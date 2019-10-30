Dividend Growth Stocks Of Tomorrow: Aramark

Dividend growth investing is a popular and largely successful approach to generating wealth over long periods of time. We will be spotlighting numerous dividend up-and-comers to identify the best "dividend growth stocks of tomorrow." Today's report on Aramark (ARMK) highlights a large player in an industry where size and scale matters. While Aramark is well-positioned, we fear that the cost-intensive operating environment ultimately puts a lower ceiling on Aramark's long-term investment potential. The company's low FCF efficiency creates a "ripple effect" that can be seen throughout the rest of our analysis below.

Overview

Aramark is a food and facility services company that provides a range of venue services including facility management, food, and uniform services. Typical customer types include schools, businesses, correctional facilities, even professional sports teams. Aramark conducts business both domestically and internationally, and services many thousands of facilities. The company has gone public/private multiple times since being founded in 1959. Its most recent public stint began in 2013.

Source: Aramark

The company features a wide variety within its customer base, with private businesses and educational institutions being its two largest demographics. These types of organizations simply don't specialize (or want to deal with) the logistics behind clothing and feeding a large staff. This mix of customers also gives the business some diversity that protects the business from being overly cyclical. The company generates more than $16 billion in annual revenues.

Source: YCharts

Growth has been fairly modest, but boosted by a large $2.35 billion acquisition in 2017. Over the past five years, revenue has grown at a CAGR of just 2.37%. EBITDA has grown at a CAGR of 5.32% over the same time frame.

Fundamentals

For a company with a lot of employees and supply chain involvement, efficient management is paramount to long-term success. To gain a better understanding of how effective Aramark has been as a business, we will review some key operating metrics.

We review operating margins to make sure the company is consistently profitable. We also want to invest in companies with strong cash flow streams, so we look at the conversion rate of revenue to free cash flow. Lastly, we want to see that management is effectively deploying the company's financial resources, so we review the cash rate of return on invested capital (CROCI). We will do all of these using three benchmarks:

Operating Margin - Consistent/expanding margins over time

FCF Conversion - Convert at least 10% of sales into FCF

CROCI - Generate at least 11-12% rate of return on invested capital

Source: YCharts

A very labor and supply chain intensive business, Aramark is up against a lot of cost pressures that negatively impact its overall metrics. Aside from operating margin expanding over time, the company performs well below benchmark both in FCF conversion and at achieving returns on invested capital. While having a large scale of operations is a great tool to have in the global environment, there are still cost pressures that remain that don't allow companies such as Aramark to post huge profit margins. It's a pretty lean business model.

We move on to the balance sheet, which can be an underrated aspect of any potential investment. A company that is over-leveraged risks a cash flow crunch, or exposing itself and investors to risk if the company were to face an unexpected downturn.

Source: YCharts

Unfortunately, the balance sheet is showing some signs of distress. It carries more than $7.25 billion in total debt on its balance sheet, a leverage ratio of 5.22X EBITDA. This is well above our 2.5X cautionary benchmark. Debt shot up when the company financed a $2.35 billion acquisition for Avendra and AmeriPride back in 2017. The company really wasn't in a position to make this move, but companies will sometimes make bold decisions in the name of growth. Luckily, the financial picture is pretty stable despite this debt load. There is no significant debt due until 2023, and management hopes to be back down to 3.0X by the end of FY2021. Still, this will likely choke up cash flow in the near term - which we will discuss below.

Dividends And Buybacks

Shortly after going public, Aramark began growing its dividend payout. The current dividend totals an annual sum to shareholders of $0.44 per share, a resulting yield of 0.99%. This is below what investors can get from basic 10-year US treasuries, so Aramark is lacking as an income generator.

Source: YCharts

Unfortunately, the company isn't much better in regards to dividend growth. While the dividend's three-year CAGR of 6.3% surpasses inflation rates, it's a pretty lackluster combination of yield and growth. Despite a cash payout ratio of just 19%, the company's large debt position - and well-publicized plan to reduce it - makes it unlikely that investors will see any uptick in dividend growth moving forward. The most recent increase was just 4.8%.

Source: YCharts

Aramark has also resisted stock buybacks as well. The occasional buybacks that management has executed haven't been enough to prevent dilution from stock options, etc. This is simply a symptom of a business that doesn't generate much excess cash flow. What Aramark does generate - is reinvested back into the business - either in the form of CAPEX, or in M&A to help drive growth.

Growth Opportunities And Risks

So to this point, we have certainly seen some of the challenges faced by Aramark, and its low cash flow business model. Despite these challenges, there is a path to growth moving forward.

The first potential growth driver circles back to earlier in our report, when we mentioned the scale of the business. As Aramark manages to continue scaling larger, operational value is unlocked that helps the overall business perform at a higher profit margin.

For example, let's revisit the company's acquisition of Avendra and AmeriPride. These additions to the business have helped Aramark double its purchasing volume over the past three years. This gives Aramark more leverage with suppliers, and allows them to obtain goods at better prices.

Source: Aramark

M&A will also give Aramark more exposure to different end-user segments and geographic markets. Addressable markets for Aramark total nearly $1 trillion between facilities, food, and uniforms. As the company gains more exposure and scale, it will only better position it to outperform smaller competitors. As of today, 90% of the "market" is still serviced by smaller competitors such as mom & pop types and regional players.

The company's major risk lies within maintaining/expanding its profitability. Aramark employs more than 270,000 employees. This makes the company susceptible to changes in wage laws, benefits, and other compensation that could drive up costs. The company has already tried to counter this through outsourcing. The rate of outsourcing currently stands at 50%, and as the company continues to do so, it will help Aramark become less capital intensive of a business model.

Valuation

Like many stocks, 2019 has been kind to Aramark shareholders. The stock has traded between $25-$45 per share, and is currently pushing up against its highs.

Source: YCharts

Based on analyst estimates for the full fiscal year, Aramark is projected to earn $2.24 per share. The resulting earnings multiple of 19.83X is a 35% discount to the stock's historical median PE ratio of 30.45X.

With such a large discrepancy in the earnings multiple valuation, we look at valuation from a cash flow perspective. The company's current FCF yield of 5.10% is near the upper end of its range since shares went public. This aligns with the discount to the historical PE that we see.

Source: YCharts

Aramark is currently a tricky stock to assign a fair value to. While the stock is clearly discounted against its historical norms, there are some red flags that prevent us from justifying the current discount as being actionable circumstances. The company's balance sheet, mediocre growth outside of M&A, and low dividend yield/growth all leave much to be desired. Despite the historical data, we would want to see shares trading in the 15X earnings range to provide a margin of safety. This implies a potential target price of $33 per share.

Wrapping Up

The above-mentioned shortcomings of Aramark would likely disqualify it from our personal consideration, as we place an emphasis on cash-rich, non-capital-intensive businesses with healthy balance sheets. Aramark does have a good standing in a tough industry, and there is potential for long-term growth as the company deleverages between now and 2021. In our case, it just isn't a "match" with our investment philosophy.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.