Jupiter Mines: A Complicated Ownership Structure Creates Opportunities

Jupiter Mines is priced very attractively both on P/E and P/FCF once you are able to cut through the clutter and see the underlying performance of the operating asset.

Although this mine is very profitable, Jupiter Mines has issues to signal this to the market as it's not allowed to consolidate the operating subsidiary.

Introduction

Jupiter Mines (OTC:JMXXF) is an Australian company that’s completely flying under the radar. Jupiter owns a minority stake in a South African manganese mine and although this mine is hugely profitable, investors don’t seem to understand Jupiter Mines as it’s not allowed to consolidate the financial performance of the underlying mine. This means the top line of the financial results shows a total revenue of just a few million dollars although its investment in the South African Mine is hugely profitable and Jupiter Mines is currently trading at less than 5 times its net income - an opportunity, as the market doesn’t seem to fully realize the corporate structure.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Jupiter Mines primary listing is in Australia where it’s trading on the ASX with JMS as its ticker symbol. The average trading volume in Australia is 4.2 million shares per day. The current market capitalization of the company is approximately A$630M. As Jupiter reports its financial results in Australian Dollars, we will use that currency as base currency throughout this article.

What is manganese, and what are the applications?

Before diving into the fundamentals of Jupiter Mines, we should first discuss the company’s exposure to manganese which is a commodity that isn’t widely known.

Manganese ore is predominantly used in the steel industry to strengthen the steel and increase the flexibility in an iron-manganese alloy. What makes manganese interesting is that it’s virtually impossible to substitute it with another element (using vanadium and nickel in steel products also strengthen the steel but aren’t perfect substitutes). In fact, manganese has been used in steel-making processes since the 18 th century, and for every tonne of steel, approximately 10-15 kilo of manganese is needed. As Jupiter mines publishes its operating expenses in dmtu and one ‘metric tonne unit’ is 10 kilo you should keep in mind 1 tonne of steel needs (on average) just over 1 mtu of manganese. Considering the average manganese price in the 2015-2019 era was around $4-5 per mtu, it’s definitely not a huge cash component per tonne of steel for the producers, so they aren’t actively looking for another commodity that might be cheaper.

As competing manganese producer OM Holdings (OTC:OMHLF) (which also owns a small minority stake in Tshipi) says ‘manganese turns iron into steel’. Tshipi represents almost 10% of the seaborne market of manganese ore.

Source: company presentation

Considering the world steel production was approximately 1.8 billion tonnes in 2018, the world would need approximately 1.8-2.7 billion metric tonne units (1-1.5mtu per tonne of steel with 1 metric tonne unit representing 10 kilo) of manganese ore, or roughly 18-27 million tonnes of manganese ore (1 tonne contains 100 metric tonne units).

Source: Jupiter Mines presentation

There are also some other applications (as you can see on the next image) but in Jupiter Mines’ case, its attributable manganese ore output gets directly shipped to its Asian customers in the steel industry. Approximately 90% of the world’s manganese ore ends up in steel so the ‘other applications’ only represent a small portion of the total demand for manganese. As such we should assume a strong correlation between the steel demand and the demand for manganese ore (and the manganese prices).

Source: Asianmetal.com

According to the US Geological Survey, South Africa is the main producer and has most of the reserves of manganese ore so it shouldn’t be a surprise Jupiter Mines’ flagship project is South-Africa-based.

Source: USGS Report

Jupiter Mines’ indirect ownership of the Tshipi mine complicates things

Jupiter Mines owns a 49.9% stake in the Tshipi manganese mine in South Africa. An important stake but unfortunately not sufficient to allow Jupiter to report its financial results on a consolidated basis, including the financial and operating performance of the South African subsidiary which owns the Tshipi project.

Source: company presentation

But let’s first have a closer look at the flagship Tshipi mine. The mine is the 4 th largest manganese producing mine in the world and last year approximately 3.5 million tonnes (350 million metric tonne units) were shipped to overseas customers. Eramet (OTC:ERMAF) (OTCPK:ERMAY) and South32 (OTCPK:SOUHY) (OTCPK:SHTLF) which was discussed in this article are larger producers of manganese ore, but the Tshipi asset is a very interesting asset benefiting from economies of scale which keep the production costs quite low. In the first quarter of the current financial year, the production cost (on a FOB basis) of Tshipi was just US$2.13 per dmtu. An excellent performance considering the sales price per metric tonne unit was in excess of US$5 throughout FY 2019, so the Tshipi project had an operating margin of in excess of 60%. The manganese price has now dropped to below US$3 per mtu which puts pressure on the margins but the Tshipi mine should remain profitable thanks to the aforementioned economies of scale.

Source: company presentation

And thanks to the exceptionally low production cost of the manganese ore at Tshipi, Jupiter’s 49.9% owned subsidiary reports an EBITDA margin of 67% and an operating margin of in excess of $3.50 per mtu.

Source: company presentation

The Tshipi mine has a very long mine life left. The total measured and indicated resources contain approximately 205 million tonnes of manganese ore at an average grade of around 34% while there’s an additional 227 million tonnes of ore in the inferred resource category (a lower category) which could be upgraded and brought into the mine plan by completing additional drilling to increase the confidence in the inferred mineral resource. At a production rate of approximately 3.5 million tonnes of manganese ore in a finished product, I think it’s fair to assume the Tshipi asset has a remaining mine life of around 40-50 years so there’s no need to be scared of running out of ore anytime soon.

Source: annual report FY 2019

A look at the Jupiter numbers, but our first stop should be the Tshipi numbers

Because Jupiter only owns 49.9% of the Tshipi mine, it’s not allowed to consolidate Tshipi in its own financial results and that’s why the company’s revenue appears to be exceptionally low (see later) as the stake in Tshipi is considered to be just an investment.

Fortunately Jupiter also provides the financial results of the operating subsidiary that actually mines the Tshipi project. The 49.9% owned subsidiary is established in South Africa and thus reports its financial results in South African Rand (‘ZAR’).

In the financial year ending in February 2019, the Tshipi subsidiary generated a total revenue of 10.15B ZAR resulting in a gross margin of almost 5.5B ZAR, an operating profit of 5.44B ZAR and a net income of 3.75B ZAR which is approximately twice as much as the 1.9B ZAR generated in the previous financial year. As the current AUD/ZAR exchange rate is approximately 9.96, the total net income of the Tshipi subsidiary was approximately A$375M.

Source: annual report FY 2019

Additionally, the South African subsidiary had almost A$55M in cash on the balance sheet and no debt whatsoever. Hardly a surprise as Tshipi has been debt-free for quite a while now and uses its free cash flow to stream dividends up to its respective owners (including Jupiter Mines as a 49.9% owner).

The minority ownership in Tshipi makes it difficult for Jupiter Mines to show the market it’s actually immensely profitable. The reported revenue of A$13M doesn’t reflect this, as this is just the revenue from ‘marketing’ the manganese ore. The most important part of the income statement is the ‘share of profit from joint venture entities’ which contributed A$188.5M to the results. This caused the pre-tax income to increase to A$189M with roughly A$138M showing up on Jupiter Mines’ bottom line as net income. Considering there are approximately 1.96 billion shares, the EPS of Jupiter is almost exactly A$0.07 which means the current share price represents a multiple of just 4.5 times the net income. Quite low even if you’d apply a lower manganese price.

Source: annual report FY 2019

We see a similar impact on the cash flows. Jupiter Mines has a negative operating cash flow of A$700,000 but subsequently reports an incoming dividend of A$151M which is recorded as an investing cash flow and not as an operating cash flow.

Source: annual report FY 2019

Approximately the entire incoming free cash flow was spent on the dividend (A$98M) and share buybacks (A$51M). Although this makes Jupiter Mines a very impressive dividend machine (the A$98M represents almost 5 cents per share), I think it’s a good idea to continue to buy back stock as it makes a lot of sense to repurchase shares trading at less than 5 times the net income and free cash flow result. Note: a large part of the taxes recorded in the income statement are qualified deferred taxes and will only be payable upon Jupiter effectively selling its stake in Tshipi Mines and Jupiter Mines clearly says it has no intention to do so:

Source: annual report FY 2019

The risks associated with an investment in Jupiter Mines

While the numbers are very appealing, there are some risks I'd like to highlight as well.

We already discussed the pricing risk as the operating subsidiary is a price taker but considering the manganese price hasn't dropped below $4/dmtu in almost 2.5 years (until a few weeks ago), Tshipi should continue to perform well. The past few weeks the manganese price has been hit quite hard and the current price is even below US$3/dmtu. At the current prices the Tshipi asset will continue to make money but clearly not as much as in FY 2019.

Source: Jupiter Mines website

The question now obviously is how sustainable the low manganese price is (not very sustainable as several other producers that are unable to unlock the same economies of scale are currently selling at a loss) and how long both the operating subsidiary as well as Jupiter Mines could weather the storm (relatively long as both have a net cash position and virtually no interest-bearing debt on their respective balance sheets).

So if Tshipi is such a great asset and if owning a minority stake complicates things for Jupiter Mines which makes it tough to unlock the value for its shareholders, why doesn't Jupiter just try to acquire a majority stake of the asset? That would solve all issues as Jupiter would then be allowed to consolidate the results of the operating subsidiary.

The ownership structure is actually relatively simple. Another local South African company owns the other half of the operating subsidiary, and the ownership of the SA company consists of Ntsimbintle Holdings and OM Holdings. OM Holdings is publicly listed in Australia as well and has a market cap of A$320M. The other shareholder is a local company controlled by Safika Holdings, which is headed by some of Nelson Mandela's fellow political prisoners. South African regulations dictate that around a quarter of the ownership should be owned by local firms to obey the Black Economic Empowerment rules.

Source: company website

So while Jupiter Mines could technically try to increase its stake from 49.9% to almost 75%, it would need to find willing partners to sell their stake. It could be easy enough to try to acquire OM Holdings with a buyout offer (perhaps even an all-share deal as both companies are listed on the same exchange) but as OM Holdings' effective ownership is just 13%, Jupiter Mines would still own just below 63% of the project.

Full ownership is out of the question. 75% ownership should be feasible but only if the local BEE partner wants to play ball. Increasing the ownership to 63% would probably the easiest solution and could be achieved by acquiring OM Holdings. Then Jupiter Mines would at least be allowed to consolidate the Tshipi financial results which would make things easier to explain the story to investors.

Investment thesis

Jupiter Mines will obviously be impacted by the volatility on the commodity markets as its 49.9% owned operating subsidiary which owns the Tshipi mine clearly is a price taker. That being said, considering both the local subsidiary and Jupiter Mines are debt free and both have a net cash position, Jupiter Mines should be able to whether a few storms.

The dividend will undoubtedly be volatile as well (in function of the manganese prices and profitability of the underlying operating subsidiary) so Jupiter Mines may not be a suitable dividend investment for investors looking for a steady and reliable income stream. But from a value perspective, it’s almost impossible to deny Jupiter is currently priced quite attractively.

It's tough to derive a target price given the uncertain times and the lack of a definitive trade deal between the US and China. But if we would apply a required free cash flow yield of 9% and an average manganese ore price of $4/dmtu, the expected A$100M in free cash flow would result in a fair value of A$1.1B for the company. Divided by the almost 2B shares outstanding would result in a fair value of A$0.55/share. That sounds aggressive for a stock that's trading at just half that, but the underlying financial results are solid and are backing up this claim. The current manganese price isn't helping Jupiter at all but as most producers are under water at the current price level, a prolonged period of low prices doesn't appear likely as the higher-cost producers would have to shut down and the corresponding removal of supply would result in a price boost.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors! NEW at ESCI: A dedicated EUROPEAN REIT PORTFOLIO! Take advantage of the TWO WEEK FREE TRIAL PERIOD and kick the tires!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in JMXXF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.