Hold Off On CNA Financial And Its 7% Dividend Yield

Therefore, the following question is: is it the right time to buy CNA and its 7% dividend yield?

With the stock pullback observed since mid of September, the company is valued at 1.0 times the book value, with a weaker RoE but a juicy 7% dividend (special dividend included).

In addition, the non-life activities showed a negative trend, with a higher-than-expected combined ratio, due to the challenges in international and commercial segments.

CNA just released its third-quarter results. Adversely affected by life reserve strengthening, both quarterly and year-to-date net income dropped by 68% and 19% respectively.

Executive Summary

On the 28th of October, CNA Financial (CNA) reported its quarterly results for the third quarter of the year. Following two excellent quarters, CNA was adversely impacted by a $170M after-tax charge related to the active life reserve unlocking. In addition, the year-over-year combined ratio worsened by 3.4 points to 97.6% because of run-off losses partially offset by lower catastrophe losses.

Consequently, the insurer reported a $107 million net income for the third quarter, or a 68% decline. The year-to-date net income dropped by $170 million to $727 million, resulting from the poor third-quarter results.

On the positive side, current shareholders might enjoy the juicy dividend ($3.05 per share paid on a YTD basis) and a growing book value per share (+8% from Q4 2018). Even though the current price seems to be attractive with the recent stock price drop, I am still waiting for a better entry point. Nonetheless, investors looking for high-yield stocks might be more than interested in CNA Financial.

Strong Premium Growth Overshadowed By Deteriorated Margins

In Q3 2019, the net written premium grew by 8% to $1.7 billion as compared with the prior year quarter. The premium volume growth was mainly driven by the U.S. segments. The Specialty lines reported a 6% premium growth, mainly due to higher rates (+18% in healthcare, +4% in Management and Professional Liability) combined with a higher retention (an 87% retention vs. 85% in Q3 2018), partially offset by lower new business as compared with the prior year quarter.

Source: CNA Financial's Presentation

Commercial lines recorded an 11% net written premium growth supported by higher new business ($173 million in Q3 2019 vs. $122 million in Q3 2018), higher rates in middle market (+3%) and other segments (+11%), partially offset by tariff declines for the "Small Business" segment (-2%).

Source: CNA Financial's Presentation

The international segment recorded a 2% premium volume increase, driven by higher rates and partially offset by a lower new business (a 27% decline as compared with the prior year quarter).

Source: CNA Financial's Financial Supplements

Nevertheless, P&C insurers need to focus on the underwriting excellence reflected in the combined ratio. The lower the combined ratio is, the more profitable the activities are. For Q3 2019, the combined ratio was 97.6%, or 3.4 points higher than in Q3 2018.

The deterioration in the underwriting margins was observed in all segments. Commercial lines' combined ratio worsened by 4.2 points to 101.6%, because of unfavorable prior years' claim development. The international business continued to be unprofitable with a deteriorated combined ratio of 107.4% (vs. 103.9% in Q3 2018), resulting from run-off losses and a higher expense ratio. Specialty lines' margins remained steady at 89.8% but deteriorated by 2.8 points, because of lower run-off gains.

On a year-to-date basis, the combined ratio deteriorated by 3.4 points, adversely impacted by deteriorated margins in Q2 and Q3 2019. Only specialty lines were profitable for the first nine months of 2019, with a combined ratio of 90.9%. Commercial lines suffered from higher catastrophe losses and run-off losses resulting in a combined ratio of 100.9% for the first nine months of 2019. The international segment struggled with higher expense ratio (+0.9 points to 37.5%, run-off losses (representing a negative impact of 1.9 points on the combined ratio)), while the underlying loss ratio improved by 2.7 points, resulting from re-underwriting efforts to restore margins. Even though the underlying loss ratio improved significantly, the impact of catastrophes, the higher expense ratio and the run-off losses resulted in a combined ratio of 102.2% for the first nine months of the year.

To put it simply, P&C activities suffered from a deteriorated claim environment, mainly related to the prior accident years.

Source: CNA's Q3 2019 Report

Run-off losses from commercial lines were mainly due to the unfavorable development in general liability and workers' compensation. It was partially offset by the favorable development in commercial auto which was primarily due to a decline in bodily injury frequency in accident year 2018 and continued lower than expected severity across accident years 2013 through 2016.

Furthermore, the unfavorable prior year development of the international segment resulted from adverse development in most of the lines of business, except for casualty, which experienced favorable development.

Source: CNA's Q3 2019 Report

Last but not least, specialty lines recorded a lower level of run-off gains, due to unfavorable development in medical professional liability because of higher than expected frequency and severity in aging services and lower favorable development in other professional liability and management liability despite favorable outcomes on individual claims in accident years 2013 and prior in financial institutions.

Source: CNA's Q3 2019 Report

In addition, the life segment was adversely impacted by a $170 million after-tax charge during the third quarter. This charge resulted from the changes related to the Long Term Care assumptions, driven by a change in the discount rate (the 10Y risk-free rate lowered 50bps to 3.75%).

Source: CNA Financial's Presentation

An additional drop in the interest rate might lead to further reserve strengthening, as the insurer estimated that a reduction in money yield by 50 bps would represent a pre-tax loss of $309 million.

Source: CNA Financial's Presentation

Fortunately, Investment Revenues Were Steady

As I have repeatedly written in many articles, P&C insurers need to focus more on underwriting excellence. Some years, bad things happen, and the investment portfolio is one of the tools insurers use to offset deteriorated underwriting gains. However, one can't always count on investment portfolio profits to save the day.

For the third quarter of 2019, CNA's net investment income, after tax, was $399 million ($487 million pre-tax), including $13 million (18 million pre-tax) from limited partnership and common stock investments.

Source: CNA's Q3 2019 Earnings Release

On a year-to-date basis, the revenues from the investment portfolio grew by 6% to about 1.3 billion, mainly driven by the increase in the invested assets, the steady fixed income contributions and the higher returns from limited partnerships and common equities.

Source: CNA's Q3 2019 Financial Supplements

Is the Dividend Endangered?

With the drop in the net income related to the reserve strengthening, investors might ask themselves: "Is CNA's attractive dividend sustainable?"

As CNA's investors know, the insurer used to pay a quarterly dividend, which grows over the years, and a special dividend which is currently equal to $2 per share.

Source: CNA's investor website

For the first nine months of 2019, the company distributed $3.05 per share to its shareholders. For the FY2019 exercise, shareholders will receive $3.40 ($3.05 + $0.35) per share. At the current price (about $45), it represents a dividend yield of 7.5% (3.1%, excluding the special dividend). With a net income per share of $2.67 for the first nine months of the year, the dividend is not covered by the earnings, as the third-quarter net income dropped significantly.

Hence, the company has to record an EPS of $0.73 or more for the fourth quarter, so that the dividend will be covered by the earnings.

Is it feasible? I do believe so. Even though the property and casualty underwriting gain for the fourth quarter would be at the same range as in Q3 (as a reminder $42 million), the net income should be around $277 million, as the company's earnings have been already slashed by the life reserve strengthening.

Q4 2019 EPS might be then equal to $1.02 ($277 million/271.5 million of shares). Hence, the FY2019 EPS would be equal to $3.69, representing a dividend payout of 92.1%. Indeed, the payout ratio would be high but remain below 100%.

I would like to say "As always", as the company's dividend policy is directly linked to Loews' (L) capital allocation decision, which anyway benefits current shareholders (i.e., making growing the regular dividend every year).

Takeaways

Are Q3 2019 results disappointing? Yes.

Is the dividend endangered? I don't think so, even though further interest rate cuts might affect adversely the life activities' profitability.

Is it the right time to buy CNA's shares? With a book value per share of $44.66 ($44.14, excluding AOCI), the company is currently traded around 1.0 times the book value.

Data by YCharts

Some months ago, investors considered 1.1 times the book value was a fair price. Regarding the current capital structure (Loews Corporation is the company's largest shareholder with an 89% stake in the insurer), the high payout ratio and investors' expectations in terms of dividend increases, I am not a huge fan of CNA at this price. More than one year ago, I considered CNA was too expensive, even though the dividend was very attractive (about 6%), supported by strong cash flows generated by the insurance portfolio.

Now, the price is more attractive than some months ago, with a company's valuation of around 1.0 times the book value. I might be interested in initiating a small position if the stock price continues dropping slightly (0.9x the book value might be a good entry point).

Nonetheless, investors looking for high-yield stocks might be more than interested in CNA Financial, as Loews Corporation's capital allocation policy is mainly based on the cash flows generated by the insurance company. In fact, Loews redistributes excess capital via repurchasing shares. Since the beginning of 1970, Loews has retired 1 billion shares.

Source: Loews' Q3 2019 Presentation

Loews succeeds in repurchasing shares via the dividends the company received from its listed and non-listed subsidiaries. And CNA Financial is the largest contributor in terms of dividend distribution (In 2018, more than 90% of the dividends paid to Loews came from CNA Financial).

Source: Loews' Q3 2019 Presentation

In other words, CNA will be "compelled" to take the necessary actions to restore its underwriting margins and increase its dividend accordingly, so that Loews might be able to invest in other activities and continue repurchasing shares. To put it more simply, individual shareholders' interests are closely aligned with Loews' as everyone is eager to see CNA generating resilient and recurring cash-flows to increase the dividend gradually.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CNA, L over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.