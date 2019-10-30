McEwen Mining: Digging Into The Q3 Results

While the company is expecting to meet the mid-point of its twice revised production guidance, cost guidance is likely to be well outside of their intended range.

McEwen Mining (MUX) started off Q3 with a bang, with a 70% return in just 50 trading days, and an annualized pace mirroring its incredible 2016 performance of over 170%. While this rally may have coaxed some investors into thinking they were in for a 2016 repeat, it was not at all likely that this was the case. The company's fundamentals are a country mile away from what they were in FY-2016, and despite higher production, this has been offset by significantly higher costs.

The Q3 2019 results have shown us more of the same, unfortunately. All-in sustaining costs on a consolidated basis came in near $1,200/oz, more than 15% above FY-2019 guidance of $1,025/oz. As I've noted in many articles, the stock remains on my Avoid list, and this report hasn't changed my mind. I continue to view any rallies towards the $1.80-$2.05 level as selling opportunities in favor of owning sector peers that are delivering or beating guidance.

While I was bullish as ever on McEwen Mining in Q1 2016 as we entered a potential new bull market for gold (GLD) with the stock breaking out, I am as lukewarm as I've ever been on the stock after its Q3 results. In my February 2016 article "McEwen Mining: A Golden Opportunity In A Rough Sector," I discussed how the stock had significant upside potential and was significantly undervalued at its $1.30 share price. However, there was a massive difference in the company then, and the company today.

The company's FY-2015 all-in sustaining costs came in at $962/oz, near the industry average, and were expected to drop below $850/oz for FY-2016. Based on this, the company was seeing increased margins year-over-year from a gold price tailwind, and a reduction in costs. This made the company an industry leader, and with leverage to silver (SLV). Therefore, it should not be surprising that I was bullish on the stock.

Since that time, however, the costs are going in the entirely wrong direction. The company started the year with a cost guidance of $1,025/oz-$1,035/oz, and we're currently sitting at $1,196/oz nine months into the year. This is 15% above cost guidance that was already nearly 15% above the industry average of $900/oz. Basically, McEwen Mining gave itself very reasonable cost guidance to beat for the year and set the bar low and is expected to come in a mile above where investors had hoped. When a company sets the bar low and comes in a mile below where it was set, it's tough to see any upside traction in the share price. As the below charts show, this is what guidance looked like as of Q1, and where we are sitting currently.

If we move over to production guidance, things aren't looking any better here either. The company initially guided for 210,000 ounces of gold equivalent production for FY-2019 and then revised that guidance lower to 190,000 gold equivalent ounces at the end of Q2 2019. Since then, guidance has been lowered once again to 169,000 ounces to 176,000 gold equivalent ounces. We can see the progress in continued plunges in guidance below:

The company noted in their Q3 results press release that they expect to produce 44,000 gold equivalent ounces at the mid-point, and this will place them in the middle of their renewed production guidance for the year. While it sounds all right to be at the mid-point of guidance, this is actually a horrendous miss from the previously stated guidance of 210,000 gold equivalent ounces. Even if the company were to beat their renewed guidance and come in at 177,000 gold equivalent ounces, this would come up 33,000 ounces shy of their Q1 initial target. Thus far, the company has produced 127,000 ounces for the first nine months, so coming in at 177,000 gold equivalent ounces would be a miraculous finish to what's been another dismal year.

Operationally, there hasn't been any real beats across any of the company's mines. Gold Bar, the company's newest mine in Nevada, has produced just below 21,000 ounces, significantly shy of the estimate for 55,000 ounces for the year with only one quarter to go. All-in sustaining costs came in at $1,200/oz due to the lowered production, and 23% above guidance that's shown on the left below. As for Black Fox, the asset continues to underperform massively, with all-in sustaining costs coming in at $1,326/oz for the first nine months. This figure is 22.5% above the cost guidance provided in Q1. Finally, El Gallo, which is the company's smallest contributor to production, came in at 10% above cost guidance but has managed to beat production guidance. While this is a minor silver lining, it's the worst asset to beat guidance as it contributes the least to the company's top and bottom line.

Let's take a look at how this has affected the company's growth metrics:

As we can see from the above chart of annual earnings per share, McEwen Mining is one of the only gold companies in the Gold Miners Index (GDX) expected to post net losses for FY-2019. This is a big deal as this should be a year when every single gold company is posting positive EPS, given the 20% rise in the price of gold. If a company cannot achieve this, it's best to avoid the company, plain and simple. While FY-2020 estimates are expected to post positive earnings of $0.02, this still leaves the company trading at a forward P/E of nearly 80 as an industry laggard. Meanwhile, names like Barrick Gold (GOLD) and Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) are trading at forward P/E ratios of 20-25 with much more impressive earnings growth rates. This makes zero sense and suggests that McEwen Mining will be grossly overvalued if it manages to rally back above $2.00. Even at current levels, the stock is overvalued compared to peers, despite being a serial laggard the past two years.

If we move over to fund ownership, it's not surprising to see that funds don't care for the name. Fund ownership briefly trended up in late 2017 but has since topped at 101 funds holding the stock and is down to 96 at the end of Q3. While this might not seem like a big deal for funds to be relatively flat, it is when you compare this to other miners in the sector that have seen fund ownership skyrocket. For example, in the same period that McEwen Mining's fund ownership is slightly down, Barrick Gold's fund ownership has jumped by 30%. This is because funds are gravitating towards the best names in the sector that have proven they can beat or meet guidance. They're also staying away from the ones that are plagued with misses, and downward revisions like McEwen Mining. If a $200/oz move in the gold price can't get funds interested again, one has to ask what finally will.

To summarize, earnings per share for McEwen Mining remains weak, and operationally, there's nothing to write home about either. While management has noted that FY-2020 should be much better, we have heard this song before, and it was just nine months ago when guidance was released. Instead, Gold Bar has underperformed massively, Black Fox is status quo as a high-cost drag on margins, and El Gallo's outperformance isn't enough to move the needle. This is because El Gallo contributes less than 10% of total production.

Based on the Q3 report, I would expect McEwen Mining to report production of 171,500 ounces for FY-2019 in the mid-range of their twice revised guidance, and all-in sustaining costs for the year at $1,155/oz-$1,175/oz. This figure will translate to a 15% jump in costs for the year from FY-2018's $1,005/oz. While McEwen Mining's projects are decent, it's the operations that leave lots to be desired. Decent projects are being overshadowed by dismal performance operationally from both a cost and production standpoint.

The company remains in the bottom 7% of all miners when ranked on a cost basis, and more than 20% above the industry average all-in sustaining costs of $900/oz. I continue to see the stock as an Avoid, and believe it is a sell at $1.85 or higher. If gold can head over $1,600/oz, McEwen Mining may be able to find its footing above the $2.00 level, but I rate the stock as an Underperform in the sector.

