Why Roku Is Worth $150 A Share

Roku is not overvalued because the company will be able to sustain its tremendous growth to 2025 and beyond.

In addition, it is developing even more advertising capabilities and is now looking to compete in the $70 billion TV ad market.

Roku’s tremendous rise from its IPO price of $14 to nearly $150 today has led some investors to worry that the stock’s growth has gone too far.

The rise of cord-cutting and shift from cable to streaming has led to tremendous disruption in the television industry. While this change has caused headaches for pay-TV providers, it has created a tremendous opportunity for Roku (ROKU). Riding this wave, the company has been on a tremendous run ever since its IPO in 2017 and has jumped nearly tenfold from its IPO price of $14 to $146 today.

Data by YCharts

Despite this meteoric rise however, the stock's growth has not gone out of control and actually remains fairly valued for investors. This article will explain why Roku as a business is worth its $17 billion market cap and explain its growth vision and opportunity. It will also analyze the potential threats that investors must be aware of before investing in the company.

1. Roku continues to deliver strong growth in all aspects of its business

The key reason Roku has been able to sustain its streak of success is due to its ability to continuously expand each segment of its business. In its most recent quarter, it once again delivered fantastic results and easily beat analyst estimates. Revenue of $250.1 million soared 59% YOY, with the biggest contributor coming from its platform business, which includes advertising and revenue share from subscriptions (for example, Netflix). It also greatly expanded its user base to 30.5 million accounts, adding 1.4 million from the previous quarter.

These strong results pushed management to increase its outlook. Now, the company expects to deliver revenue of $1.085 billion in 2019, representing growth of 46% YOY, a rate that is even faster than last year, when it increased by an impressive 45%. Two-thirds of this revenue is expected to come from its platform business, signaling a continued shift away from traditional hardware sales that used to play a much larger role in Roku's business.

Roku's financial results show that despite entering the third year after its IPO, the company is not slowing down. It continues to emphasize and make progress on its advertising business, the most important key to its long-term success. In addition, the company is rapidly expanding its user base and looks to aim higher after surpassing the 30 million user milestone this quarter. It is working to accomplish this not only by developing its own hardware products, but also by partnering with TV manufacturers to have Roku built in. Already, over 1 in 3 smart TVs sold in the US have Roku built in, making it the leading operating system for smart TVs.

Source: IHS Markit Data

On top of simply adding more customers though, the company has also become better monetizing them. Average revenue per user (ARPU) increased 27% in the quarter, reaching $21.06.

2. Roku's Advertising Platform Is Extremely Valuable

What sets Roku apart is its dominant position in advertising. As viewers continue to shift away from traditional television, advertisers have looked towards streaming platforms to promote their products. This shift is good for Roku because it has a clear lead in the streaming market, ahead of Sony's Playstation platform and Samsung's built in Tizen service.

Source: Roku Q2 2019 Shareholder Letter

This lead, along with years of built up data and analytics, has allowed Roku to develop an edge in advertising. As CEO Anthony Wood describes, what makes Roku different is that it understands its users and can use this knowledge to help advertisers achieve their goals.

"There was a growing understanding that having first-party customer relationships at scale is a fundamental advantage. Our ad business is thriving as we offer a superior solution providing precision targeting, access to premium inventory, unique sponsorships, and OTT [over-the-top] reach that an individual publisher of third-party ad tech provider cannot match. The Roku OS was built to create value for advertisers and content distributors." Source: Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Roku's advantage as an OTT service has caused views of its monetized videos to more than double from last year. It has also allowed Roku to create more valuable and efficient ad products to offer to advertisers. Back in May it launched Activation Insights, a tool that will help track and target viewers while they stream on the platform. More recently, the company announced the acquisition of dataxu for $150 million, a move that will allow it to streamline its ad buying platform for marketers.

Roku's dominant ad platform is bolstered by Roku Channel, a service that consolidates content from different providers so viewers can have one place to go to stream movies and TV shows. This service accomplishes two goals for the company. First, it benefits creators by allowing them to more efficiently distribute their content. In addition to just being in Roku's app store, their content is also displayed in Roku Channel, putting it in front of even more viewers. Roku Channel also creates an easier experience for creators because it means they no longer have to go through the expensive process of creating an app just to be on Roku. Second, it serves an important function for marketers because it allows them to deliver their messages in a more direct fashion. Additionally, because Roku essentially controls the whole user experience, it can offer more flexible and unique products to clients and help them achieve better results. For example, the company has experimented with interactive pop-up ads to augment traditional video ads and is likely to expand those efforts in the coming years. These features set the company apart because they are simply not possible in traditional TV advertising.

Altogether, the opportunity in advertising for Roku is huge. While the company has already achieved some success, the bigger prize it looks to capture is a piece of the $70 billion that is spent on TV advertising each year.

Source: Marketing Charts

Capturing a piece of this lucrative market will be essential for Roku to deliver sustainable growth. That is the focus for management as well. As Scott Rosenberg, General Manager of Roku's Platform Business, described, "we continue to drive great pricing but we're much more focused on the larger prize in our view, which is attracting TV ad dollars generally" (Source).

3. International Expansion

Beyond growth in advertising and attracting more marketers onto its platform, there are other ways Roku can grow as well. One such opportunity is by expanding into international markets. Currently, the majority of Roku's revenues come from the US market. However, as cord-cutting becomes increasing popular in overseas markets, streaming services like Roku are well positioned to replace traditional pay-TV and thrive in our changing world. At this point, the company remains quiet on its plans to expand beyond the US. However, there are signs that Roku is going to quickly embark on a journey of international expansion. As Variety reported earlier this year, one of the first places Roku plans on entering is Brazil, the country where Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) this year opened its first streaming office outside the US. In fact, the company has already begun to post job listings in the country, possibly an effort to prepare for the company's entry into the market.

Valuation

It is clear that Roku has lucrative growth opportunities ahead and can become an even greater disruptor in the television industry. However, even with high growth potential, is its market valuation, which at $150 a share is over $17 billion, justified? I believe that it is. This year, the company expects revenues to grow by 46% YOY to 1.085 billion. While it will still record a small loss on this revenue, the company is still in its growing stages and is not focused on increasing profits. So, the best way to evaluate Roku's valuation is by analyzing its revenue.

As cord-cutting and the move to streaming continues in the upcoming years, it is likely that Roku will be able to maintain its rapid rate of growth. Assuming a 40% average increase, the company will have revenue of $1.51 billion in 2020, within the range of analyst expectations. Taking the same rate of growth, revenue will eclipse $8 billion by 2025. Now, this estimate is a likely high because as with other young companies, growth is likely to slow down after the first few years. But using a 32% annual increase after 2020, Roku will still have revenue of over $6 billion by 2025. Using net profit margins of 30%, this results in profits of $1.8 billion that year and a P/E ratio of under 10.

Warnings for Investors

Despite Roku's bright future, investors still must be aware of the threats that the business faces. First is the fact that the company has many streaming competitors. While today it has a sizable lead over its peers, this may not last as rivals such as Amazon Fire TV and Google Chromecast continue to mature and come up with new features that excite consumers. In addition, while streaming is likely to be the future of television, it may eventually move away from TV altogether to cell phones. Such a development would be detrimental to Roku.

Also, Roku's method of recognizing revenue makes its revenue susceptible to short-term changes in the market. As CFO Steve Louden describes,

"content distribution revenue recognition… can be lumpy over time, because we don't recognize that as it's incurred, it's part of the deal value and your expectations on the deal value can change quarter-to-quarter." Source: Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call

In essence, part of the revenues that Roku records each quarter are just estimates. The actual money the company receives is tied to performance obligations and may change over time. Investors should be prepared for volatility in Roku's earnings.

Conclusion

Roku has a fantastic business model run by a talented management team that understands how to maximize the company's value. The company has taken advantage of the change in television and has used the rise in cord-cutting to establish itself as a streaming powerhouse and leader in OTT advertising. As it continues to mature and grow its ad capabilities, it will attract even more marketers and be able to compete for the $70 billion prize: TV ad spending. Capturing even a small portion of this pie will be game-changing for the company and allow it to deliver sustainable long-term growth for investors. In addition to all this, international expansion is on the horizon and will be another catalyst for Roku. Altogether, its lucrative growth opportunities along with a track-record of success is why Roku today is worth $150 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.