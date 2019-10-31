Hamilton Beach Is On The Up And Up With The Wind Down Of Kitchen Collection

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ subscribers - find out more here.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB, hereinafter "Hamilton Beach"), a conglomerate, decided to wind down one of its two wholly-owned subsidiaries by the end of the year. As a result of this shrewd business decision, it is expected that Hamilton Beach's stock will likely reach new all-time highs in the mid-to-long term. Additionally, the stock pays a dividend with an satisfactory forward yield of 2.1 percent. Therefore, Hamilton Beach currently provides a great opportunity to grow investment capital while simultaneously locking-in a decent dividend yield.

Source: HBB Presentation at Midwest IDEAS Conference August 28, 2019

Why the opportunity exists

Hamilton Beach's October 15th Wind Down Announcement of The Kitchen Collection (hereinafter "KC") subsidiary comes after years of "decreased comparable store sales as a result of declining foot traffic due to the consumer shift to e-commerce sales." Despite management's "best efforts to return [KC] to profitability through footprint consolidation, further deterioration in foot traffic has lowered [the company's] outlook for the prospects of a future return to profitability and positive cash flow generation." Therefore, the company plans to commence sales through the end of the holiday selling season and close all of its 160 stores and layoff nearly all 800 of KC's employees by the end of 2019.

As a result of closing KC, the market will now have an opportunity to value Hamilton Beach's stronger performing subsidiary--Hamilton Beach Brands (hereinafter "HBB")--as a standalone company. HBB has outperformed KC for years, but because the two report on a consolidated basis, the market incorporated a conglomerate discount in Hamilton Beach's stock. ("The term conglomerate discount refers to the tendency of markets to value a diversified group of businesses and assets at less than the sum of its part." See Investopedia.com). For example, HBB has grown sales over the last two years where KC sales have fallen by double-digits. And HBB has consistently reported a positive operating margin while losses at KC continue to widen.

Source: Data gathered from Hamilton Beach 2018 10-k

Performance dissimilarity between the two subsidiaries makes it impossible to give HBB the value it deserves due to the overhang from KC. But once KC is fully divested, it is anticipated that the discount will disappear from Hamilton Beach's stock price, thereby increasing the company's market value.

HBB's appeal as a standalone company

As a standalone, there are two compelling reasons to be long HBB. First, HBB currently has a portfolio of already established market-leading, highly recognizable trademarked and licensed brands that generate sustainable sales in both brick & mortar and online channels. Second, management has a convincing strategy to leverage its brand portfolio to further capture domestic as well as international market share in the small kitchen appliance industry. These two reasons will propel Hamilton Beach's stock price much higher in the coming quarters and years.

First, HBB possesses a portfolio of market leading, highly recognizable brands that generated sales over $630m in 2018 across retail channels. See HBB 2018 10-k for more information. The subsidiary offers products for every consumer, from value-oriented to high-end to commercial customers. In 2018, Hamilton Beach®, the subsidiary's namesake brand, "held the number one position in the U.S. small kitchen appliance industry for brand units sold in both the brick-and-mortar and e-commerce channels. Other brands include Hamilton Beach Professional®, Proctor Silex®, Weston®, Wolf Gourmet®, Bartesian®and Chi®. Consumers can find HBB's products on the shelves and websites of the world's largest retailers including Walmart, Amazon, Target, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Williams Sonoma, among others. HBB's brands coupled with its customer relationship position the company to sustain and, in all likelihood, grow sales into the future.

Second, management has a convincing strategy to leverage its brand portfolio to further capture domestic as well as international market share in the small kitchen appliance industry. Management began contemplating a strategy to shift focus away from solely domestic, brick & mortar, value-oriented brands before the company IPO'ed in 2017. Since then, management honed in on six strategic initiatives that it believes will "enhance HBB's market position and financial performance". Those six initiatives are:

[e]stablish a leading share of the "Only-the-Best" segment of the small kitchen appliance market[;] [e]nhance the company's leadership position in the e-commerce channel globally[;] [e]xpand the company's Global Commercial leadership position[;] [e]nter new emerging markets; [e]nter new categories that leverage the company's strong sourcing and distribution capabilities[; and] [a]cquire companies that meet strategic criteria.

Source: HBB 2019 Q2 Press Release

Taken together, these initiatives will boost top-line growth as management continues to execute on them. For instance, HBB's "Only-the-Best" products sales grew 40 percent in 2018 over the previous period, and management forecasts that this segment will experiences a 20 percent compounded annual growth rate over the next five years. Another example is HBB's success growing its international presence. Sales in emerging markets grew at 21 percent in 2018 and are anticipated to grow at a similar to potentially higher rate over the next three to five years. Assuming management costs as sales grow, HBB presents a substantial opportunity as a standalone company.

Risk factors to consider

Although the KC divestiture creates an opportunity, there are several risks to consider before making an investment. First, international trade and tariffs are a looming risk for Hamilton Beach. HBB primarily sources its products from China, which is in the midst of a trade war with the U.S.--HBB's largest market (81 percent of Hamilton Beach's 2018 sales were from the U.S.). HBB relies on the skill and efficiency of the Chinese worker to provide low-cost, reliable, and consistent products, and without them HBB's cost will materially increase. Until the trade war is resolved, tariffs will continue to be a headwind for HBB.

Second, HBB is highly reliant on a small number of customers to generate sales, which could be detrimental if one or more customer decided to discontinue some or all business with the subsidiary. In 2018, five customers did 55 percent of HBB's business--33 percent of which was from Walmart. Because of the low barriers to entry in the small appliance industry and a growing trend for retailers to favor private label goods over third-party products, it is imperative for HBB to maintain good relations with its largest customers. Otherwise, the loss of just one of them will have a material impact on sales.

Third, HBB relies, to some extent, on its ability to license high quality brands, and there are no guarantees that it will be able to do so in the future. A top priority for management is to grow its Only-the-Best brands and products. The bulk of the products sold in this category are from HBB's licensed brands. HBB is under multi-year agreements with its third-party brands but it is vital HBB continuously innovate and maintain quality suppliers in order to ensure its third-party licensors renew the agreements at the end of their respective terms.

Finally, Hamilton Beach has a dual class equity structure and is controlled by insiders, making it difficult, perhaps impossible, to challenge corporate decision. Currently, there are 13.7 million shares outstanding, made up of 9.3 and 4.4 million Class A and Class B shares, respectively. The latter class has 10 votes for every share held, giving the class shareholders approximately 82 percent of the voting power. Without a majority, minority investors are at the mercy of decisions, good and bad, of the class B shareholders.

Each of these risk factors should be given adequate consideration before making an investment in HBB. See also HBB 2018 10-k Item 1A. Risk Factors for more information about potential risks to consider.

Valuation

HBB is worth considerably more as a standalone company than coupled with KC. Using market multiples and discounted cash flows, we reach a target price between $23.00 and $30.00 per share for HBB.

First, market multiples suggest that the stock should trade between 15x to 20.5x TTM P/E. Since going public in 2017, Hamilton Beach's stock has traded at a slowly declining P/E.

Source: Author's analysis

Currently, HBB is trading at approximately 12x TTM p/e, but the average for the stock is 15.5x TTM P/E. As HBB cleanses itself of KC, the stock will likely revert to the mean because improved financial performance will be reflected in the company's financials. HBB's competitors also suggest a higher valuation. Bases on three competitors--Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE), Whirlpool Corp. (NYSE:WHR), and Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)--HBB could potentially be worth around $26 per share, assuming the stock trades for nearly 18x TTM earnings. This represents a 41 percent premium to Hamilton Beach's current share price.

Source: Data gathered from Seekingalpha.com

Second, a discounted cash flows analysis suggests the HBB should yield a value significantly higher than its current trading price. For forecasting purposes, the DCF model uses management's guidance from the company's 2019 Q2 Press Release to formulate a base case scenario. Management has a long-term financial objective to reach $750m to $1b in sales over the next five years. Additionally, management is targeting a 9 to 10 percent operating margin over that same period. The model assumes management hits the lower end of its sales and margin targets by the end of year 5.

Source: Author's forecast, HBB management guidance.

These assumptions yield a price of $30 per share. But even using gloomier assumptions, HBB still appears undervalued in the market. For example, assume the company misses its targets by $50 million in sales and margin by 150 basis points, the stock is still worth $23 per share.

Now, this forecast could change, materially, for a number of reasons. For instant, if the U.S. market slips into recession, it could be difficult for HBB to maintain its sales numbers because most of its products are discretionary in nature (e.g., crockpot, blender, food processor, etc.). People may decide to stick with the old one or just do without. Just something to keep in mind.

Conclusion

The wind down of KC offers a substantial opportunity for investors. However, make sure to do your own due diligence and consider the risks outline in this article and in the company's filings before investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HBB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.