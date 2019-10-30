Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/28/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/28/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are now rising off a seasonal low point. The number of insider trades will continue increasing into November, and stay strong until the third week of December. We're entering high season for using insider data in the investing process.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Safehold (SAFE);

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD);

Marchex (MCHX);

Eli Lilly (LLY);

Sprott Focus Trust (FUND);

Century Bancorp (CNBKA), and;

Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

AngioDynamics (ANGO), and;

OPKO Health (OPK).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Teradyne (TER);

Microsoft (MSFT);

Lithia Motors (LAD);

Facebook (FB);

Equity Residential (EQR);

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX);

Cypress Semiconductor (CY);

Salesforce.com (CRM), and;

CarGurus (CARG).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

American Airlines (AAL).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

BRP (BRP).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Roche James Morgan BO BRP BRP JB* $3,733,800 2 Saba Capital Mgt BO Pioneer Floating Rate Trust PHD B $1,106,187 3 Skovronsky Daniel VP,PR Eli Lilly LLY B $543,050 4 Istar BO Safehold SAFE JB*,B $521,592 5 Frost Phillip Md CEO,CB,BO OPKO Health OPK B $491,121 6 Albaugh James F DIR American Airlines AAL B $314,070 7 Clemmer James C CEO,DIR AngioDynamics ANGO B $212,850 8 George Whitney DIR,BO Sprott Focus Trust FUND B $170,882 9 Edenbrook Capital BO Marchex MCHX B $168,961 10 Filler James J BO Century Bancorp CNBKA B $160,702

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Zuckerberg Mark CB,CEO,BO Facebook FB AS $46,809,828 2 Courtois Jean Philippe VP Microsoft MSFT S $3,489,152 3 Deboer Sidney B DIR Lithia Motors LAD S $2,280,000 4 Vahey Walter G PR Teradyne TER S $1,591,264 5 Benioff Marc CB,CEO Salesforce.com CRM AS $1,508,521 6 El Khoury Hassane CEO,DIR Cypress Semiconductor CY AS $1,163,390 7 Parafestas Anastasios DIR CarGurus CARG AS $1,152,832 8 Hudson Executive Capital DIR Eagle Pharmaceuticals EGRX AS $1,074,715 9 Venrock Assoc Iv BO Bellerophon Therapeutics BLPH S $1,049,915 10 Atwood Charles L DIR Equity Residential EQR S $922,425

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

