier growth profile and also gradually improves margins due to additional efficiencies.

Furthermore, as the company returned to its dividends growth and share repurchase program, shares are expected to get greater attention from income investors.

Overall, despite current premium valuation, Sherwin-Williams remains a top pick in the sector and a great stock to own over the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.