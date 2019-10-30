Logitech International: Valuation Headwinds As Growth Moderates

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) has been a staple of the computer accessories and peripherals market since the 1980s known for its line of keyboards, mice, speaker systems, headsets, and web video equipment. In recent years, the trend has been of decelerating growth given a very competitive landscape even as the company has been able to maintain margins and grow profitability. We highlight that video collaboration conferencing equipment has become a new growth driver even as other product segments face some industry headwinds. We like the company and recognize its leadership position but highlight some valuation concerns as the stock now appears expensive. This article recaps the latest earnings release and our view on where the stock is headed next.

Earnings Recap

Logitech just reported its fiscal 2020 Q2 earnings on October 21st with non-GAAP EPS of $0.50 in-line with expectations while GAAP EPS of $0.43 beat by $0.03 and up from $0.38 last year. Revenues in the quarter of $719.7 million, increased 4.1% year over year, but missed expectations slightly by about $5 million. It's really been a story of mixed results across product segments and regions with overall decelerating growth in recent periods.

Areas of strength are being dragged by some other weak parts even as the overall outlook remains positive. On a constant currency basis, revenues increased by 6% year over year while the company's gross margin at 38.4% was the highest going back 10 quarters. Operating income margin also expanded by 20bps in an overall solid result for Logitech.

Mice or "pointing devices" together with keyboard represent the bulk of the business representing about 38% of revenues. It's favorable to see that growth here has been stronger at 5% year over year for the mice and 7% for keyboards on a constant currency basis.

The net sales result this quarter were dragged lower by mobile speakers, down by 24% y/y. Anecdotally, these products also known as "Bluetooth" speakers face significant competition but should nevertheless be a growing consumer segment. Logitech explains that the result was skewed because it included a tougher launch period comparison when it introduced an update to its product line. This type of sales volatility is not a good sign and indeed this is one of the main weaknesses for the company. Tablets & Accessories is the only other segment that declined but the difference of only $3 million had a smaller negative contribution compared to the drop of $20 million from the speakers.

What we want to highlight is the 60% sales increase in video collaboration. CEO Bracken Darrell made the following comments during the conference call:

Video collaboration sales grew 60% in Q2 to another record quarter. Our recent innovations Rally, a camera system for large conference rooms and Tap, a one touch controller that enables easy and fast access to meetings are both delivering incremental sales on top of the continued growth we’re seeing from our huddle room MeetUp products. This past quarter’s strong growth is a clear testament to the tremendous market opportunity ahead of us to video enable all the conference rooms in the world. This momentum puts us well on track to achieve the $1 billion VC sales potential that we laid out back in our Analyst Day in March.

A move towards video conference in corporate workplaces worldwide will require more of the hardware Logitech sells. It's possible this segment becomes the most important for the company over the next couple of years but there is a lot of uncertainty with the growth potential. Continued momentum in the video collaboration segment has the potential to offset some weakness in other areas, like gaming which was flat in the quarter. The PC gaming industry has been pressured as title launches from 2018 have represented more difficult comps but remains an important part of the business that Logitech will continue to invest and innovate in for hardware. Management notes the rise of e-sports worldwide as a continued fundamental tailwind for the segment going forward.

2020 Guidance

In terms of guidance, Logitech is targeting constant currency sales growth in the "mid-to-high single-digit range" and non-GAAP operating income at a midpoint of $380 million. If confirmed, the operating income target would represent an increase of 8% from $352 million in fiscal 2019.

LOGI analysis and forward-looking commentary

The concern here for us comes down to valuation considering trading-based multiples that are beyond the "value" range. Logitech's P/E ratio at 25.1x and other multiples like the EV to EBITDA at 18.3x appear expensive relative to the company's historical average. Logitech trades at a forward P/E ratio of 19x which is more reasonable but remember that this is in the context of revenue and earnings growth that is expected to remain in the single digits.

Source: Data by YCharts/ table by author

Favorably, the metric that appears stronger, and likely what the market is focusing on given the recent strength in the share price in recent months, is the trend of increasing free cash flow which has reached $315.3 million over the last twelve months. The expectation is for higher levels going forward which should keep the price to free cash flow ratio around 20x in the year ahead. Another positive for Logitech is that the company has a clean balance sheet with no long-term debt.

The question becomes what kind of growth can investors expect? For us, it's difficult to envision a scenario where the sales of mice and keyboard can consistent remain above 5% per year as these are mature products with significant competition from global competitors. That leaves the real growth opportunity in areas like gaming and video collaboration.

To the downside as a bearish case, pricing pressures diluting margins could become an issue going forward. The company is reporting elevated levels of gross margins which could be difficult to sustain. The potential that Logitech loses market share or faces pricing pressure is a net negative down the line.

We note that Logitech has lost momentum in the Asia Pacific region as sales grew just 1% from levels as high as 20% last year. This is concerning as the Asia region is the world's most important for the tech sector and includes a number of local competitors that make alternative products with arguably similar quality. Management blamed some of the weakness on poor macro conditions from China. While that may be true, the potential that conditions deteriorate further would weigh on sentiment in the stock and could ultimately pressure growth estimates. Separately, there is a lot of uncertainty regarding the outlook for the gaming industry and the company will need to address and at least stabilize the 24% decline in the mobile speakers business this quarter.

Takeaway

Overall, balancing our favorable view of the company against what we see is emerging valuation headwinds, there is enough here to keep us on the sidelines. Our sense is that shares have priced in an ambitious growth expectation that the company will be challenged to exceed. We rate LOGI as a hold.

Logitech has been able to prove it can stay relevant and continues to innovate highlighting its market leadership position. The company has presented firming profitability in recent years while the growth outlook has now moderated considering what has become a saturated market for some of the core products. Video collaboration is a bright spot for Logitech, but more recent trends in gaming and the speakers business had added to uncertainty. Investor monitoring points going forward include the evolution of financial margins, and the ability of management to execute on its growth targets.

