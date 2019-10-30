East 72 - Vulcan International Corp.

For accepting the risks inherent in an asset rich "dark" company, where others shining a light appears to have gained a result, the probable return is upwards of 25% pa over a roughly two-year period.

It's also "old-style" insofar as the company is "dark" and traded on the OTC Market having ceased SEC filings in 2005.

It's effectively an asset hoarder, controlled by the Gettler family descendants of the former CEO, Benjamin Gettler, an ex-Chair of the Board of Trustees of the University of Cincinnati who died in 2013.

At recent prices of $135/share, Vulcan (OTCPK:VULC) has an equity capitalisation of around US$123 million. Its name comes from the small loss making $4 million revenue "core business" of rubber, plastics and foam manufacturing company based in Clarksville, Tennessee. Until March 2004, it also used to make bowling pins.

That's obviously not the attraction. As these old-style activities suggest, this is an old-style company: It's effectively an asset hoarder, controlled by the Gettler family descendants of the former CEO, Benjamin Gettler, an ex-Chair of the Board of Trustees of the University of Cincinnati who died in 2013. It's also "old-style" insofar as the company is "dark" and traded on the OTC Market having ceased SEC filings in 2005. To acquire financials requires a letter, proof of shareholding and non-disclosure agreement to be lodged with Thomas Gettler, a lawyer based in New York.

Vulcan has the following series of assets:

An approximate US$165 million stock portfolio, of which ~$135 million is in two stocks: PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC) ($93 million) and US Bancorp (NYSE:USB) ($43 million);

14,300 acres of timberland on the Keweenaw Peninsula in Michigan, around 25 miles south of Houghton;

A "majority" interest in the top seven floors of the Cincinnati Club building in downtown Cincinnati, including 5,000 square metres of office space;

A 6,400 square metre office building in Cincinnati acquired just under 15 years ago for $3.4 million; and

The 120,000 square metres of land upon which the eponymous factory stands in Clarksville, now up for sale.

Around a year ago, the controlling Gettler family announced that the Directors had resolved to liquidate the company. This may (or may not) have been influenced by the publication of the company's financial statements, previously constrained as described above, and increasing pressure regarding VULC's potential to be covered by legislation under the Investment Company Act which would have required significant disclosure. We were shareholders prior to this announcement and, whilst pleased, were cognisant that the company works at its own pace.

The stock portfolio is highly liquid, but two of the illiquid assets - forestry and the Clarksville factory land - are now up for sale. Bids for the timberland are about to close, and we can gain some insight as to potential values by reference to another well-known "Pink Sheets" asset play, Keweenaw Land Association (OTCPK:KEWL). KEWL has an annual land appraisal, the most recent of which valued their 184,000 acres at $809/acre; imputing this onto VULC would suggest a value of around $11.6 million.

Cincinnati office vacancy rates are at their lowest (18%!!) in many years despite negative net absorption for over a year; asking CBD rents are ~$20/sq foot ($215/sq. m) but sale transactions have high yields in the 8% area. The buildings are quite specialist which may keep their values down say around a very conservative $5-$7 million for the two. The Clarksville factory is assessed by the relevant county assessor at $3.9 million

Piecing together these assets suggests a gross asset value (pre tax) of ~US$205/share and ~$166/share net of reduced tax liabilities, versus our entry price of ~US$115/share over the past twelve months. Like any "asset play", the time value of money is a relevant consideration as to the expense and time involved in a realisation. For the first time, there is a hint in the 18 September 2019 release that "the Company intends to commence stockholder distributions as promptly as practicable following the termination of environmental due diligence with respect to its Clarksville site. While such termination is anticipated to occur during the first half of 2020, the timing remains subject to any further developments".

For accepting the risks inherent in an asset rich "dark" company, where others shining a light appears to have gained a result, the probable return is upwards of 25% pa over a roughly two-year period.

