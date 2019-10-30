Cato Corporation: Another Buying Opportunity Coming In

Shares of The Cato Corporation (CATO) are up well over 24% since the start of the year. In fact, since shares bottomed in late June this year, Cato is up almost double this return which is really impressive. Sentiment in the stock was dire at its June lows as shares seemed like they were approaching single digit numbers. Whenever a cheap stock continues to print lower lows, investors invariably hear the narrative that the respective stock may indeed be a value trap.

However, Cato managed to settle the ship with shares now trading well over $17 a share. Even with the solid return shares have already achieved this year, one could arguably state that shares remain cheap. In fact, Cato at present trades with an earnings multiple of 12.8 and a book multiple of 1.3. All of these numbers are well behind both the averages in this industry as well as Cato's 5-year averages. To boot, Cato has a solid balance sheet where shareholder equity still surpasses the amount of liabilities Cato has on its books. Moreover, the firm is profitable and pays out an above-average dividend of 7.62%.

These are precisely the type of setups we look for in our long-term value plays. Obviously, the dividend will be a big draw here for investors. Straight away, the investor can reduce the cost basis of any long investment by almost 8% if the dividend is reinvested back into buying more shares.

Most bullish articles up to now have focused on Cato's strong cash balance, affordable dividend plus the attractive valuation. In this article, we want to delve into how Cato's technicals have been trending. We believe all share price action on the technical charts includes Cato's fundamentals. Dividend investors can be particularly preoccupied with the downside risk in their respective investments. Therefore, we will predict share-price direction starting with Cato's long-term chart.

On the long-term chart, we can see that shares have strong support around the $12.50 mark. What is particularly apparent straight away is how oversold shares became in early 2018. The RSI indicator is a preceding indicator whereas the MACD indicator is a trailing indicator. Both indicators became heavily oversold at the beginning of 2018.

From the MACD perspective, investors may have another opportunity here to get long. Why? Because as shares dropped pretty aggressively from their 2018 highs, the current price of $17 a share is pretty close to where the moving averages on the MACD initially crossed. This means opportunity given the higher highs that shares have been printing 2018.

We like the MACD indicator for long-term purposes because it resembles a twin moving average crossover strategy and it usually works well in stocks selling well below their long-term averages. Remember that the averages are still well below the zero line which really has not happened over the past two decades. In essence, we have found that the most attractive buying signals occur when the averages cross well below the zero line. Therefore, no issues here so far as the long-term chart is concerned given long-term signals and trend-lines carry significant weight, in our opinion.

When we go to the short-term chart, however, we can see that we have divergences taking place in both the RSI and MACD. A short-term bearish divergence exists when price is trading in the opposite direction to the MACD indicator, for example (which we have). In fact, if one looks more closely at the volume numbers, it can be seen that selling volume has been larger than buying volume over the past two months despite the share-price continuing to trade higher. This is another clue as to where price will trade in the short term.

Our best guess is that price will come back down to test the August gap. The 200-day moving average should hold considering the amount of support shares have just below the $15 mark. This level, in essence, would be an attractive entry point for long-term dividend investors.

Therefore, to sum up, we believe one may get a better price in Cato shortly, but its long-term technicals remain strong. Shares look like they may come back down to test the recent August gap before resuming higher. Let's see if what we have discussed plays itself out over the next month or so.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.