Bank Danamon: All Eyes On Divestment Of Insurance Business And Strategic Direction Under New Controlling Shareholder

The divestment of a 70% stake in Adira Insurance remains on track pending regulatory approval, and there is a possibility of special dividends from divestment gains.

Elevator Pitch

Indonesia-listed PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk (OTC:PBDBY) (OTC:PBDIF) (BDMN.JK), a 94.1%-owned subsidiary of Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), is Indonesia's fifth most profitable commercial bank in terms of earnings and it is among Indonesia's top 10 largest banks with respect to asset size.

Bank Danamon trades at 1.0 times P/B, which represents a significant discount to the stock's historical five-year average P/B of approximately 1.2 times. The stock offers a forward FY2019 dividend yield of 2.9% assuming no special dividends are paid.

The approval of the divestment of Adira Insurance by Indonesia's Financial Services Authority and the subsequent distribution of special dividends from the sales proceeds would be a re-rating catalyst for the stock in the near-term.

In the medium to long term, Bank Danamon's share price performance depends on whether it can accelerate business growth in the areas of supply chain financing and payroll banking leveraging on synergies with its new Japanese controlling shareholder. Bank Danamon traded at above 1.5 times P/B in the past when its ROE was above 10%. If Bank Danamon can increase its ROE from 8% to its targeted 13%, a positive re-rating of the bank's valuation is very likely.

With Bank Danamon's share price declining to close to 1.0 times P/B, my suggested entry level, I upgrade the stock's rating from "Neutral" to "Bullish." The market is overlooking the catalysts for the stock, as there are still doubts if MUFG could take a longer-than-expected time to deliver positive synergies for Bank Danamon as its controlling shareholder (as evidenced by the weak 3Q2019 results), and whether Indonesia's Financial Services Authority could possibly reject the sale of Adira Insurance (as seen in the delay in deal completion).

This is an update of my earlier initiation article on Bank Danamon published on August 2, 2019.

Financial Performance Remained Weak

Bank Danamon's recent 3Q2019 financial results announced on October 23, 2019 and year-to-date financial performance were uninspiring. Net interest income was up +2% QoQ to IDR3,621 billion in 3Q2019, but net profit after tax was down -11% QoQ at IDR784 billion for the same period. For the first nine months of 2019, net interest income and pre-provision operating profit decreased by -1% and -4% YoY to IDR10,713 billion and IDR6,652 billion respectively. Bank Danamon's 9M2019 net profit after tax fell by -15% YoY to IDR2,596 billion.

Loan growth for Bank Danamon was +6.4% YoY in 3Q2019, which represented a slowdown for YoY loan growth of +10.7% in 2Q2019. Quarter-on-quarter, loans for the Enterprise (Commercial & Corporate), SME (Small Medium Enterprises) and Consumer (mortgage, unsecured personal loans, credit cards, and others) segments declined by -3%, -4% and -5% respectively. Specifically relating to mortgage loans, Bank Danamon acknowledged the competitive nature of the Indonesian mortgage loan market and highlighted the possibility of lowering mortgage rates to be competitive with other Indonesian banks which have done so, at the bank's 3Q2019 earnings call on October 23, 2019.

The bank's -11% QoQ decline in net profit after tax was largely attributable to higher credit costs. Bank Danamon's cost of credit spiked from 2.4% in 1Q2019 and 2.5% in 2Q2019 in 2.7% in 3Q2019. With a double-digit decline in net profit for the recent quarter and year-to-date, Bank Danamon's ROE was 7.3% for 3Q2019 and 8.0% for 9M2019. In the FY2010-2013 period when Bank Danamon's ROE was consistently above 10%, the bank used to trade at a P/B ratio above 1.5 times. Looking ahead, Bank Danamon has a medium term ROE target of 13%. If Bank Danamon could accelerate loan growth for its Enterprise banking segment and lower its Capital Adequacy Ratio from the current 22% to the high-teens, it could be on track to achieve its 13% ROE target.

There were expectations that Bank Danamon could see an uplift in its business performance, particularly in the areas of supply chain financing and payroll banking, in collaboration with Japan's MUFG which became Bank Danamon's sole controlling shareholder with a 94.1% stake in May 2019. But there is little to suggest that MUFG is bringing positive changes to Bank Danamon as of now, a key issue that I would discuss in detail in a subsequent section of the article.

Sale Of Adira Insurance On Track With Potential For Special Dividends

In September 2018, it was reported that Zurich Insurance is buying a 80% equity interest in Adira Insurance, Indonesia's sixth largest insurance company. Bank Danamon and minority shareholders in Adira Insurance will be selling their respective 70% and 10% stakes in the insurance company respectively. Prior to the deal, Bank Danamon owned 90% of Adira Insurance and it is expected to retain its 20% minority stake in Adira Insurance post-divestment.

I estimate that Bank Danamon could possibly recognize a one-off after-tax disposal gain of approximately IDR3.5 trillion relating to the divestment of a 70% equity interest in Adira Insurance. I have checked the soundness of my estimates against a Trimegah Securities sell-side report titled "Bank Danamon: Catalysts from new ownership structure" dated August 9, 2019 stating the following:

Potential gain from the divestment of 70% stake of Adira Insurance at the end of 2019 should provide additional non-recurring income in 2019F. According to the news, the transaction value from Adira Insurance divestment is estimated to be IDR 6.15tn. We think the estimated gain from sale of Adira Insurance to Zurich after tax would be ~IDR 3.5tn.

Bank Danamon paid out a dividend per share of IDR143.22 representing 35% payout ratio for FY2018. If Bank Danamon chooses to pay out the full divestment gain, it could mean an additional IDR350 dividends per share for shareholders. Even if Bank Danamon pays out 35% of the divestment gain in line with its payout ratio, it would be an incremental dividend per share of IDR122.

Divestment Gain For Adira Insurance

Amount Zurich Insurance Is Paying For Bank Danamon's 70% Stake in Adira Insurance (Source: Reuters) IDR6.15 trillion Equity Book Value Of Bank Danamon's 90% Stake in Adira Insurance (source: page 6 of attached pdf) IDR1.88 trillion Proportionate Book Value Of Bank Danamon's 70% Stake in Adira Insurance IDR1.46 trillion Pre-Tax Disposal Gain (calculated as difference between acquisition price and proportionate book value) IDR4.68 trillion Post-Tax Disposal Gain (25% tax rate) IDR3.51 trillion

Source: Author

The risk is that the divestment of Adira Insurance gets delayed or even rejected by Indonesia's Financial Services Authority or Otoritas Jasa Keuangan, which is currently reviewing the deal.

At the bank's 3Q2019 earnings call, Bank Danamon reiterated that the divestment of its 70% stake in Adira Insurance was on track, and there have been no changes to any of the terms of the agreement between Bank Danamon and Zurich Insurance. Bank Danamon's agreement with Zurich Insurance is still valid till year-end, and it expects to have the approval of Indonesia's Financial Services Authority by then.

Bank Danamon also highlighted at the results briefing that it is open to all options with regards to the divestment proceeds from the sale of Adira Insurance. It added that it does not have major strategic plans in place to deploy the divestment proceeds. In my opinion, this leaves the door open for a special dividend, especially since Bank Danamon's current Capital Adequacy Ratio is already high at 22% not considering the divestment.

New Strategic Direction Under Japanese Controlling Shareholder

As highlighted in an earlier section of this article, the market has high expectations of Bank Danamon leveraging on new Japanese controlling shareholder MUFG to drive future business growth.

In the near-term, Bank Danamon's strategic direction remains focused on growing its supply chain financing business by offering loans to the Indonesian suppliers of Japanese companies which are currently MUFG's customers. Bank Danamon is also targeting the payroll banking accounts of MUFG's large global and Japanese client base and their respective Indonesian suppliers.

In terms of supply chain financing, Bank Danamon is enhancing its digital capabilities with the introduction of a new mobile app called D-BisMart in July 2019. D-BisMart is a digital banking solution that enables business owners in the supply chain community to execute on transactions such as order placement, payment and delivery confirmation on their mobile phones without need for face-to-face communications.

With respect to payroll banking, Bank Danamon has a wide suite of product offerings such as Shariah-compliant products, automotive loans (Adira Finance) and insurance (20% stake in Adira Insurance post-divestment) to cross-sell to its clients after it has established payroll banking accounts. Within a company, there are different market segments ranging from the rising affluent to the mass market, which Bank Danamon has the opportunity to target with specific and customized products after it has secured the company's payroll banking accounts.

There are also other potential collaboration opportunities between Bank Danamon and MUFG. MUFG has a corporate venture capital arm, MUFG Innovation Partners, which is on the lookout for investment opportunities in Indonesia. When MUFG Innovation Partners invests in companies in Indonesia, Bank Danamon could possibly participate in related-business opportunities, such as financing the deal or the companies themselves. In June 2019, Bank Danamon signed an agreement with MUFG Innovation Partners to form a strategic partnership to support the growth of FinTech industry in Indonesia.

Another key advantage of having a strong parent like MUFG is lower funding costs for Bank Danamon. Fitch Ratings affirmed Bank Danamon's investment-grade BBB foreign currency credit rating in May 2019 after MUFG acquired a controlling stake in the bank, while Indonesian credit rating agency PEFINDO has a AAA credit rating for Bank Danamon's local currency debt. Bank Danamon's wholesale funding costs are expected to benefit from its strong parentage.

Valuation

Bank Danamon trades at 1.0 times P/B based on its share price of IDR4,480 as of October 25, 2019. This represents a significant discount to the stock's historical five-year average P/B of approximately 1.2 times.

Bank Danamon offers a trailing 3.2% dividend yield, and a consensus forward FY2019 dividend yield of 2.9% assuming no special dividends are paid.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Bank Danamon are a deterioration in asset quality, a higher-than-expected cost of funds, a longer-than-expected time for the divestment of Bank Danamon's 70% stake in Adira Insurance to be approved by regulators, and a failure to realize synergies with its Japanese controlling shareholder MUFG.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.