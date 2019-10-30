Spotify Continues To Execute Its Strategy

In the Q3 earnings release Spotify emphasized they believe the stock is undervalued and have conducted significant share repurchases over the past year in support of this belief.

Early data indicates Spotify’s podcast strategy is working, increasing user engagement with the platform and increasing the conversion of ad-supported users to premium users.

Spotify’s (SPOT) Q3 results should not have come as a surprise to investors following the progress of Spotify’s business and the large share price reaction to the results is indicative of how negative sentiment toward Spotify had become. I believe Spotify still offers significant upside as growth is likely to remain strong and Spotify’s podcast and marketplace strategies are likely to begin having an impact on the bottom line in coming quarters.

Podcasts

I have previously written about how Spotify’s podcast strategy has the potential to create differentiation for the platform and lower costs. Spotify indicated in this quarter’s results that podcasts are increasing overall engagement and the conversion of free users to paid users. Podcast hours streamed were up 39% quarter over quarter and podcast adoption has reached almost 14% of total monthly active users. Spotify is still viewing podcasts as a way to drive user engagement and is yet to really try and monetize the service, so the financial performance is unlikely to be impacted until at least next year.

Even though Spotify believes podcasts are increasing the conversion of free users to paid users, the percentage of total users who are premium users dropped considerably. This number has plateaued in recent periods and is a number investors should watch closely. Premium users generate significantly higher revenues and margins meaning the conversion of users to premium subscriptions is crucial to Spotify's success.

Figure 1: Spotify Premium Users as % Total Users

Developing Markets

Spotify continues to rapidly grow monthly active user numbers, with growth particularly strong in developing markets. Latin America, South East Asia and India were all highlighted in the Q3 results due to their strong performance. Growth in developing markets may put downward pressure on margins in the short term as average revenue per user is lower, but Spotify’s strong position across a range of markets positions the company for success in the long run. Spotify Lite was mentioned on the earnings call as a contributor to growth in developing markets where data costs are an important consideration.

Figure 2: Music Streaming Service Users

Based on the Spotify’s past performance and the strategy of the company I believe Spotify is on track to obtain over 800 million monthly active users in the long term. Spotify’s strong growth in monthly active users may even be making my estimates look overly conservative.

Figure 3: Spotify Monthly Active Users and Forecast Growth

Two-Sided Marketplace

Spotify’s marketplace strategy aims to harness Spotify’s ability to drive discovery to connect artists with fans and enable artists to generate income. As part of this strategy Spotify offers artists analytics, identity management, and promotion tools and now has more than 465,000 monthly active artists, up from the 100,000 in March. These monthly active artists account for approximately 80% of the streams on Spotify. In September Spotify acquired SoundBetter, a leading global audio production and collaboration marketplace which helps creators worldwide connect and hire top audio professionals.

Spotify’s marketplace strategy has the potential to differentiate the platform and make it the audio streaming service of choice for both users and artists. I believe innovations like this are important to strengthening Spotify’s bargaining position with record labels and limiting content costs. These services for artists also have the potential to be an additional high margin source of revenue, an example of this is Spotify’s sponsored listings where labels can pay to have new releases promoted to users.

Profitability

The primary criticism of Spotify amongst investors is that it lacks bargaining power with record labels, limiting potential profitability. In addition, variable costs are believed to make up a large proportion of Spotify’s costs, limiting increases in profitability with size. While it is true that Spotify has limited bargaining power with record labels and this will likely result in relatively low gross profit margins for the foreseeable future, I believe investors have overestimated the impact of this. By comparing Netflix (NFLX) and Spotify it can see that Spotify’s profit margins are broadly inline with Netflix’s at a similar size and Spotify appears to be improving profit margins with scale more than Netflix.

Figure 4: Profitability of Spotify and Netflix

Spotify’s gross profit margin has been relatively flat in recent periods, but I believe it can be increased substantially if Spotify can increase the number of premium users, more effectively monetize ad-supported users and increase the percentage of time users spend listening to podcasts.

Figure 5: Spotify Segment Gross Profit Margins

Spotify’s improvement in profitability is primarily a result of operating costs decreasing relative to revenue. Spotify is disciplined with spending and its superior platform allows it to attract and retain new users with relatively low sales and marketing expenses.

Figure 6: Spotify Operating Expenses

Spotify has demonstrated a consistent ability to generate free cash flow despite its relatively high growth rate.

Figure 7: Spotify and Netflix Free Cash Flow

Partnerships

Spotify recently entered a partnership with AT&T (T) to offer Spotify Premium as an add-on to select wireless plans, and to offer a 6-month free trial to certain eligible bundle subscribers. This partnership may help to drive user adoption in the US, where Spotify is less dominant than internationally.

Competition

Although Spotify competes against a number of strong companies, I believe they will be the leading music streaming service globally by a wide margin. As a pure play audio streaming service, Spotify is very focused on improving their platform for users and artists which is leading to higher growth in users, lower churn and increased engagement in the platform relative to competitors. Publicly available data shows that Spotify are adding approximately twice as many subscribers per month as Apple (AAPL) and more users than Amazon (AMZN) on an absolute basis. Additionally, Amazon’s user base is skewed heavily toward ad-supported users. Spotify also believe that their monthly engagement is twice as high as Apple and three times higher than Amazon.

Share Repurchases

Spotify appears to believe the company is significantly undervalued at current prices and has taken the opportunity to repurchase shares. They announced a share repurchase program in November 2018 and through September 2019 Spotify has repurchased 4,210,251 shares at an average cost of $131.71 per share with the total cost approximately equal to the cumulative free cash flow generated since the start of 2018.

Outlook

Spotify reiterated previous guidance for Q4 with the exception of monthly active users which has been adjusted higher.

Metric Guidance Total MAUs 255-270 million Total Premium Subscribers 120-125 million Total Revenue 1.74-1.94 million Euro Gross Profit Margin 23.7-25.7 % Operating Profit (31)-(131) million Euro

Table 1: Spotify Q4 Guidance

Spotify appears to be growing frustrated with share price declines despite the business outperforming or performing in line with expectations. This was highlighted by Spotify in their quarterly results where they discussed analyst forecasts for FY 2019 from when the company listed in 2018. Spotify’s actual performance and guidance for Q4 are better than the analyst consensus forecasts and yet the company’s stock price remains far below the $181 target.

Analyst Consensus Spotify Guidance MAU (million) 256 266 Subscribers (million) 122 123 Revenue (million Euro) 6,610 6,755 Gross Margin (million Euro) 25.9% 25.1% Operating Loss -195 -133

Table 2: Spotify 2019 Guidance and Analyst Forecast at Listing

I believe Spotify is significantly undervalued at current prices and this could be recognized by investors in coming quarters as Spotify continues to achieve rapid growth and its podcast and two-sided marketplace strategies begin to have an impact on the bottom line. Based on a discounted cash flow analysis I estimate the intrinsic value of Spotify to be approximately $190 per share.

