The Market Seems Focused On Cognex's Long-Term Potential Over Short-Term Troubles

A pullback into the $40's would certainly make for an easier risk/reward argument, but Cognex's prospective returns from here aren't bad for a company with well above-average growth potential.

Cognex continues to bear the brunt of weak capex spending in auto and electronics end-markets, but margins are holding up rather well.

Institutional investors aren’t famous for their patience, and growth investors are typically even more unforgiving when their growth darlings come in a few ticks below expectations. And yet Cognex (CGNX), which posted over 20% year-over-year revenue contraction and once again guided down, is getting off relatively light, or at least in the immediate post-earnings period.

Don’t get me wrong – I like Cognex and I think it’s one of the best plays on logistics automation and the “factory of the future” theme. I’m just surprised that the Street is still comfortable paying over 30x 2021 EBITDA during this cyclical downturn. I think the long-term potential return here is still okay, but I’d love a more pronounced “buy the dip” opportunity again.

Beating A Lowered Bar

Expectations had been trimmed back for Cognex’s third quarter, and so the company’s on-target performance has to be viewed in that context. The company’s core markets, auto and consumer electronics, haven’t gotten any better and the company continues to have below-average visibility into near-term trends.

Revenue fell 21% this quarter, slightly beating the Street’s lowered bar. Cognex doesn’t give detailed breakouts by end-market, but management’s commentary on the call leads me to believe that the auto end-market continues to be weak, and a host of other automation and industrial companies would support that idea. Consumer electronics too remains quite weak in terms of present-day revenue. Logistics remains the one main area of outgrow for Cognex.

Gross margin declined about 70bp from the year-ago period and 40bp from the prior quarter, and I’d argue that’s a strong performance against a backdrop of a 21% revenue drop. Operating income fell 45%, with a 10-point drop in margin, as the company isn’t curtailing R&D spending due to this cyclical downturn.

Weak Guidance And Weaker Visibility

The big immediate takeaway from Cognex’s third quarter was management’s weak guide for the fourth quarter. The given revenue range of $155M - $165M represents a 10% shortfall at the midpoint relative to sell-side expectations going into the quarter, but it’s worth noting that the Street has seemed perpetually more bullish on the outlook than management’s commentary so I don’t think it’s entirely fair to blame management for a significant cut relative to inflated expectations.

Whatever the case may be there, management acknowledged that they have little visibility into 2020 at this point. The auto industry remains weak, and the hoped-for rebound in the second half of 2019 doesn’t seem likely to happen. To that end, Daifuku (OTC:DAIUF), another provider of automation equipment, doesn’t expect a real improvement in auto end-market demand until the first half of calendar 2020. Longer term, though, I’m comfortable with the demand outlook – Cognex (and others in the industry like Keyence (OTCPK:KYCCF), SICK, et al) may have seen their auto revenue in recent years boosted by the buildout of Chinese domestic auto production capacity, but OEMs are still going to need to retool and build new lines for hybrids and EVs.

Consumer electronics is the other key market for Cognex that’s presently weak, and there’s likewise ample uncertainty here. On the positive side, Cognex should benefit from emerging drivers like 5G, OLED screens, and foldable screens, but a lot is riding on Apple’s (AAPL) capex discussion next month (November). Also on the positive side, Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY) reported strong orders in its Vacuum Technique group and other providers of equipment/components for semiconductor manufacturing have reported improving order trends.

Logistics is the “but” for now. While logistics has been a strong growth driver for Cognex, helping offset the weakness in autos and electronics, management expects logistics revenue to decline in the fourth quarter, but this seems to be tied to order timing. This is an issue for all of the logistics automation companies (including Daifuku and Honeywell (HON) ) – the early adopters have been some of the biggest companies and the nature of large orders lends more apparent variability to the market. On balance, while I think logistics automation spending has slowed/paused, I believe the long-term growth outlook is still very strong, as more and more retailers have no choice but to automate to keep pace with and compete with Amazon (AMZN).

The Outlook

I continue to be bullish on Cognex’s long-term opportunity, and particularly in areas like logistics automation and machine learning/deep learning where Keyence doesn’t have such a strong presence at this point. Management’s September analyst day highlighted some of the attractive opportunity in deep learning (replacing humans in tedious tasks and/or replacing more limited rules-based systems), including the upcoming D900 launch, and management also announced the acquisition of Korean software developer Sualab to further advance their deep learning efforts.

I’ve actually boosted my revenue growth expectations for the mid and long term, but that was based primarily on the September update and not this earnings report. It’s not a big change, but I’m still looking for low double-digit long-term revenue growth from Cognex, with logistics and deep learning increasingly driving that growth. I do also expect improving FCF margins as Cognex generates more recurring revenue and better leverages its R&D spending.

The Bottom Line

Cognex isn’t really cheap by my standard valuation approaches, though my discounted cash flow model does still suggest a high single-digit annualized prospective return from here. Another drop toward the mid-$40’s (or lower) would obviously boost the prospective returns, but today’s opportunity isn’t terrible for a leader in a fast-growing field with significant growth potential.

