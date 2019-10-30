Estee Lauder: Waiting For A Window Of Opportunity At Q1 2020

Though macro headwinds in the U.S. seem to bypass Estee Lauder because of its strong international presence, any softness indicated in emerging markets could open a nice point of entry.

Estee Lauder (EL) has been a solid investment for many investors, gaining as much as 150% in the last five years. Strong growth coupled with expanding margins has pushed the stock up by nearly 50% in the last year alone. Earnings for Q1 2020 will be announced on October 31, 2019, before the market opens, and investors should know what to expect. Specifically, EL has been trading at valuations well above the sector median because of an unbroken string of strong quarters, and there are rumblings in the cosmetics industry that might open up a nice entry point over the next couple of quarters. Strong revenue and EPS growth seem to have been priced into the stock, but new information from the makeup segment might just cause a correction over the said period.

In early August, L'Oréal S.A. (OTCPK:LRLCF) cited weak demand in the U.S. market as one of the major reasons for the company not meeting its Q2 2019 targets on revenue growth. However, consumer analysts showed that demand for off-center brands owned by celebrities was on the uptick. Though soft overall, the demand appears to be shifting away from established brands like L’Oreal and Estee Lauder. The recent downgrade of EL by Piper Jaffray from Overweight to Neutral was based on a study that showed that teenaged girls were using less makeup than before. Meanwhile, Ulta Beauty (ULTA) reported this at their Q2 2019 earnings call:

“Based on the least track data, the cosmetics category in the total U.S. market has experienced mid single-digit declines to the first six months of 2019 and has been more volatile in recent weeks. Notably, when we look at sales growth by brand, we see that most of the top brands across both mass and prestige are negative year to-date. We'd expected this trend to stabilize and improve as we move to 2019, but we now believe that the softness we've seen so far in 2019 will continue to the remainder of the year.”

For Estee Lauder, sales in the Americas have certainly taken a hit. Segment revenue was reported at $4.7 billion in FY 2019 against $5 billion in FY 2018. However, the Makeup product category grew revenues from $5.6 billion in 2018 to $5.9 billion in 2019, ably supported by revenue growth of 15% in the EMEA region and 21% in APAC. Overall growth came in at 8.6% despite the 5% decline in the Americas market, which means APAC and EMEA growth are well able to offset any softness in the U.S. makeup market for the rest of 2019.

Investor's Angle

Source: SA Premium

That’s one of the drivers of the stock trading at such rich valuations. There’s no reason for Estee Lauder to stop posting high single-digit growth in net sales for the foreseeable future, which means we can expect the company to post well within its 9% to 10% guidance for Q1 2020 and 7% to 8% guidance for FY 2020. The company specifically said this about its APAC market:

“Escalation of trade tensions between the U.S. and China, increase of tariffs in China and the gradual moderation of net sales growth in China and travel retail from recent levels. The Company has not experienced this moderation to date and continues to be optimistic about the strength of long-term growth in those areas.”

Nevertheless, the market is being a little cautious about EL, and the stock has only gained about 5% despite the sudden sprint to above $200 after the annual earnings report came out in August 2019. That potentially translates to measured enthusiasm tempered with caution around current valuations. It also validates the fact that EL is expensive at this price.

From a long-term investment horizon point of view, it doesn’t make too much sense to invest at this price point. The market has already priced in strong revenue growth, and the company is not guiding at stretch-goal levels for FY 2020. That means the stock is not likely to move that much lower on a marginal revenue or earnings miss, which itself is unlikely considering the string of revenue and earnings dual-beats unbroken since the third quarter of 2017. What's more likely is that a dual-beat on revenue and earnings will give the stock some upward momentum that it's been lacking since the last earnings call.

That being said, if any of the headwinds that other global retail companies are facing hit EL’s international businesses, we could see a price correction after the first quarter earnings at the end of this month. None of those are likely at this point, but if there’s any softness in China growth or slowdown in skincare revenues, for example, it might open a window of opportunity for investors. Keep your eyes open and act quickly if and when the chance presents itself.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.