Snap-On Incorporated: Short-Term Headwinds, Long-Term Catalysts

SNA has a P/E of around 13, while the industry trades at around 17 and the SNA 10 year average is around 16. We see 20% upside.

Investment Thesis

Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) is an attractive company trading at an attractive valuation currently. The firm only has a P/E of around 13, and we see 20% more upside, as it trades at a fairer valuation. The market is overly pessimistic on the company due to short-term headwinds in the form of Europe pressure and international currency exchange. The firm has a number of catalysts that will continue to drive revenue and the share price forward in the future. This includes a number of innovative award winning products and the growth of a number of divisions. The US growth is impressive and continues to drive organic growth for SNA.

Catalyst: Innovative Products

SNA’s competitive advantage is its ability to produce innovative products that make work easier. This competitive advantage and strength was reflected as SNA won a number of industry events. The industry is facing growing complexity in the tools that are needed and SNA is stepping up to fill demand with a number of new tools.

There are a number of new products, that include the CT 9075 tool that made $1 million right away, with a huge amount more expected to be made. SNA also acquired ASTORQ. This led to the additional of industrial torque and tensioning key product lines. The SpinTORQ 360 was created, which is a unique product for critical industries. SNA’s innovation and ability is highlighted in the product offering significant speed advantages over ‘standard ratcheting hydraulic wrenches as the SpinTORQ continually rotates the fastener.’ This reduces bolting time and makes for a superior product to competitors.

This example highlights SNA’s ability to create unique, innovative products, that its competitors can’t. This is a huge competitive advantage for SNA that makes the company a worthwhile advantage, as it continues to generate significant profits moving into the future. You just have to overlook its short term headwinds (highlighted in the risks section).

Catalyst: Division Growth

There are some positive developments in a number of different divisions as SNA, which are supporting earnings growth. These developments will continue to assist the share price moving forward.

The Tools Group

There is potential in the Tools Group. As vehicles become more complex, SNA is building products that are keeping up the pace. This is leading to more sales, but also more demand, due to the complex vehicles. SNA is also able to effectively work with its franchisees to guide technicians in using these powerful devices. International pressure in the division, is more than being offset by growth in the US markets. International markets will follow as the European economy eventually picks up. The introduction of new products in the tool group to meet demand, is leading to investment in-field support and training. These will soon go from being expense items to generating more revenue in the medium term.

Repair System & Information

SNA continue to improve its presence in this division, with continually improving products, which are ‘more intelligent, more comprehensive and more capable’. The repair shops are changing and upgrading, which is something that SNA is benefiting from. This is a trend that is expected to continue. SNA is helping a number of shops repair vehicles for the first time, which is bringing in new revenue streams.

Critical Industries

There is good progress in the critical industries segment that services the military, education and aerospace. The trend has a positive upwards trajectory. The macro environment in the segment is positive and SNA is targeting it with new innovative products, aimed at solving complex tasks. The results so far have been encouraging and will lead to increased revenue growth over the medium and long term.

Risks

Short-Term Headwinds

SNA is facing a number of short-term headwinds that are weighing on the company and the share price. We believe that these headwinds are short-term though and the market is overly pessimistic.

Although SNA has performed well and continues to grow in the United States market, there is pressure in Europe with the UK economy performing badly due to Brexit and also weakness in economies such as Germany and Italy. There was also risk and money lost from currency translation and transaction pressure. Although it was a tough environment though, SNA was able to play to its advantages and still generate solid results.

Valuation

SNA is currently has an EPS of 12.26 for year ended 2019 and 12.72 for year ended 2020. This gives the firm a P/E of 13.57 for 2019 and 13.07 for 2020. This is below the historical 10-year average P/E of 16.68 for the firm. The industry ‘Industrial Products’ trades currently at 17.1, closer to the average P/E for the firm.

We believe that the low P/E is a reflection of the headwinds that are only short-term in nature. We therefore see the P/E going to the average of 16.7 again, which reflects 23% upside from current levels. This gives us a new market high target of $204, which reflects the growing profitability of the firm. While you wait, you get a dividend of 2.28% yearly in income as well.

Conclusion

We believe that SNA has 23% upside from current levels as it continues to grow as a firm. The headwinds the firm faces are only short-term in nature, and over the medium term the market will notice the innovation the company has been able to offer, the growth in the US and impressive developments across a range of divisions. There is also a 2.28% yearly dividend, this is a company that is well worth looking at adding to your portfolio for the long-term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.