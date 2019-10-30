Martin Marietta's Solid Growth Could Slow

Public sector spending which accounts for more than 60% of revenue is expected to slow leading up to 2023. This would put pressure on Martin Marietta’s revenue growth.

Private sector spending could increase. An engineering report on the state of America’s aging infrastructure has stated that repairs are required.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) is a leading supplier of construction aggregates in the United States. The company operates profitably with decent margins and moderate debt levels. The stock price surged higher this year, but the outlook is for slower construction spending heading into 2023, so I’ll stay on the sidelines.

Financials

Martin Marietta is a profitable company that has produced solid growth over the last decade. The company operates with a profit margin of 12% and a return on equity of 10%. Martin Marietta operates with moderate debt. The company’s total liabilities represents 48% of its total asset value. The long-term debt is currently 27% of the company’s total asset value.

Martin Marietta’s 2020 forward PE multiple is 23.7x with a stock price of $269 and its trailing PE multiple is 33.4x. The company’s book value multiple is 3.3x. Martin Marietta pays a dividend with a forward yield of 0.82%.

The chart below visually shows Martin Marietta’s revenue and earnings trend over the last decade along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

As the above chart shows, Martin Marietta’s revenue and earnings have increased with most of this increase occurring from 2014. The revenue and earnings growth were somewhat sluggish up until 2013. The strong earnings for 2017 was due to the tax credit for that year. The forecasts indicate that the company’s revenue and earnings are expected to continue increasing through to 2020.

Over the last decade, Martin Marietta’s revenue has increased at an average rate of 10% per year and its earnings have increased at an average rate of 16% per year. The forecasts are for revenue growth of 7% and earnings growth of 12% for 2020.

Business Model

Martin Marietta is a leading supplier of construction aggregates in the United States. The company’s aggregates are used for highways, infrastructure projects and building construction. Martin Marietta has a large network of quarries and distribution centers throughout the southern U.S., the Bahamas and Canada.

More than a third of the company’s revenue is derived from aggregate sales to the public sector which includes federal, state and local governments. The aggregates are used for the construction of highways, bridges, airports, dams and other infrastructure projects.

Deriving a significant portion of the company’s revenue from the public sector goes some way to reducing the impact from a downturn in the economy. The public sector (compared to the private sector) is less likely to delay their infrastructure projects based on the state of the economy.

The American Society of Civil Engineers, in its 2017 report, estimated that $4.59 trillion would need to be spent by 2025 to repair America’s aging and deteriorating infrastructure. This is around $2 trillion more than the current funding level provides. There’s been some of talk from President Trump regarding a plan to finance the additional funding required. In 2018, President Trump released a plan to provide an additional $1.5 trillion, but this bill was not passed.

There is no doubt that additional funding is required and if obtained, this would directly benefit Martin Marietta.

Martin Marietta’s revenue is also impacted by the private sector, which accounts for over 60% of the company's revenue. The construction outlook provided by GlobalData estimates that construction spending in North America is expected to increase 2.9% per year through to 2023.

An FMI report on the U.S. construction industry shows a graph displaying the historical construction trends from 1997 and also shows the forecast trend through to the 2023.

As the above graph shows, spending is expected to continue increasing through to 2023 for the three sectors shown – Residential Construction, Nonresidential (Commercial Construction) and Nonbuilding Structures (Infrastructure).

The forecast for Infrastructure shows the historical trend continuing (which is to be expected as this contains significant public sector funding). The other two lines contain mostly private sector spending and as the chart shows they were affected by the economic downturn through 2008. The forecast trend, while increasing, does not show the same strength as it did from 2010 until 2018. This indicates that spending from the private sector is expected to slow from the previous pace seen from 2010. Since Martin Marietta derives a larger portion of its revenue from the private sector, this could lead to slower growth heading into 2023.

In the near term, the company’s Chairman and CEO, Ward Nye is confident that demand will remain strong for this year. As stated by the CEO in the company’s latest earnings report,

We anticipate further acceleration in construction activity during the second half of this year, supported by strength in public and private sector spending.

The CEO did not comment on the future expected demand. While there’s the possibility that public spending will increase (to fund infrastructure repairs as stated above), the decline in construction spending by the public sector would put downward pressure on the company's growth beyond 2019.

Stock Valuation

Martin Marietta has a history of strong growth with its earnings increasing at 16% per year over the last decade. The earnings are expected to increase 12% which gives a forward PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate) of 2.0 with a 2020 PE multiple of 23.7x.

I think the stock is reasonably priced as its forward PEG of 2.0 is in the middle of the 1.5 to 2.5 range that is typical for growth stocks.

Stock Price

As an active investor I personally like to view stock charts so that I can see whether the stock has been responding to its fundamentals.

Over the last decade Martin Marietta’s stock price initially traded sideways up until 2014. This broadly coincided with the sluggish growth experienced during that period. The stock then trended higher from 2014 until it declined through 2018. Most of this decline occurred later in the year as the stock market declined. The stock then surged higher this year as the market rallied to new highs.

The stock has rallied strongly, gaining 60% so far this year without a pullback. While the stock is reasonably priced based on its forward PEG, in the short term I think it’s over bought and due for a pullback. The stock is especially vulnerable to pullback if any upcoming quarterly reports disappoint the market.

Over the longer term I think that the stock will continue trading higher, but this may be at a slower rate as there is the possibility that the company’s revenue growth may slow in the future if private sector construction spending slows.

Conclusion

Martin Marietta has produced solid revenue and earnings growth, especially since 2014. Martin Marietta is a profitable company with decent margins and moderate debt levels.

The company produces aggregates used in the private and public sectors. The private sector provides a certain amount of stability to the company’s revenue and accounts for more than a third of revenues. There is the possibility that funding could increase (in order to repair America’s aging infrastructure). Revenue from the public sector is subject to the state of the economy and accounts for more than 60% of revenues. The outlook for private sector spending is for slower growth.

The stock is reasonably priced with a forward PEG of 2.0 and a forward PE of 23.7x. The stock surged higher this year and is vulnerable to a pullback in the short term. Over the longer term, Martin Marietta may experience slower revenue growth which may also slow the stock’s price advance. Based on these two considerations, I’ll stay on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.