Crude Oil Poised To Lead Commodity Market Turnaround

Thanks in part to an improving outlook for global trade, commodities are poised to enjoy what should be a worthwhile recovery this fall. In this report we’ll discuss the fundamental and technical factors which point to a turnaround for many raw materials, led by crude oil.

That 2019 has been a year worth forgetting by natural resource investors goes without saying. While there have been a couple of meaningful trading opportunities in the broad commodities market this year, the overall trend of the last ten months has been flat. However, based on an improving trade outlook and a weaker dollar, the languid nature of the resource market should change for the better in the coming weeks.

The U.S. dollar index (DXY) is a key consideration for participants due to the typically inverse correlation between a strong greenback and weak commodity prices, and vice-versa. For much of 2019, the dollar has been abnormally strong. The dollar’s strength can be largely attributed to the Federal Reserve’s recent decision to reverse its quantitative tightening (QT) agenda. The Fed announced earlier this month that it would begin buying $60 billion per month in Treasury bills. This will essentially undo the QT that occurred when the Fed began shrinking the size of its balance sheet last year.

The Fed’s commitment to shrinking its balance sheet for much of the past year resulted in a decline in bank reserves, which in turn put upward pressure on the dollar. Now that the Fed is expanding its balance sheet, the U.S. dollar index should return to a (presumably lower) level which more accurately reflects the loosening of monetary policy. Shown below is the dollar index, which experienced its biggest drop of the year to date after the Fed’s announcement.

Source: BigCharts

A weaker dollar in turn would allow commodity prices to strengthen based on the improvement in the market’s currency component. Moreover, the headway being made by trade representatives of the U.S. and China in ending the tariff dispute should also boost the demand for raw materials in emerging nations. An improvement in the global trade outlook will also improve the ability of producers to plan for the future. This in turn will allow them to increase their inventories of feedstocks, which will put upward pressure on the prices of commodities used in the industrial process.

One such commodity which stands to benefit from a return to normal in trade relations is crude oil. Crude oil demand has been below normal for much of this year, thanks to the fear and uncertainty created by the U.S.-China trade war. As trade war fears diminish, however, investors should expect to see a corresponding improvement in oil prices. Shown here is the NYMEX crude oil continuous contract price over the last six months. As you can see, crude prices have been scraping the bottom of the barrel, if you’ll pardon the pun, for most of this time. However, a weaker dollar - combined with a recent surge in commodity market internal momentum - will likely combine to reverse this weakness in the coming weeks.

Source: BigCharts

The internal momentum improvement I’m referring to can be seen in the following graph. This shows the 4-week rate of change in the most actively traded U.S. raw material commodity futures, including oil and energy-related contracts. As you can see here, this indicator has been in a decidedly bullish trend for the last few weeks as a growing number of commodities have begun to reverse the declines of recent months. Led by many ag commodities, the rally should eventually extend to the energy sector for the reasons mentioned here.

Source: Barchart

Between improving global trade sentiment and a more accommodating Fed, the U.S. dollar will likely weaken enough to allow commodity prices to embark upon a much-deserved recovery rally this fall. Many commodities, including several agricultural futures, have already experienced a salutary effect from the weaker dollar Crude oil has been a laggard to date, but investors should expect a rebound in this key commodity in the coming weeks. A bullish stance toward commodities in general is therefore warranted.

