Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/28/19

|
Includes: BLPH, CNBKA, FB, FUND, LLY, MCHX
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/28/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are now rising off a seasonal low point. The number of insider trades will continue increasing into November, and stay strong until the third week of December. We're entering high season for using insider data in the investing process.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Safehold (SAFE);
  • Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD);
  • Marchex (MCHX);
  • Eli Lilly (LLY);
  • Sprott Focus Trust (FUND);
  • Century Bancorp (CNBKA), and;
  • Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • AngioDynamics (ANGO), and;
  • OPKO Health (OPK).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Teradyne (TER);
  • Microsoft (MSFT);
  • Lithia Motors (LAD);
  • Facebook (FB);
  • Equity Residential (EQR);
  • Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX);
  • Cypress Semiconductor (CY);
  • Salesforce.com (CRM), and;
  • CarGurus (CARG).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • American Airlines (AAL).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Roche James Morgan

BO

BRP

BRP

JB*

$3,733,800

2

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

PHD

B

$1,106,187

3

Skovronsky Daniel

VP,PR

Eli Lilly

LLY

B

$543,050

4

Istar

BO

Safehold

SAFE

JB*,B

$521,592

5

Frost Phillip Md

CEO,CB,BO

OPKO Health

OPK

B

$491,121

6

Albaugh James F

DIR

American Airlines

AAL

B

$314,070

7

Clemmer James C

CEO,DIR

AngioDynamics

ANGO

B

$212,850

8

George Whitney

DIR,BO

Sprott Focus Trust

FUND

B

$170,882

9

Edenbrook Capital

BO

Marchex

MCHX

B

$168,961

10

Filler James J

BO

Century Bancorp

CNBKA

B

$160,702

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Zuckerberg Mark

CB,CEO,BO

Facebook

FB

AS

$46,809,828

2

Courtois Jean Philippe

VP

Microsoft

MSFT

S

$3,489,152

3

Deboer Sidney B

DIR

Lithia Motors

LAD

S

$2,280,000

4

Vahey Walter G

PR

Teradyne

TER

S

$1,591,264

5

Benioff Marc

CB,CEO

Salesforce.com

CRM

AS

$1,508,521

6

El Khoury Hassane

CEO,DIR

Cypress Semiconductor

CY

AS

$1,163,390

7

Parafestas Anastasios

DIR

CarGurus

CARG

AS

$1,152,832

8

Hudson Executive Capital

DIR

Eagle Pharmaceuticals

EGRX

AS

$1,074,715

9

Venrock Assoc Iv

BO

Bellerophon Therapeutics

BLPH

S

$1,049,915

10

Atwood Charles L

DIR

Equity Residential

EQR

S

$922,425

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.