Why Dorian LPG Is Making A Lot Of Money Right Now In Just A Few Pictures

Dorian (LPG) is a shipping company that specializes in VLGC's (Very Large Gas Carriers). These ships practice their trade throughout the world, but an increasing popular trade is the US Gulf Coast to Asia route.

Source: Dorian Presentation

It is key thing to understand that this is one of the longest trade routes in the world, still taking about a month to complete now that VLGCs can transit through the expanded Panama Canal. For shorthand, just assume it takes twice as many days to transport any amount of cargo on this route vs. some of the shorter routes in the world (or put another way twice as many ships). Normally with most businesses this would be a prohibitive extra cost. However, in energy shipping it is not. Shipping tends to be a relatively minor component of the value of the cargo transported (particularly for oil). Regardless, as long as the cargo can be sourced at a price that allows arbitrageurs a profit spread, "the arb is open".

Source: RBN Energy

In fact, the arb has been getting bigger and bigger. In the chart above, the spread between Freight Cost (includes cost of gas, loading, and all freight charges from the Gulf Coast) is significantly less than the price arbitrageurs can get in Asia (green arb line) creating a spread. If you look at that spread over the last couple years it has been widening. Even after paying for hedging, arbitrageurs can make a lot of money. Millions per trip. That is IF they can get the ships necessary to transport the cargo from here to there. Thus that spread drives spot shipping demand and arbitrageurs have been willing to pay higher and higher spot prices to secure transport. That in turn has been driving up VLGC spot shipping rates (red line below, Q3 highlighted).

Source: Value Investors Edge

Nineteen of Dorian's twenty-two VLGCs currently traded in the Helios LPG Pool on spot or short term contract in Q3. They should report a very good quarter.

However, the spot market isn't the only trade in LPG. There's also trade based on longer term contracts where an LPG exporter on the Gulf coast will contract for a certain amount of LPG to be exported to an importer in say Chiba, Japan. These longer term contracts are typically accompanied by longer term leases or charters of VLGC ships to transport the cargo. So even in cases where the arb isn't open, LPG still flows from the US Gulf Coast to Asia on VLGCs. In fact ever greater amounts of LPG have been flowing from the US Gulf to Asia over the last seven years.

This is supported not only by the arb generally being open during most of this time, but more importantly by increasing long-term contacts and logistics capability supporting this trade route and cargo. New multi-billion dollar facilities seem to be announced every quarter in both North America and Asia. Thanks to the shale revolution there is a plethora of low cost supply in the US. Thanks to high levels of pollution and more people entering the middle class every year, Asian demand has been insatiable. As you can see in the RBN bar graph on the left below, volumes transported have been on a steep growth curve since 2012.

Source: RBN Energy

In fact according to RBN, 60% of all butane and propane produced in the US now gets exported. Again, long term multi-billion dollar logistics have been both enabling and benefiting from the propane and butane trade: pipelines, export facilities, the Panama Canal expansion, Frac plants, PDH plants, etc. all support continued LPG trade growth. This is multi-billion dollar capex spending that isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Supply:

Demand:

Source: Dorian Presentation

Dorian helps get that LPG get from here to there. They will tell you how much money they make doing so during Q3 in a press release early Thursday morning. Then at 7am ET they will then hold a conference call to discuss it further as well as their outlook for the future. I for one, am looking forward to listening in!

