Stocks At All-Time Highs: Why It Matters

The financial media is fascinated with the idea of the stock market making all-time highs. The three-month-long countdown to the peak finally ended for the S&P 500 (SPY) on October 28, when the index finished the day about 14 points higher than the previous top, reached in late July 2019.

But considering that equities (and most other risky assets) are generally expected to move up over time, how rare is it for the markets to hit new highs? And more importantly, how relevant is it for stocks to set new record levels?

Rare events

As it turns out, all-time highs are harder to come by than I originally expected.

Since 1927, the S&P 500 ended the day at peak levels only 5% of the time, representing an average of only about one trading day per month. On second thought, the rarity of the event makes sense, since (1) the index ends the day in the black only a bit more than 50% of the time (by definition, the market cannot be at all-time highs if it ends the day in the red) and (2) the majority of positive return days happen when the market is still "underwater."

Here's another interesting fact about all-time highs: they have been reached 44% more frequently in the past 25 years than during the whole 1927 to 2019 period. Since October 1994, new peak levels for the S&P 500 have been set on just about 8% of all trading days, at an average of roughly three times every eight weeks.

It is not surprising that stocks have moved more relentlessly higher in the past quarter century than they have over the last 92 years, considering the more intense volatility and extended bear periods of the 1920s through 1970s. Whether reaching the summit more often is an inherent feature of "the new stock market" (maybe caused by a more active and accommodating Central Bank) or a fluke, bound to revert back to the mean, is open to debate.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance

To paint a perhaps more complete picture of market peaks, it may help to look at how often stocks have been within a certain distance of record highs, rather than at the exact peak point. For instance, since 1927, equities traded within five percentage points of the previous top only about one-third of the time. Over the past 25 years, the number has increased to 44% (see charts above).

More surprising to me, considering how used I have become to the roaring bull market of the past decade, stocks have traded in bear territory (i.e. 20% or more off peak levels) more than one-fourth of the time in the past quarter century, and over one-third of the time since 1927. Not once have investors seen the S&P 500 fall by more than 20% since the index fully recovered from the Great Recession selloff, in March 2013 - although they came very close in 4Q18.

But does it matter at all?

Other than for headline purposes, it is unclear whether the market hitting all-time highs is meaningful to investors. My gut instinct says "no," and market participants are probably better off ignoring all the noise. To be sure, I came up with the following test:

Calculate the average three-month forward performance of a number of investments made in the S&P 500 on each trading day since 1927 (i.e. how much investors would have made over any three-month period in the past 92 years), and call this my "control performance."

Calculate the average three-month forward performance of investing in the S&P 500 on each day that the market reached an all-time high, also since 1927, and call this my "timed investment performance."

Compare both strategies, looking at factors like annualized return, annualized standard deviation (i.e. volatility), number of losing vs. winning three-month periods, and worst three-month return.

The results of the test described above is depicted below - and they clearly contradict my original expectations.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance

True, investing in the S&P 500 when the index establishes a new all-time high has historically yielded slightly worse three-month returns than plain, non-timed investments in stocks - by about 40 bps annualized. However, the timing strategy would have produced (1) significantly less volatility of 13.7% vs. 19.6%, (2) a "higher low" of 34.6% vs. 49.1%, and (3) quite a bit more winning than losing three-month bets. In other words, buying the S&P 500 at peaks has historically resulted in modestly lower absolute returns, but far superior risk-adjusted performance.

I decided to do a counter test in which I switch the buy signal of my timed investment. Instead of investing in the S&P 500 on each day that the index reaches a peak, I changed the strategy to buying it every day that the market traded in bear territory - i.e. 20% or more below the record highs. Again, intuitively, one might reasonably expect that boldly "buying low" would have helped to increase absolute and even risk-adjusted performance.

See the results below.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance

As it turns out, buying stocks only during bear markets and expecting to ride the recovery would have been a bad decision. First, the absolute returns would have been 10 bps per year worse than a strategy of not trying to time the market at all.

But much more importantly, volatility would have shot through the roof: 25.5% vs. 19.6% for the control sample vs. only 13.7% for the "buy the peak" approach. In addition, fewer three-month bets would have been winners, and the worst three-month performance would have matched that of the control sample.

A shocking revelation

Once again, I was caught scratching my head. Based on my findings above, maybe CNBC and Fox Business have been right to spend so much air time counting down to the S&P 500's all-time highs. But why?

I have written in more detail about the importance of avoiding turbulence in the markets, whenever and if at all possible. It is well-documented that returns have an inverse correlation with volatility, and that volatility tends to increase in an environment of recent market weakness. Logically, it follows that future returns should be better when markets are strong - for example, when they are at or near all-time highs.

This is not to say that buying stocks at the top will ensure superior short to mid-term results. Also, there doesn't seem to be anything magical about peak stock index levels compared to, for example, a market that is trading close enough to (e.g. within five percentage points from) its all-time highs.

But history suggests that, maybe counterintuitively, buying at or near highs increases an investor's chance of sidestepping volatility and sharp drawdowns, which could very well lead to better risk-adjusted returns on average.

