Shopify: Do Not Stay Passive

The lower down the income statement we go, the worse it gets.

Investment Thesis

Shopify (SHOP) delivered results that were largely in line with estimates. Yet, rather than rallying, the stock is losing its appeal. Why?

Because there is a large discrepancy between its actual potential and its present valuation.

Stay with me, while I explain why now is the best time to avoid this stock.

Q3 2019: All Positive on the Surface

The graph below highlights my coverage of Shopify:

The first article, in September 2019, was titled Awesome Company, Wrong Price. Since then the stock is down 12%:

Throughout my past articles, I put forward the question:

What happens to an overvalued stock, when it has a bad quarter?

Today, I believe we are getting closer to answering this question.

Because, for all intents and purposes, Shopify did, in actuality, deliver positive results and guidance -- at least superficially.

Source: author's calculations

Readers can see that Shopify is still on target to finish 2019 up 45% year-over-year.

Even if the trajectory since the start of the year is one of rapid deceleration: starting Q1 2019 with 50% year-over-year growth rates, and then ending Q4 10% lower, at 40% revenue growth rates.

Nonetheless, for a company of its size, to still be growing at 40% year-over-year is remarkable.

Digging Deeper Into Dynamics

In the previous quarter, one aspect which made me pause for thought was Shopify's merchant solutions segment which had reversed a previous declining momentum.

Source: author's calculations

You can see that in Q2 2019 this segment was up 56% having only been up 50% in Q1 2019. This reversal made me question whether Shopify's merchant solutions had found a way to reignite momentum.

However, as it transpires from Shopify's Q3 2019 results, this is not the case, as the downward momentum has once again returned.

Not All Revenue is Equal

More attentive shareholders will be cognizant that both segments carry substantially different gross margins.

Consider this, even though merchant solutions is growing at a much faster clip, these revenues are worth substantially less. For Q3 2019, merchant solutions carry gross margins of 37% versus subscription solutions at 80% gross margins.

Why is this a Problem?

Shopify would prefer investors to focus on its top-line growth rates, that is its consolidated top-line growth, while ignoring its bottom-line profitability.

On the bottom line, we can see the more Shopify grows, the less profitable it becomes.

Specifically, we can see that whereas last year in Q3 2018, its revenues were $270 million, its bottom line EPS was $0.22.

Meanwhile this year, for Q3 2019, it delivered resounding revenue growth, but its bottom line EPS fared even worse down to $0.64.

Even if we factor in the tax movements, its operating loss before taxes was $23 million in Q3 2018 and $24 million in Q3 2019.

Desperate For Cash

Looking through Shopify's balance sheet and we may be tempted to believe Shopify's financial position is rock-solid with no debt and ample cash ($2.7 billion).

But this strong balance sheet is merely a function of its consistent and large shareholder dilutions.

Looking back to 2017 and Shopify raised $560 million. In 2018 over $1 billion was raised from shareholders. Then, just a few weeks ago a further $700 million was raised.

In other words, this is not a healthy cash flow generative enterprise.

Shopify wants investors to focus on its recurring revenues, but what's ultimately more recurring is its shareholder dilutions.

The Bottom Line

As long as the music is playing, you've got to get up and dance. [Chuck Prince, ex-Citi CEO]

Shopify was once a stock market darling.

Raising day after day and month after month. Any skeptical investor was easily dismissed for having concerns and may have even capitulated to join the party.

Today, as the stock starts to deflate, it will happen slowly at first, but then it will go on to pick up momentum.

Don't overstay this investment with a very poor risk-reward profile. There is close to no upside at $35 billion and there is plenty of downside potential.

Looking For Strong Returns? Shopify is terrific! But numerous studies have shown that it is difficult to beat the market with popular names. Meanwhile, by being extremely selective and investing in less popular companies, your chances substantially improve. Investment strategy inspired by Buffett, Pabrai, and Greenblatt that can help you generate between 50% and 200% potential upside in just a few years, then sign up for your two-week free trial with Deep Value Returns today! SKIN IN THE GAME: I'm always invested alongside you in My TOP 5 STOCKS!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.