The Best ETF Sector Portfolio Shifts Today

In case of ties, the one performing the magic quickest wins the contest. Best Sector ETF buy is VCR; best sell is IYE .

In our sandbox “best buy” is the one with the highest likelihood (ODDS) of the largest price gain in the next 3 months (or less).

But first we need Sector ETF price-range Forecasts

We do that every market day, and have done it since Y2K a couple of decades ago. Here’s what the recent trend of the “market ETF” of SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) looks like, to also provide the meanings of several important descriptive details:

Figure 1

The vertical lines in this picture are not actual past market prices like those seen in “technical analysis charts”. Instead they are forecasts of likely future ranges of market stock prices implied as probable in coming weeks and near months. The heavy dot in each vertical is the market close price on the day of the forecast. It splits the forecast range into upside and downside price change prospects.

The imbalances between up and down potentials are what is useful in estimating both coming price direction and extent of change. Their proportions are measured by the Range Index [RI]. Its value is the percentage of the whole forecast range which lies below the current market quote. A 20 RI has 4 times as much upside prospect as down. A 33 RI has only 2 times as much upside potential as downside.

Segregating past MM implied forecasts by their RIs produces clues to how market prices have reacted to the conditions seen by the MM community at various points in time. We use a 5-year sliding window to count how many prior forecasts (the sample size) have been like the current Range Index. In this case SPY has a RI of 34 and that has happened about 10% of the time, 123 times out of 1261 market days of the past 5 years.

The small “thumbnail” picture at the bottom provides a sense of how SPY’s RI has traveled during that time, as its price and MM expectations have changed. Right now SPY looks to have more chance to go up than down. Its “Win Odds” at a RI of 34 were a profitable buy outcome in 83 of each 100 opportunities, or 102 of the 123 forecast buys when the standard portfolio management discipline we use in all comparisons was followed.

We turn the “technical analysis” process around, and instead of trying to get a forecast from past prices, we get expectations of future prices from how well past forecasts derived from Market-Makers' [MMs] hedging have performed.

Comparing the Details

To make comparisons among the widely-regarded “Sector” ETFs easier, the row of data seen in Figure 1 is repeated in the rows of similarly captioned columns in Figure 2.

Figure 2

The essence of valuation is in comparison, which requires that the compared measures be as close to identical as possible. To that end we place all of our valuations in a carefully defined set of measures, and describe them in as parallel set of comparisons as is possible.

To do so often presents what many readers recognize as text and ideas they have encountered before, as they have in our just-published comparison between Microsoft and Boeing. The use of the heading for this section of the article as an accelerant to reading provides for experienced readers an economy of time and effort, while leaving for the newly-initiated the opportunity for an important introduction.

What is important to us in this analysis is how big a price gain is in prospect, column [E], and how likely is today’s RI forecast to produce a profit [H] as a proportion of the [L] sample of such forecasts. That combination result appears in the [ I ] %payoff which includes loser forecasts as well as the 82% winners. The size of [ I ] relative to [E] is a measure of [E]’s credibility in [N].

The time required [J] to accomplish the payoff is another important dimension for any investment mission. The financing clock on retirement, tuition, or health emergency won’t patiently wait for “long-term-trend” investments to be “sure” (like EK, GM, GE, others) of their “passive investment” buy&hold strategy results.

Compound Annual Gain Rates [CAGR] are the essential measures [K]. Figure 3’s rows are ranked by the historical results (of today’s RI) statistic.

One additional complication of being time-efficient in an investment strategy is that the score-keeping can’t be easily sliced up into uniform time periods. That is not what happens to holdings in an active investment strategy. Gains (and losses) occur in irregular lumps of time, and we need to evaluate likely prospects in the way they may be accumulated.

What is done in proper financial analysis of any capital commitment is to anticipate the RATE of gain or cost in units of change per time of involvement. The most commonly used measure is basis points per day, where a basis point is 1/100th of a percent.

That’s a tiny unit, but is what works best. Put together and maintained each day for a year, 19 of them would double your investment. They can be powerful.

In Figure 3 we use the Odds of gain [H] as a weight for the average prior payoffs [ I ], and take the complement of [H] ( 100 – H ) as a weight for the risk prospect [F]. Put together as [O] + [P] in [Q] we have an odds-weighted net outcome of each row’s prior MM RI forecast sample [L]. Then by converting those [Q] nets into bp/day in [R] we have a guide to making investment selection decisions across a broader array of alternatives.

Artificial Intelligence vs. Genuine Intelligence

Computers and worksheets make it easier to push numbers around and think we have answers. But do the “answers” really make sense? The computer can’t and won’t tell you what kinds of gains you need from your portfolio without your personal planning around your individual preferences, and the loss discomforts you can endure without losing your determination that you really can do “it”, whatever it is.

Does your situation make getting to some $ capital target by a certain date more important then by being there more certainly at a later date? What might have to be done differently if the earlier desired date can’t be met?

And just because there is relevant data somewhere in the haystack of “big data” that doesn’t mean you have to man a super-pitchfork to thresh it all into a fine powder.

You, the user need to define just how precise your decision support can be and must be – at what costs. Your brain can do marvelous things when given a choice and the right encouragement.

One of the interesting things which leaps out of Figure 2 is in the far right column [S].

Compare the size of the numbers in the upper quarters of columns [Q] and [S] with their counterparts in the lower quarter. The biggest number of investors are interested in the ETF sectors offering the worst outcomes likely.

If portfolio performance of capital gains is to be improved, it seems more likely to come from moving capital from the lower-ranked sectors to the upper-ranked ones. The ODDS indicated in [H] support those kinds of changes.

This is not rocket science. It just takes simple reflection on what is likely to happen, and what is required to take advantage of those opportunities. Don’t keep on doing what no longer is good for you, just out of inertia.

Conclusion

We usually focus on single security situations and on comparisons of differences between pairs of securities. They can be dramatic in the prospects they provide. But at the portfolio level, through time, given the price dynamics irregularly present among even groups of securities underlying sector ETFs, major advantages can be earned by taking an active-investment strategy in the allocation of capital between groups of businesses.

Today the actions of investors may make XLF, IYH, XLE, XME, and IYE the best sources of funds to be used to boost holdings in VCR, IDU, XLV, VPU, AND VDC. After February 2020 begins different shifts likely will be called for, not because these actions failed, but because they likely (in 7 out of 8 buys and 9+ out of 10 sells) did markedly better and appropriately worse than the S&P 500 and its tracking ETF, SPY.

As much better in combination than ten+ times the SPY, an over +40% difference for the 3-month calendar quarter. Snooze and you lose, likely, settling for +4%, or perhaps worse.

