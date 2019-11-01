Building Commodity Exposure In An Investment Portfolio

Commodities are an alternative asset class. Stocks and bonds tend to attract most investors. Commodities have a reputation as volatile assets that can experience wide price variance.

Raw materials are global assets. Production comes from regions of the world where the crust of the earth contains energy, metals, minerals, and ores. Weather conditions, climate, and water sources are necessary for agricultural product cultivation. Meanwhile, consumption is ubiquitous. All people and companies on the planet are consumers of commodities, which are essentials for food, shelter, and energy. A diversified investment or trading portfolio should include exposure to the commodities asset class.

One of commodity ETF products with significant net assets is the Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC). The product holds long positions in energy, precious and base metals, and agricultural futures contracts. While DBC provides some exposure to commodities, I prefer using individual ETF products or stocks for exposure to the raw materials asset class.

Global assets - I favor a 15% exposure

In the current environment where commodity prices are significantly below the 2008 and 2011 highs and above the late 2015 and early 2016 lows, I believe a 15% exposure to the asset class is an excellent place to start.

Raw material investments can enhance and even hedge a portfolio in the current environment. After over a decade of accommodative monetary policy, interest rates remain at or near historic lows around the world. Artificially low rates because of central bank stimulus amount to running the printing presses for fiat currencies. The price for long-term liquidity in the world financial system could be a spike in inflationary pressures in the future. While the rate of inflation remains below the US Fed's and ECB's 2% target rate, it could quickly rise as more currency flows around the global financial system. Commodities are assets that increase in value during periods of rising inflation.

At the same time, since the beginning of this century, the global population has increased from around six billion to over 7.6 billion people. The over 26% increase in the addressable market for commodities consumers in the world puts consistent pressure on the demand side of the equation for raw materials that are essentials for survival. Moreover, the rising standards of living mean that more people, with more money on our planet, are competing for raw materials each day.

China is the most populous nation on the face of the earth. For decades, the Chinese have made strategic investments around the world to guaranty the flow of commodities to build infrastructure, feed its people, and meet the ever-expanding requirements for raw materials.

When it comes to structuring a portfolio, I suggest that the 15% exposure be broken down direct exposure in specific sectors of the commodities asset class.

20% precious and 20% energy

A 3% exposure to precious metals and a 3% interest in energy markets is a place to start when constructing the 15% allocation to commodities. The price of gold took off to the upside in June in what looks to be the next leg of a bull market in the yellow metal. What has been most impressive about gold's move to the upside is that it has appreciated in all currency terms. Over the recent months, the precious metal has moved to new record highs in most currencies, including the euro, pound, yen, Australian and Canadian dollar, and many more. While gold has not reached a new all-time high in Swiss franc and US dollar terms, the trend in both foreign exchange instruments has been higher. Gold is the leader of the precious metals pack, but other metals like silver and platinum have not moved higher to the same extent as the yellow metal. One product that offers diversified exposure to precious metals is the Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (GLTR). The top holdings of GLTR include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

GLTR has net assets of $442.49 million, trades an average of over 28,000 shares each day, and charges a 0.60% expense ratio. An allocation to GLTR provides diversified exposure to physical precious metals.

When it comes to the energy sector, the shares of energy-related equities have underperformed the price of crude oil in 2019. In natural gas, the price of the energy commodity is at under $2.75 per MMBtu on the nearby December NYMEX futures contract as of October 30. Natural gas is now going into the peak season of demand during the winter months when demand for heating rises and stockpiles decline.

As of October 30, the price of NYMEX crude oil futures was 20.9% higher so far in 2016 as the price moved from $45.41 at the end of last year to $54.90. Natural gas was 8.2% lower over the same period as the price dropped from $2.94 to $2.70. Seasonality and rising inventories have weighed on the price of natural gas.

Instead of a direct investment in oil or gas, I currently favor an allocation in oil-related equities as they have lagged the crude oil price. The top holdings of the Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF product (VDE) include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

VDE holds shares in many of the top energy-related companies. The ETF closed 2018 at $77.11 and was trading at $77.36 on October 30, an increase of only 0.32% in 2019. VDE currently pays around a 3.46% dividend based on its holdings, which more than pays for the 0.10% expense ratio. The ETF is highly liquid with $3.56 billion in net assets and over 338,000 shares changing hands each day.

20% building blocks and 20% agriculture

Copper is a metal that is a barometer for economic growth around the world. The red metal is also a leader of the commodities that are the building blocks for infrastructure around the world. At the same time, copper is highly sensitive to the economic conditions in China. The price of the base metal has moved lower because of the ongoing trade war between the US and China, which offers investors an opportunity to purchase copper on a dip at its current price level. A 3% allocation to building blocks can be accomplished with ownership of the Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB). The product holds the three most liquid metals that trade on the London Metals Exchange: copper, aluminum, and zinc. The fund summary for DBB states:

The investment seeks to track the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return™ (DBIQ-OY Industrial Metals ER™), which is intended to reflect the base metals sector. The index Commodities consist of Aluminum, Zinc, and Copper - Grade A. The fund invests in futures contracts in an attempt to track its corresponding index. Source: Yahoo Finance

DBB has net assets of $118.6 million, charges an expense ratio of 0.75%, and trades almost 90,000 shares each day. The ETF moves higher and lower with the prices of the three base metals.

Agricultural products feed the world. The expanding population means that each day, there are more mouths to feed, which puts pressure on the demand side of the fundamental equation for grains and other food products. Grain prices can be highly volatile. They are also sensitive to the ongoing trade war between the US and China since the US is the world's leading producer and exporter of soybeans and corn and a significant exporter of wheat. For exposure in agriculture, I favor the VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF product (MOO). MOO shows shares in many of the leading companies in the world of agriculture. The most recent top holdings include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

MOO has net assets of $691.65 million, trades an average of 78,000 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.54%.

20% for special situations - commodities are volatile assets

The allocation of 3% to precious metals, energy, base metals, and agricultural products adds up to a total of 12%. Since commodities can be highly volatile assets, I favor allocating the final 3% to commodities that are at or below their cost of production or are at the bottom end of pricing cycles. At the same time, there are always unique situations in the commodities asset class where risk-reward favors the upside when it comes to prices.

In the current environment, I favor platinum, coffee, and natural gas.

Platinum has lagged the rest of the precious metals. For direct investment in the rare precious metal, the PPLT and PLTM ETF products hold the physical platinum metal. In coffee, the JO ETN moves higher and lower with the price of Arabica coffee beans that trade on the ICE futures exchange. Coffee has suffered from increased supplies, but global demand continues to rise as more consumers in Asia are drinking more coffee each day. At the same time, the low level of the Brazilian real currency versus the US dollar has weighed on the price of the soft commodity. Since Brazil is the world's leading producer and exporter of the Arabica beans, a rise in the value of the Brazilian currency would support gains in the price of coffee. At under $1 per pound, coffee futures are closer to the bottom than the top of its pricing cycle.

Finally, as we are moving into the winter season, demand for natural gas will rise. The current price of the energy commodity is at a depressed level because inventories are higher than last year at this time. The average temperatures from November through March will determine the price of natural gas. The uncertainty of the weather over the coming months is likely to ignite at least one rally as the price is low, making risk-reward favor the upside.

When it comes to the final 3% allocation, I suggest an opportunistic approach where taking profits on rallies and re-allocating to other commodities that offer special situations makes the most sense.

The macro commodity ETF products suffer from contango drag

The DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund has net assets of $1.41 billion and trades over one million shares each day. DBC charges an 0.85% expense ratio. DBC's top holdings include the following futures contracts:

Source: Yahoo Finance

While DBC offers a one-stop-shop for commodities exposure, there are three reasons I prefer allocations described in this article instead of a purchase of the DBC product. First, DBC is heavily weighted towards energy. Second, the futures holdings involve the cost of rolling contracts from one active month to the next. In contango markets where deferred prices are higher than nearby prices, the ETF passes the cost of the roll onto holders of DBC. Finally, since commodities are volatile assets, a proactive approach that involves taking profits during rallies and re-purchasing during dips on a sector basis is likely to optimize results. DBC will move higher and lower with the overall asset class. However, allocations to individual sectors will enhance opportunities while educating and sensitizing market participants to the world of commodities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.