Cedar Fair: Unique Time To Add

The stock has a strong track record of performance and has recorded positive returns for investors in 2019 but still yields a healthy 6.4%.

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) is an owner and operator of amusement and water parks (as well as hotels) across the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 1983, is headquartered in the Midwest, and has compounded at a healthy 15% for unitholders since going public in 1987.

Performance is likely to continue to remain strong and an investment in FUN could be attractive for yield-oriented investors with a longer-term time horizon today.

One of my Seeking Alpha colleagues recently published a piece stating that investors should avoid investing at these levels. I wholeheartedly disagree and look forward to a robust debate on the fundamentals. FUN, despite the recent rejection of the SIX bid, offers a unique opportunity for longer-term oriented shareholders to benefit from public market inefficiencies.

Company Fundamentals

FUN is a publicly traded partnership, which statutorily many types of institutional investors cannot touch. This offers a unique opportunity for investors who do not mind some extra complexity at tax time (or those who may already hold MLPs or private partnership investments that issue K-1s) to benefit from a positive carry investment while the company reaches fair value.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.2 billion, with sales of $1.4 billion. Gross margins are strong in the >90% range, while operating margins are a healthy 22%. Profit margins just over 10% leave no reason to be worried about the business model in the near term. Management have demonstrated an ability to value public unitholders, with outstanding shares at just under 57 million. I find FUN's P/E ratio of 20x and forward P/E of <16x to be reasonable for a company with this seasonal but somewhat macroeconomic cycle-proof profile.

Cedar Fair has had a long history of distributing earnings to investors and the tax-efficient partnership structure has enabled yield-oriented investors to benefit, as long as they or their tax advisors are able to handle K-1's during tax season. In my view, this is a small price to pay for the premium yield opportunity from this publicly traded partnership. Individuals can benefit as there are significant restrictions on many institutional investors from deploying equity capital into the units of most PTPs, including Cedar Fair.

In the event FUN ever made a decision to convert to a C-corp holding structure, to enable a wider shareholder base and inclusion in various indices, the share price might even see substantial price appreciation (due to fund flows) despite the fundamentally worse tax efficiency such a conversion would have for the business itself. Several other businesses have gone through such conversions in 2019, and it is not out of the question for FUN. I would view this as additional upside optionality, however, and would not underwrite this in my base case of outcomes for the public units.

Risks

In the near term, it's possible that the "shakeout" of investors after the failed SIX takeover could cause equity value to decline. This is mitigated by one's investment horizon, however; over time the stock value will revert to fundamentals and these shorter-term news driven technical trading dynamics may cease to become relevant.

Of course, FUN's payout ratio of 121% is worth watching. If the company fundamentals deteriorate over coming quarters, the business may not be able to support the relatively high level of payout that results in today's strong yield. There is ample cushion on this front, though, and management could make the decision to issue additional debt to support the yield-oriented nature of the equity.

Conclusion

In the final analysis, FUN is in no trouble at all and the >6% yield is an attractive one for yield-oriented investors' portfolios. Longer-term minded investors can take advantage of the short-term trading dynamics around FUN to lock in a strong yield for their portfolios. Have fun!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.