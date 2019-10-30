East 72 - PICO Holdings, Inc.

Assuming the full monetization of PICO - part shielded by $185 million of Federal net operating loss carryforwards - over (say) a five-year period, the net value of the company would be around $395 million or $19.68 a share - about double recent prices of just under $10.

PICO Holdings is an esoteric but highly underpriced US asset play, representing many of the crazy facets at play in investment markets at present, which leave selected securities vastly underpriced.

PICO Holdings (NASDAQ:PICO) is an esoteric but highly underpriced US asset play, representing many of the crazy facets at play in investment markets at present, which leave selected securities vastly underpriced, viz:

a slightly complex structure over one of the main assets,

potential for forced selling by index-benchmarked funds as the company (rightly) repurchases shares at (in our view) around half asset value; and

the necessity to have a little patience given the nature of the asset - water.

The company has a storied history, with significant Australasian involvement which began in 1993 with a $5 million capital injection into Physicians Insurance Company of Ohio (Physicians) by GPG, the then investment vehicle of Sir Ron Brierley. Physicians was predominantly a medical malpractice insurer, with the value of the equity heavily levered to claims reserves. Some redundancy in the reserving, subsequent sale of the malpractice business and astute acquisitions enabled Physicians to grow, and complete a reverse merger with Citation Insurance in late 1996 which created the current listed vehicle. Over the following years, PICO evolved into an investment company, running off its insurance assets, taking full control of the water and land businesses in 1998, and growing book value at close to 9% per annum through the 2000s to peak in 2007 at ~$28/share.

From there, the story deteriorates badly with the sale of some long standing investments, establishment of a land and building company in California (UCP) in 2007 and a disastrous diversification into canola processing in 2010/2011. By end 2015, book value per share had nearly halved to just above $15, PICO had significant consolidated debt, and the shares stood below $10 from a $48 high in 2008.

Shareholder activism in 2015 and 2016 eventually saw the board regenerated and management terminated in late 2016; the sale of the stake in publicly listed UCP, via merger in April 2017 was achieved and a $5/share special dividend paid.

From the shareholder revolt in 2016, PICO is now laser-focused on the monetisation of its significant water holdings, through Vidler Water, which are mainly (not exclusively) comprised of a 51% interest in Fish Springs Ranch, servicing Nevada (mainly Reno and Dayton) plus a 100% interest in storage credits which act to service the Arizona market.

Water in this area is measured in acre-feet (AF) being one foot of water over one acre; this is equivalent to 325,851 gallons or 1,233,480 litres (1.233ML). Municipal rights (as opposed to agricultural water) have a prevailing market value around US$35,000/AF, prices at which Vidler has been able to monetise assets.

PICO/Vidler has essentially three sets of water assets servicing the Northern Nevada (Reno) market:

Carson Lyon, south of Reno, with the equivalent of 1767 acre-feet;

Truckee Surface water rights (299AF); and

51% equity of Fish Springs Ranch (8,000 municipal AF), with a preferred interest of ~US$185 million resulting from contributions to build a pipeline and accrued interest.

At prevailing prices, the lesser assets appear to have a value around $70 million; the interest in Fish Springs Ranch is worth some $233 million ($185 million preferred + $48 million of equity).

In Arizona, the company owns "long term storage credits" - earned when surplus water from the Colorado River is stored underground for a year and entitling the holder to recover the water in the future as a one-time usage. The credits can be traded. Recent market prices for the credits are around $375/credit (representing an AF); PICO owns just over 290,000, worth an estimated $109 million.

Adding up these three assets alone gives a value around $412 million before the value of any real estate; along with $10 million of cash, the company has an equity value of some $422 million before costs.

All of the recent shareholder activism has seen a major reduction in head office costs, with a small office in Carson City (NV) running at an annual $5.5 million. Assuming the full monetization of PICO - part shielded by $185 million of Federal net operating loss carryforwards - over (say) a five-year period, the net value of the company would be around $395 million or $19.68 a share - about double recent prices of just under $10.

PICO has made respectable repurchases of its own stock up to levels around $11.50 per share in the past two years. This presents the ultimate conundrum for millennial and index tracker investors: are you willing to wait to see through the monetization, which could yield twice the prevailing share price over time (time will dictate your IRR of course) or do you sell out because the falling capitalisation from share repurchase will see the stock fall out of the S&P Small Cap index and potentially forced selling?

