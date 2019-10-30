Cognex: Wait For It

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) is expected to deliver unsound revenue growth during 2019, and the market estimates it will be growing admirably in the following years. Investing in the company presents an unhealthy risk-reward proposition with reasonable downside and humble upside potential, and as for its price, it is gravely overvalued with negligible dividends.

Cognex is a mid-cap company with a market cap of about $9.3 Billion with great financials. If we were to pick one element that could change the valuation of the company, it would be the trend towards robotic solutions and the increasing use of AI.

Robotic solutions and the increased need for visual inspection

In other articles, I have praised the importance of the robotization trend, and Cognex has a strong chance to benefit from it. Installing robotic solutions requires precise monitoring of the positions and state of the products handled, which is typically made with sensors and, on some isolated cases, cameras. As the flex pickers and robotic arms become cheaper and more popular, and machine learning enhances the capabilities of cameras, sensors are being replaced by cameras. This is good news for Cognex since it increases their market and increases the use cases where they can develop solutions.

Source: Investor Relations

On the other hand, the availability of machine learning resources and ease with which they can be developed has increased the competition for Cognex. Many robotic manufacturers are developing their solutions and integrating them directly into the solutions they provide.

Source: Investor Relations

To combat this, Cognex is spending 14% of its revenue on R&D, which might be one of the most significant advantages of the company. The technological edge that Cognex has paired with R&D will allow Cognex to grow its revenue and market despite the growing competition.

Valuation

In the past five years, revenue growth has oscillated from -7.3% and 47%, and the tendency has been up. The assessment of an average revenue growth of 9.5% compared to the past average of 15.1%, while gross margin has been between 74% and 77.8%, and the tendency has been down. The estimate considers an average gross margin of 74.5% compared to the past average of 75.9%. R&D as a percentage of revenue has oscillated from 12.3% and 15.5%, and the tendency has been up. The estimate considers an average R&D as a percentage of revenue of 17% compared to the past average of 14%. Taking a look at G&A as a percentage of revenue, it has had a maximum and minimum of 28.8%, and 34.8%, and the trend has been decreasing. The estimate considers an average G&A as a percentage of revenue of 29.8% compared to the past average of 32.2%.

Source: Author's Charts

These approximations are in line with the market expectations for Cognex in the next couple of years, as the image below shows.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I like to use Peter Lynch's ratio when valuing a stock. This method uses the ratio between the expected earnings growth plus dividends and the P/E of the stock to determine its fair value. A stock that has a 1:1 ratio is reasonably priced. The higher the number, the more underpriced the stock is.

Source: Author's Charts

This valuation takes into account the assets and liabilities of the company and the expected change in equity the company will have in the future. The growth considered in the valuation is the expected growth for the next year. Considering iterated growth allows us to analyze better stocks that have uneven growth rates in time. While the valuation considers the dividend to estimate the fair price, it is not taken into account for the average yearly return.

With this valuation, arguably, the stock is at worst overvalued by 71% and, at best, overvalued by 32%. So, the stock is overvalued.

Source: Author's Charts

Constructing an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the long-term prospects of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for the company.

Source: Author's Charts

The risk profile shows there is a 92.78% probability that Cognex will ever trade at a lower price than it is today. Considering the potential downside, upside, and the likelihood of each, the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now is of -7.5%.

Conclusions

The core business of Cognex is sturdy. Still, the current price is highly overvalued, and even if the trend towards robotic solutions and the increasing use of AI pushes Cognex to the top side of the estimates, it might not give a payback big enough to justify holding the stock.

Although the level of debt is minor, the downside potential is mild and last year's performance was great, the company also has problems. The level of risk is unhealthy, the expected return for next year is far from ideal, the risk-reward is terrible, and the price is gravely overvalued.

Cognex has proven it has a strong moat, and it is well established in their current solutions. It's making a strong push with 14% of its revenue going into R&D, which is an excellent move, considering how dynamic the market is behaving. While the competition is growing, Cognex has what it takes to flourish, but adding it now is a mistake. Current holders might do well to hold their stocks tight, but new holders might do well to wait for a better price.

