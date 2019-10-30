Allergan's Near Billion-Dollar Charge, And Other News: The Good, Bad And Ugly Of Biopharma

$750 million charge in Allergan’s 3Q 2019 earnings

Allergan plc’s (AGN) 3Q-2019 earnings will have a $750 million pre-tax GAAP charge. According to the company’s announcement on 10/28/2019, its subsidiaries, Forest Laboratories, LLC, Forest Laboratories, Inc. and Forest Laboratories Holdings Ltd. (collectively termed "Forest") will pay a total of $750 million, subject to finalization of the settlement agreements and court approval, to the direct purchasers of Namenda and Namenda XR, oral medications used to treat moderate to severe dementia related to Alzheimer’s Disease.

The class-action lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York was resolved with the plaintiff class before it got to a trial in October 2019. The company however made no admission of wrongdoing. The plaintiffs in the antitrust litigation allege that ‘Forest entered into an illegal agreement with its prospective generic competitor, Mylan, and then orchestrated a “hard switch” product hop from immediate-release Namenda to extended-release Namenda XR.’ Forest became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Actavis plc in June 2014. Actavis changed its corporate name to Allergan thereafter.

Meanwhile, the U.S. FDA has approved global nonprofit Medicines360's Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to extend the duration of use of LILETTA (levonorgestrel-releasing intrauterine system) 52 mg for the prevention of pregnancy for up to six years. Additional efficacy and safety data from the ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial “ACCESS IUS” of an intrauterine system in the U.S. showed that LILETTA was more than 99 percent effective in preventing pregnancy for up to 6 years in a diverse population of women of various ages, races, and body mass index (BMI). Medicines360 offers the device to public health clinics at a lower cost, while Allergan deals with the commercialization. LILETTA, initially approved in 2015, is a hormone-releasing single-hand inserter system that is placed in a woman's uterus to prevent pregnancy for up to six years.

TG Therapeutics up 20% on positive results with two lead candidates

TG Therapeutics (TGTX) announced positive results from the UNITY-NHL Phase 2b pivotal trial evaluating the once daily, PI3K delta inhibitor, umbralisib (TG-1101) monotherapy in patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma ('FL). The primary endpoint of overall response rate ('ORR) in the FL cohort (n=118), was achieved meeting the 40%-50% target in patients who had received at least two prior lines of therapy that included an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody and an alkylating agent. The ORR was determined by an independent review committee ('IRC).

The safety profile was consistent with previous reports showing umbralisib monotherapy was well-tolerated. FDA-approved drugs are not available presently for patients with relapsed/refractory FL following two or more prior lines of therapy. The company plans to discuss the results with the U.S. FDA, including the possibility of an accelerated approval of umbralisib in relapsed/refractory marginal zone lymphoma. The company is also hopeful of favorable results from the ongoing UNITY-CLL Phase 3 trial. FL is a chronic disease, not usually curable. Approximately 15,000 new FL cases are diagnosed annually in the U.S. amounting to about 20% of all non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) diseases.

TG recently also announced final long-term results from the Phase 3 GENUINE trial of its ublituximab in combination with AbbVie's (ABBV) ibrutinib, demonstrating improved progression-free survival ('PFS) as compared to ibrutinib monotherapy, in patients with high-risk relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). The GENUINE trial previously met its primary endpoint of improved ORR as determined by an IRC. Centrally-assessed rate of minimal residual disease (MRD) was also previously reported to have increased.

The ublituximab and ibrutinib combination was well-tolerated with no new safety signals observed at this median follow-up of >4 years. Ublituximab, the company’s other lead candidate, is a glycoengineered anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody, which is also in Phase 3 clinical development for Multiple Sclerosis ('MS). We wrote back in May 2019 about TG's varied product pipeline with two lead candidates but low cash position. TG filed a prospectus for an unspecified mixed shelf offering in September 2019. TG shares gained about 20% in the last week of October 2019 over the two developments with the lead candidates.

Agenus on track, looks ripe for a pick

Gilead Sciences’ (GILD) over 8% shareholding, amounting to 11,111,111 restricted shares of Agenus Inc. (AGEN) can now be sold. An S-3 form was filed with the U.S. SEC on 10/25/2019 to register these shares. The considered offering price of $2.55 per share is just an average derived to calculate the registration fees payable to SEC. The market did not have to react negatively to this mere formality of registration filing. Neither is Gilead exiting the partnership nor is there any issue with Agenus's pipeline. If at all, the time is ripe for taking a position in this stock.

The stock closed at $2.43 in the prior session dated 10/24/2019. These shares were issued to Gilead on 12/20/2018, pursuant to a common stock purchase agreement, as part of their collaboration on five immuno-oncology therapies. The deal was finalized on 1/24/2019. Under the TOA, Agenus received $120 million upfront, and $30 million as an equity investment at $2.70 per share. Potential future fees and milestones of approximately $1.7 billion are also part of the deal that covers the investigational candidates AGEN1423, AGEN1223 and AGEN2373, and two additional, undisclosed preclinical programs as of that day.

Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology (‘I-O) company with a pipeline of immune modulating antibodies, cancer vaccines, adjuvants and adoptive cell therapies. The company is developing proprietary antibodies targeting CTLA-4 and PD-1, with its lead anti-CTLA-4 (AGEN1884) and anti-PD-1 (AGEN2034) candidates in trials designed to support a BLA filing in second-line cervical cancer by 2020.

Agenus is one of only a few companies to have proprietary anti-CTLA-4 and anti-PD-1 antibodies in clinical combinations. Its I-O assets include cancer vaccine platforms and adjuvants apart from the anti-CTLA-4 and anti-PD-1 antibodies. The company’s proprietary QS-21 Stimulon is a key component in several GSK vaccines, including Shingrix, which has demonstrated greater than 90% efficacy, as well as the first-ever malaria vaccine, Mosquirix. QS-21 is being used in many other clinical-stage vaccines, including the company’s own cancer vaccines.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation awarded Agenus a grant to develop an alternative, plant cell culture-based manufacturing process to ensure the continuous future supply of QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant. Apart from Gilead, Agenus has various profit-sharing and royalty-bearing partnerships: with Incyte Corporation (INCY) in GITR, OX40, TIM-3 and LAG-3, and three undisclosed CPM targets; with Merck (MRK) in one undisclosed product candidate in Phase 1 stage; and with Recepta Biopharma SA for the development of antibodies targeting CTLA-4 and PD-1, which gives Recepta certain rights to South American countries.

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts work to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we’ve positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.