Shaw Communications Is Reaching An Inflection Point Of Strong Earnings Growth

Shaw has a long runway of growth in its wireless segment as it continues to expand its coverage and strengthen its network.

Investment Thesis

Shaw Communications (SJR) delivered a good F2019 with solid operating income growth and significant free cash flow growth thanks to its wireless business. Looking forward, we see a long runway of growth in its wireless business. We believe Shaw will continue to grow its wireless subscribers and increase its average billing per user as the company continues to expand its coverage and strengthen its network through deployments of 600 and 700 MHz spectrums in the next few years. Shaw currently pays a 4.5%-yielding dividend. Based on our calculation, we see a total return of 28.6% in the next 12 months and nearly 45% in 2 years. We think Shaw is a good stock to own for investors seeking dividend income and capital appreciation.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments

Shaw reported its Q4 F2019 earnings on October 25, 2019. The company delivered a solid F2019 with modest revenue growth of 3% but mid-single digit operating income growth of 5.1%. This has resulted in operating margin expansion to 40.4% in F2019 from 39.6% in F2018. The growth was primarily in its wireless segment where the company saw its revenue jumped by over 17% year over year. It appears that many years of investment in its wireless business is now paying off as the company saw its free cash flow jumped from C$385 million in F2018 to C$545 million in F2019. This was a growth rate of 41.6% year over year.

Source: Q4 2019 MD&A

The strong growth in Shaw’s wireless business gives management confidence to start a share repurchase plan. The company announced the start of a normal course issuer bid to repurchase up to 5% of its total shares. In the latest Q4 report, Shaw also provided its F2020 guidance. As can be seen from the table below, the company expects to see its operating income increased by 11% ~ 12% in F2020. Its FCF is also expected to grow to about C$700 million.

Source: Q4 2019 MD&A

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Shaw is emerging as a strong national competitor in the wireless market

Although Shaw is the fourth largest wireless communication services provider in Canada, its scale is much smaller than Telus (TU), Rogers (RCI), and Bell (BCE) combined (these three makes up about 90% of the wireless market in Canada). Nevertheless, we are now seeing many signs that Shaw will be able to compete more effectively against the big three in the next few years. Here, we outline our reasons:

Shaw added nearly 76 thousand postpaid subscribers

In Q4 F2019, Shaw added about 76 thousand postpaid wireless subscribers. This was the fifth consecutive quarter of over 60 thousand postpaid subscribers growth. As can be seen from the chart below, its subscriber adds in the past 5 quarters was much more consistent than its competitor Rogers and BCE. While Shaw’s postpaid subscriber adds is still lower than its competitors, it has improved significantly from the additions back in 2016 and 2017 where growth was only about 30 thousand postpaid subscribers per quarter. This shows that Shaw is in a much better position to compete with its competitors. We believe this was primarily due to the company's effort to invest in its wireless network through network expansion and upgrading its 3G network to 4G network in the past few years.

Source: Created by author

Deployment of 700MHz spectrum will further improve its network performance

Shaw currently is about 70% complete with its 700MHz spectrum deployment in the western markets. The company is expected to continue its deployment in Western Canada and should be substantially complete in its deployment in Eastern Canada in F2020. This should continue to improve its network quality and performance. Following the completion of the deployment, the company will focus on deploying its recently acquired 600MHz spectrum. Therefore, we expect these deployments to continue to help the company to compete effectively against the current incumbents.

We think Shaw will continue to be able to acquire spectrums at a much lower cost in future spectrum auctions (5G spectrums) as the government clearly favors smaller wireless competitors to gain market shares in a hope to increase competition. For reader’s information, the Federal government has set-aside some spectrums for carriers with less than 10% market share to bid in the auction held earlier this year. This has helped Shaw to acquired 11 paired blocks of 600MHz spectrum in the March 2019 spectrum auction. We expect the government to continue to favor smaller players in future auctions.

Expanding coverage

Besides deployment of spectrums, the company has also expanded coverage in 19 new communities in F2019. Most of this happened in Q4. As a result, the company now has coverage to over 18 million Canadians (Canada’s population is about 37.6 million). Therefore, we expect Shaw to continue to add new subscribers as it gains market shares in these new areas. In addition, Canada’s population growth rate is over 1.2% annually. With a wireless penetration rate of only about 90%, we think there is enough room for the top 4 major players to grow without sparkling a long-term price war.

Wireless subscribers may reach 2.2 million in F2021

As a result of Shaw’s effort to expand its coverage, and improve its network, we expect Shaw to continue to gain subscribers by about 250 thousand subscribers in the next few years (or about 16% growth in F2020 and 14% in F2021). Therefore, it is likely that Shaw’s wireless subscribers may reach 2.2 million subscribers at the end of F2021. This will be much higher than its current subscribers of 1.66 million.

Source: Created by author

ABPU growth expected to re-accelerate in H2 F2020

Besides double-digit subscribers growth in each of the next two years, we also see a re-acceleration in average billing per user starting in H2 2020. This is because subscribers Shaw gained after its initial launch of iPhone in December 2017 (Q2 F2018) will gradually roll off the 24-month subsidy schedule. With a churn rate in the 1.3% range, we see ABPU growth re-accelerating. In addition, the new sign-ups of the company’s recent C$75 per month plan have ABPU of about high C$40s per month in the first 24 months due to equipment subsidy. Once these signups roll forward 24 months from now, no more subsidy is needed. Therefore, looking forward to 2021, the ABPU of these subscribers will revert back to C75 per month. Therefore, we expect Shaw’s ABPU to continue to trend higher beyond 2021.

Source: Created by author

Shaw is reaching an inflection point in its wireless operating income

We like what Shaw has achieved in its wireless business. As can be seen from the table below, Shaw’s wireless revenue increased by 17.4% in Q4 F2019 (or 17% for F2019). This has translated to operating income growth of 38.5% in Q4 F2019 (or 45.1% for F2019). This has resulted in operating margin of 19.1% in Q4 F2019. This was 290 basis points higher than Q4 F2018’s 16.2%.

We believe Shaw is finally at an inflection point where the firm will be able to generate strong operating income (before restructuring and amortization) in the next few years if our projection of subscriber and ABPU growth is correct. Based on our projection of 5% ABPU growth in F2020 and 16% subscribers growth, we expect Shaw’s wireless revenue to reach C$1.288 billion in F2020. This represents a growth rate of about 22.2%. This could translate to over 60% growth in operating income (thanks to economies of scale, most of the growth in wireless revenue can be translated into operating income). Therefore, its wireless operating income is expected to be about C$330 million in F2020.

Source: Q4 2019 MD&A

Growth in wireline business likely limited, but voluntary departure program should help lift its operating income in F2020

Shaw’s wireline business continues to face some headwinds in Q4 F2019. Cord-cutting in its legacy cable business as well as competition from Telus’ fiber-to-the-home Internet offering makes it challenging for Shaw to grow its revenue. As a result, its F2019 wireline revenue only increased by 0.2% year over year. Fortunately, some savings from its voluntary departure program has helped it to lift its operating income (before restructuring and amortization) by 2.1% year over year to C$1.955 billion.

Looking forward, its wireline revenue may stay flat in F2020. However, thanks to savings from its VDP, its operating income should increase by C$125 million. This should result in wireline operating income of C$2.08 billion in F2020.

Valuation

The table below shows how we calculate our target prices and total returns for the next two years. Corporate expenses is already included in the operating incomes for both segments as this has been Shaw's practice to do that in their financial reporting. Using an EV to EBITDA ratio of 8.5x (the average of its peers), we see Shaw’s share price to rise to C$32.45 in F2020 and C$35.47 in F2021. This means that total returns by the end of F2020 and F2021 will be about 28.6% and 44.7% respectively.

2019A 2020F 2021F Wireless Operating income before restructuring and amortization (C$Mil) $206 $330 $460 Wireline Operating income before restructuring and amortization (C$Mil) $1,955 $2,080 $2,100 Total EBITDA $2,161 $2,410 $2,560 Net debt (C$Mil) $4,049 $4,100 $4,200 Enterprise Value (C$Mil) $17,521 $20,485 $21,760 Shares Outstanding (Million) 515 505 495 EV to EBITDA Target 8.5 8.5 8.5 Price Target (C$) $32.45 $35.47 Annual Dividend (C$) $1.188 $1.188 Total Return 28.57% 44.69%

Source: Created by author

A 4.5%-yielding dividend

Shaw currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.099 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 4.5%. The company has increased its dividend yearly between 2010 and 2015. Although the company has not increased its dividend in the past 4 years, management has recently announced its intention to repurchase up to 5% of its total common shares. Given its strong free cash flow position, we do think Shaw is in a good position to return more cash to its shareholders through dividend increases 2~3 years from now.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Regulatory Risk

Canadian telecom players have enjoyed pretty solid returns in the past few years. However, the landscape may gradually change. In the recent Federal election, the expensive wireless bill has been a topic of discussion. Like other major players, Shaw may also be under regulatory risk.

Wireless Competition

One of the biggest risks to Shaw’s business is competition. While we do not believe Canadian wireless market has reached saturation (around 90% penetration rate), we cannot rule out a possible price war. An escalation in competition can diminish Shaw’s growth outlook especially in its wireless business.

Investor Takeaway

We are encouraged by Shaw’s F2019 result. We believe Shaw is at an inflection point right now. Although growth in its wireline may be limited, we do see a long runway of growth in its wireless business. Given its strong growth outlook, and based on our target price calculation, investors have the potential to achieve a return of nearly 45% in two years. Therefore, we think this is a good candidate for investors seeking both capital appreciation and dividend income.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SJR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.