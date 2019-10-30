Merck: Raising My Fair Value Estimate Once Again

I consider that MRK has a fair value around $115/share and that it therefore has an attractive margin of safety given its large size and many strengths.

Keytruda is demonstrating amazing sales momentum, and looks to me as though it has lots of running room.

Merck shows who's king of the hill

Merck (NYSE:MRK) MRK is looking like the most-own large-cap biotech stock. The way it is dispatching the anti-PD-1/PD-1 (PD) competitors reminds me of the story of NBA great Larry Bird and the way he handled the first 3-point contest during halftime of the All-Star game. Apparently he walked into the locker room a little late and asked something like, "Who's playing for second place?" He then went on to win this and the next two such contests, only one of two 3-peats in this contest.

MRK's cancer drug Keytruda is almost laughing at strong competition from Opdivo from BMS (BMY) and Tecentriq from Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), as well as scrappy Imfinzi from AstraZeneca (AZN). With approximately 1000 company-sponsored and externally-sponsored clinical trials involving Keytruda ongoing, and sales jumping quarter-on-quarter at what would be a healthy YoY growth rate, Keytruda's lead over its PD competitors is reminiscent of what has been rated the 2nd greatest single event sports achievement, that of Secretariat in the 1973 Belmont Stakes:

Source: New York Race Track Association track photographer Bob Coglianese.

Keytruda is looking like Big Red, but unlike Secretariat, it has many years of winning left. Let's try to quantify the unknowable financial future for Keytruda. My take is that it, plus the allied cutting-edge partnered oncology drugs Lynparza and Lenvima, have a present value that could approximate the entire market value of MRK.

Keytruda - a durable, growing mega-asset

The main, but not the only, value of Keytruda to MRK is the future profits from its net sales, subtracting attributable R&D. The first question is how long this drug, introduced in 2014, has before it may become susceptible to biosimilar competition. Per the latest 10-K, MRK suggests the following patent protection ending:

US: 2028

EU: 2030 (probably)

Japan 2032

China: no comment.

I am going to assume that either MRK will find additional patent protection in the US beyond 2028, or else will be able to life-cycle manage Keytruda - such as with a subcu version and/or combination infusion with another drug - and, playing the odds, think of 2029 as the year it falls. So I am going to give it a weighted 11 years of patent protection, after which I will merely assume tough biosimilar protection equal to one additional year of peak profits. Thus, I assume 12 years of profit generation.

The next question is whether the PD drug class will become close to obsolete in that time frame. I very much doubt it. Oral PD drugs are a long way off; remember, these drugs treat fatal diseases. Second-best alternatives will not fly just because they are more convenient than parenterally administered drugs. Even if oral PD drugs can be as good as IV ones, their advent and proof of efficacy is many years off. Other drugs classes - bispecifics, antibody-drug conjugates, therapeutic vaccines - need their own time to become foundational treatments.

The usual pattern when a drug class becomes dominant and a core part of a new treatment paradigm is that for years to come, they become more and more central, and it takes a lot to move them to the periphery. Thus, I'm going to assume robust sales potential for Keytruda for 12 years, with Q3 sales of $3.1 B just a starting point.

The next question is addressed in the following section:

What will Keytruda's average sales and net profit margin be?

Sales trends, present value

MRK knows better than any analyst what the trend is going to be, and it provided a clue. Until now, what I had heard MRK say was that it expected corporate sales to rise for years to come - except when Januvia goes generic in the US in 2023.

From the CFO's prepared remarks on Tuesday's conference call:

We continue to expect strong revenue growth each year through and including 2023, a year where we still believe our revenue prospects are underappreciated.

While MRK expects to see increased Gardasil sales in 2023 versus 2022 as it (slowly) brings more production on line to meet booming demand, the major reason it will be so optimistic despite losing billions of dollars of revenues has to be the oncology program, led by Keytruda.

I am carrying $11.3 B for this year's Keytruda sales, which are growing above 60% YoY. Several international launches in large markets are underway, and Q3 growth was consistent with Q1-2 YoY growth. Obviously the percentage growth rate will slow, but as more and more specific indications for Keytruda are granted, with reimbursement, in more and more locations, the total dollar growth rate may stay the same or even increase. Tentatively, I am pegging $16+ B for 2020 and $20 B or even $21 B for 2021. If new sales for MRK are going to grow in 2023, then Keytruda has to stay on a rapid growth path at least until 2024. Using a 7% discount rate for this high-quality stock, I am targeting a present value of Keytruda sales for 2024 of $25 B. I then arbitrarily hold it there for the rest of the assumed 12-year period.

Profit margin

I am going to assume that if Keytruda were the sole asset of a development and marketing company, it would enjoy an average 50% net profit margin over the targeted 12-year period. Normally a mega-hit would enjoy higher margins, but the royalties to BMY and sales ex-US growing faster than US sales (soon to be much faster) mean that I assume about an 82% gross margin adjusted for royalties paid out.

Currently, MRK is spending heavily on R&D involving Keytruda, and on SG&A on a global basis. These costs as a percentage of growing sales will begin to diminish, at first gradually, then dramatically. Typically blockbuster drugs see their greatest profits back-ended, as both attributable R&D costs and sales and marketing costs (and other costs such as legal expenses) drop sharply in absolute terms and even faster relative to growing sales.

I assume a $22.5+ B annual run rate (present value) for 12 years and a 50% net after-tax margin, which derives a $140 B present value for Keytruda's profit stream. Clearly this could be far off, but I think there is upside as well as downside to this long range projection.

Additionally, MRK's share of the profit streams from Lynparza and Lenvima, which have shorter patent-protected lives but are growing even faster than Keytruda, is as a first guess worth $10 B to MRK. That adds up to $150 B.

The intangible value of the Keytruda franchise is real, and high

A drug company with the leader in a large and growing market, with many years of protection from generics or biosimilars, can in effect charge rent to other companies. MRK can offer R&D expertise, marketing clout, regulatory knowledge, global reach and reflected glory even to companies as large as AstraZeneca (AZN), and especially to much smaller companies. This is one advantage that does not show up in current sales or the pipeline.

More important to me, though less certain, is the head start this gives for MRK to develop new oncology products, using its growing scientific, marketing and regulatory knowledge. Pharma is full of examples. MRK introduced a blockbuster hypertension drug in the '80s, Vasotec. This was followed by a superior and better-selling drug, lisinopril (two brand names). Then, as those ACI inhibitors were aging, MRK invented and introduced a the first of a closely related but better-tolerated drug class, ARBs (Cozaar). Pfizer did something similar with Procardia-Procardia XL-Norvasc. Gilead (GILD) has done this with its HIV/AIDS franchise. Most recently, AbbVie (ABBV) has done a brilliant job, first extending patent protection for Humira for several years in the US, then introducing two important next-generation products this year to potentially keep the franchise alive and healthy for many years.

Arbitrarily, I give this a $25 B valuation. It could turn out to be less, but it could turn out to be worth much more. Thus, I currently estimate the value of the Keytruda franchise, with Lynparza and Lenvima, at $175 B.

But there's so much more to MRK

Apart from the above drugs, MRK's sales are in the $36 B range. At what was an industry standard 4X sales, that suggests a $144 valuation for the rest of MRK.

Especially interesting are the franchise values inherent in MRK's vaccine division, where Gardasil is supply-constrained (which has to help pricing); and the animal health division. Zoetis (ZTS) trades at nearly 10X sales per share as one comparable.

Risks

The alert reader will see how much guesswork is involved in this valuation. Lots can go wrong with a company, an industry, a market. Please consider MRK's presentation of risks involved in owning its shares in its SEC filings and elsewhere before investing.

Conclusion: MRK for the long run

My estimate of MRK's asset value is above $290 B, significantly above the approximate $220 B that MRK is worth at its $85.39 price showing as I completed this article late Wednesday morning. I am therefore estimating fair value for MRK around $115 per share. This is an increase from the $104 price target I assigned it (which was above fair value) when I reviewed MRK three months ago. In my experience, it is unusual for a Big Pharma/Big Biotech name to potentially be undervalued despite having a series of great sales reports and bright prospects. Thus I remain overweight MRK and am looking forward to a forward dividend yield of perhaps 2.85%, with increases annually for years to come. The biotech stocks may be reviving, and perhaps MRK will be the leader of the band.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MRK, RHHBY, AZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.