Eli Lilly's Approval For Migraine Drug Provides A Unique Treatment Option

Eli Lilly (LLY) announced that it had received FDA approval for a drug by the name of Reyvow as an acute treatment for migraine. What makes this FDA approval substantial for the company is that it is the first and only class of its kind of drug to receive approval as an acute treatment for migraine - serotonin (5-HT)1F receptor agonist. Eli Lilly has already received FDA approval for another type of drug known as Emgaility, which was approved as preventative migraine drug for adults. With this being the first and only class of drugs of its kind approved by the FDA for acute migraine treatment, it sets up an opportunity for the company to go after a large market opportunity.

FDA Approval For First And Only Class Of Its Kind For Acute Migraine Treatment

The FDA approved Reyvow (lasmiditan) for patients with acute treatment of migraine with or without aura. There are two aspects to consider here. The first of which involves the word "acute" which indicates a short-term migraine that a patient deals with. Then the word "aura" describes a visual disturbance and sensory issue coming up with respect to the migraine. Such a visual disturbance could be flashing lights and a temporary loss in vision. The thing is that these patients with acute migraines experience pain as well. Lastly, acute migraines occur in patients roughly about 14 times per month and could also be known as episodic migraines. On the other hand, there is another type of migraine that occurs more often and thus is coined chronic migraine. Reyvow provides a new treatment option for patients with acute migraine. It is found in 1 in 7 Americans and roughly about 10% of the population worldwide. It is good to see that Reyvow was approved as a treatment option for these patients. There are some acute migraine drugs currently, but they are not an ideal option. There are also OTC options as you know, mainly ibuprofen, but doctors don't recommend long-term use of those. When you add in the problem of not being able to take certain drugs for a long period of time, plus patients may not have an adequate response to current treatments, this opens the door for something new. Reyvow can possibly be that alternative option for treatment of acute migraines. The drug was approved by the FDA on the basis of solid results from two late-stage studies. There were a total of about 3,177 adult patients treated for migraine with and without aura. More patients treated with Reyvow had resolved pain from a migraine. On top of that, those treated with this drug had been able to get rid of a migraine symptom after a 2-hour period. Such a migraine symptom could be: Light sensitivity, sound sensitivity, and nausea.

Emgality For Migraine Prevention

What you might be familiar with is the use of CGRP drugs for prevention of migraines. Specifically, these were developed to allow patients to have fewer migraine days. Such drugs are Emgality from Eli Lilly, Aimovig from Amgen (AMGN) and Novartis (NVS), and, lastly, Ajovy from Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA). There also is Alder Biopharmaceuticals, which was acquired by Lundbeck for $1.95 billion, which has a BLA application submitted for approval as a CGRP migraine prevention drug. The point here is that these are all migraine prevention drugs. In hindsight, these drugs might be able to help patients but have drawbacks of their own. In clinical studies, all of these CGRP drugs were able to reduce monthly migraine days with statistical significance compared to placebo. In essence, this amounted to about 2 fewer migraine days per month. That doesn't seem like much, but to these patients, it is a big help indeed. The problem stems from the fact that patients aren't likely to benefit for a long period of time with these types of treatments. What do I mean by that? The issue at hand is that patients don't upkeep on treatment with such preventative drugs. It is stated that about 1/3 of patients take a preventative migraine drug for 6 months. Not only that, but about 80% of patients that are treated with this type of therapy have a gap of about 90 days in the first year. After all, what good is a preventative drug if there is a period where a patient is not even taking it? The reason why this phenomenon happens is because of adverse events taking preventative CGRP treatment.

Conclusion

Eli Lilly is in good shape with the FDA approval of Reyvow. It is the first and only medicine of its class for acute migraine treatment that has been approved by the FDA. There is a major risk for the acute migraine treatment market and that involves triptans. Triptans are inexpensive type of drugs that have been used since the 1990s; however, they are only able to treat individual headaches and are not a cure. I think Reyvow can do well against triptans. That's because there are patients who are sometimes not responsive to triptans. This would be known as treatment-resistant migraines. It is estimated that about 60% to 70% of patients given triptans do not respond to them. This is where Reyvow can come in and help these patients. Even then, there is another risk. Eli Lilly is not the only game in town for the acute migraine treatment market. Back in March 11, 2019, Allergan (AGN) announced that the FDA had accepted the NDA for ubrogepant for the treatment of acute migraine. The PDUFA for this drug has been established for Q4 of 2019. The thing is that besides Reyvow, Eli Lilly still has Emgality which has been doing pretty well. Emgality sales for Q3 2019 reached $47.7 million. This is still low sales compared to some other CGRP preventative migraine drugs on the market, but Emgality has been starting to trend higher. By the end of Q2 of 2019, Emgality was able to get 41% of new to brand market share. In addition, Eli Lilly did decide to offer patients a 1-year test run for Emgality for those with insurance. I believe the company is in good shape when it comes to the migraine space. It has good footing with both Reyvow and Emgality.

