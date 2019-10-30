Amazon: Getting Warmer On Payment

We believe that Amazon (AMZN) is well-positioned to become the next payment disrupter following Apple (AAPL) and Google (GOOGL) and this is a long-term positive for AMZN as it gradually expands its high margin businesses and strengthens the Prime ecosystem.

We believe that AMZN’s recent Money 20/20 announcement that AMZN Pay users will soon have the ability to pay utility bills using Alexa is only a minor component of AMZN’s broader fintech ambition.

Fundamental to our thesis on AMZN Pay is that any payment platform needs both strong user and merchant penetrations (both online and offline) in order to achieve scale and adoption, and AMZN certainly has both.

On the merchant penetration side, AMZN’s eCommerce marketplace is an idea merchant front on its own given its eCommerce market share globally. On the user side, AMZN’s Prime user group certainly presents an attractive starting point. Although developing user habit and trust towards AMZN Pay will take some time, we believe that AMZN’s proven track record in security and privacy could eventually drive further user penetration for its payment services. A broad online adoption could ultimately challenge PayPal’s (PYPL) status in various marketplaces and result in gradual offline penetration as user habits shift.

Although AMZN has yet to aggressively promote AMZN Pay, we believe that the growing maturity of the eCommerce business will likely force AMZN to expand its fintech business to sustain revenue growth and payment is likely a key focus area given that it is the most likely component that can be monetized in the near term.

We recently launched on AMZN with a bullish view and a $2,000/share target price, implying 15% upside from the current level (see: Amazon: A Lot To Like Here) Our view is that AMZN remains a revenue growth story despite the eCommerce segment showing maturity and the minor AWS setback. Notably, we pointed out that fintech and new retail will be the next driver as AMZN looks to drive higher transaction volume in both the online and the offline space (via Whole Foods and its AMZN GO stores). We believe that AMZN is a dark horse in the evolving wallet battle that is shaping up in the US and we remain bullish on its long-term growth outlook.

Money 20/20 sheds new light

AMZN announced at the Money 20/20 fintech conference that AMZN users can soon pay utility bills using Alex in collaboration with fintech firm Paymentus. Users can also get a notification on bill due and ask questions about the bill, comparing differences, etc. Given that 70% of the consumers do not use automatic payment, AMZN believes that there is an untapped opportunity, and aims to reach 95% of the ZIP codes by year-end. Over time, AMZN will branch out to other forms of payment such as phone and cable bills.

Although this is innovative, it is worth noting that AMZN has been building a payment ecosystem for some time in India where its Amazon Pay allow people in India to pay their phones, cable TV and utility. A few months ago, AMZN partnered with local travel service Cleartrip to incorporate its payment service in its flight booking process so it is evident that AMZN is expanding its fintech presence not only in the US but globally.

We are also seeing acquirer support for AMZN, most notably Worldpay (WP) became the first merchant acquirer to allow its merchants to accept AMZN Pay. Ecommerce sites that work with WP can add and integrate AMZN Pay to their websites so the user can choose AMZN Pay as a payment option. In this model, WP acts as both the gateway and the acquirer and the consumer uses the payment information that they have stored in their AMZN account to make the purchase.

The growing traction AMZN Pay is making could negatively impact PYPL. We note that merchant penetration for AMZN Pay is starting to increase gradually to roughly 3-5% of PYPL’s total merchant count compared with nil a few years ago. Although PYPL will undoubtedly remain much larger than AMZN Pay, the directional trend is what we care about and the rising AMZN Pay acceptance is something we are concerned about.

From the presentation at NRF 2019, we believe that AMZN Pay’s future strategy will be more about omnichannel rather than purely online, which we believe will ultimately pressure PYPL’s status as a leading “checkout” option for the consumers.

While many will argue that PYPL’s consumer-facing platform ranks quite favorably amongst the users, we also note that Amazon also ranks highly on customer satisfaction and we believe this could eventually translate to payment which could gain broader traction on non-AMZN websites and offline settings.

In short, AMZN’s payment upside has yet to be factored in by the investment community but it is also an overlooked and underappreciated component of AMZN. We remain bullish on the stock and reiterate our $2,000 target.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.