Natural Gas Storage Forecast: The Weather Is Bullish, But Annual Storage 'Surplus' Will Still Grow This November

The Weather

Last week

Last week (ending October 25), the number of heating degree days (HDDs) dropped by approximately 7.5% w-o-w (from 66 to 61), as weather conditions warmed up slightly across the country. Cooling demand has increased by about 16.9% but remains too weak to have a meaningful impact on natural gas consumption. We estimate that total energy demand (as measured in total degree days, or TDDs) was approximately 20.0% below last year's level, but only 2.0% below the norm (see the chart below).

This week

This week (ending November 1), the weather conditions are cooling down quite substantially. We estimate that the number of nationwide HDDs will surge by as much as 64% w-o-w (from 61 to 100), while the number of nationwide CDDs will drop by 47% (from 18 to 9). Total average daily demand for natural gas should be somewhere between 90 bcf/d and 95 bcf/d, which is approximately 26.0% above the 5-year average for this time of the year. Total energy demand (measured in TDDs) should be around 23.0% above the norm and as much as 32% above last year's level.

Next week

Next week (ending November 8), the weather conditions are expected to get even colder. The number of CDDs is currently projected to drop by 39.0% w-o-w (from 9 to 6), while the number of HDDs should rise by 22% (from 100 to 123). In annual terms, total energy demand (measured in TDDs) is expected to increase by 14.0%. The deviation from the norm should be positive at around +28.6% (see the chart below).

Total Energy Demand

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Total Supply-Demand Balance

On average, the latest numerical weather prediction models (Wednesday's short-range 00z runs) are showing above-normal amount of TDDs over the next 15 days (October 30-November 14). Total demand is expected to average 99.9 bcf/d (some 26.0% above the 5-year average), supported (in part) by strong exports - specifically into Mexico - and also by robust LNG sales.

Projected HDDs have been rising quite noticeably over the past week, but there is a disagreement between the models (in terms of scale): GFS is significantly more bullish than ECMWF (see the table below).

Source: NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Natural gas consumption is also supported by a number of non-degree-day factors such as coal-to-gas switching. We estimate that, at the current spread between natural gas and coal, coal-to-gas switching must be averaging approximately 6.6 bcf/d (0.4 bcf/d above the norm). At the same time, other non-degree-day factors - specifically, rising nuclear outages - are spurring extra consumption in the Electric Power sector. However, stronger wind, hydro, and solar generation are having a negative impact on the potential power burn. On balance, we estimate that non-degree day factors are currently bearish for potential natural gas consumption (compared to the same period in 2018).

Overall, in the week ending November 1, we currently project that total balance will be tighter (vs. the same week in 2018). We also expect the balance to be tighter in the week ending November 8 (see the table below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations. The figures in the table above are weekly averages measured in million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d). Deviations from the 5-year norm are measured in percentages. Deviations from the previous year are measured in MMcf/d. Deviations are colored in accordance with their notional effect on the price. For example, higher consumption should have a positive effect (green color), whereas higher production has a negative effect (red color). Total Balance represents the net result of the interaction between total supply and total demand. Total Balance = total supply minus total demand. Total Balance does not equal storage flows. *Total Balance deviation vs 5-year average = total supply deviation minus total demand deviation.

Price And Technicals

December contract (daily chart)

Source: CME Group

December contract is now trading within a symmetrical triangle and a descending wedge, which are providing dynamic support and resistance levels. Previously, December contract has broken out of the descending channel and now, technically, it should be heading towards 2.790, but we think that this target is too ambitious at this point.

2.700 is now a major resistance. This is where the bulls got exhausted yesterday (preferred to take profit). 2.600-2.700 trading range now seems like a comfortable area, where bulls and bears can "agree to a temporary truce", until fundamentals and/or weather models produce more signals.

Psychologically, the bulls would probably prefer to "re-group" at a lower level, so more profit-taking is possible - especially if the weather forecasts remain largely flat. Therefore, a possibility that we will see a move into 2.600-2.550/2.530 area is rather high.

Alternatively, more bullish news on weather front will prompt a re-test of 2.700.

Storage Report

This week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a relatively larger change in natural gas storage compared to the previous week. We anticipate to see a build of 90 bcf (1 bcf smaller than the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for the EIW-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, 41 bcf larger than a year ago and 25 bcf larger vs. the 5-year average for this time of the year).

