Euronet's Strong Performance In Q3: It's All About Transaction Growth Setup For 2020

With Euronet Worldwide's earnings behind us, we see an even stronger transaction growth setup for EFT, epay, and Money Transfer segments for 2020.

Basic Business / Product Analysis:

Euronet is an electronic payments provider that focuses on three core business segments: EFT processing, epay, and Money Transfer. EFT Processing Segment processes transactions, with an outreach to the network of 40,000+ ATMs and nearly 300K POS terminals across Europe and Asia. The epay business provides distribution and processing of prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic content . Finally, the Money Transfer Segment focuses on C2C (consumer to consumer) money transfer services, under a number of brand names, such as Ria, AFEX Money Express, and IME.

Valuation:

When we compare the three core money transfer players – Euronet Worldwide, MoneyGram, and Western Union, - Euronet Worldwide, in our view, is the most successful story, one with continued robust revenue and earnings growth. The company’s recent quarter results have further reinforced our thesis for the long run, despite some minor immediate noise. This, in turn, translates into a much higher multiple of 23x that we assign to EEFT shares on 2020 earnings, relative to our valuation for other players in the money transfer place. When we apply the multiple of 23x to our 2020 EPS estimate of $7.09, we get the target price of $163.

Debrief After 3Q19 Earnings Report:

With the company reporting 3Q earnings several days ago, we have the following observations about the EEFT story:

Solid Quarter Results Demonstrate Strength from Multiple Sectors: Euronet’s ability to rely on three solid sectors continues to pay off when the company delivered another strong quarter. Revenue (constant currency) grew 14% Y/Y, while operating income grew 34%, adjusted EBITDA increased 30% Y/Y and EPS came in at $2.84, up 31% Y/Y. Only double digit growth traction across all three segments could help achieve such impressive results; below, we discuss key drivers behind them, as well as the setup for 2020.

EFT Processing Transaction Growth Stood at 13% Y/Y in 3Q: The expansion of ATM and POS processing networks continues to be driven by Central Europe and pockets of Asia-Pacific. Growth included local and international withdrawals, as well as deposit transactions and value-added transactions on ATMs. For 2020, we are modeling this growth to accelerate to 14.5% Y/Y, with stronger traction in the Europe's POS.

epay Transaction Growth was 40% Y/Y, in Meaningful Reversal: Traditionally, epay has been the weakest of the three Euronet businesses, in some quarters barely breaking into single digit growth. This trend has reversed in recent months, as digital media expansion and mobile traction from the Asian corridor, namely India, are contributing to growth. In fact, contrary to many on the Street, we believe India holds key to revenue growth acceleration for epay and Euronet as a whole. We estimate that epay transaction will eventually plateau in the 38%-48% Y/Y growth range in 2020, as long as India continues growing at 70%+.

US Outbound Transactions Grew in Double Digits: While the overall money transfer growth was at 5% Y/Y, it is the US outbound figures that we are closely watching. We continue to see solid remittances flowing from US to India, Philippines, and Mexico, the three core markets, in addition to the Middle East and pockets of Latin America, such as Brazil. While pressures from Brexit continues to somewhat dampen traction on the European segment, it is a maximum pressure of 150-180 bps. In the meantime, the US should deliver close to 400 bps of outperformance in 2020, which positions the overall money transfer segment well for next year.

Risk Factors

We see the following business risks for EEFT:

Competition from various niche money transfer providers, as well as from digital currencies, increasingly pose meaningful risk to Euronet’s business. Downturn in the global economy can impact the disposable income of EEFT’s clients and put a downward pressure on remittances. Technology failure or cyberattacks can limit Western Union’s ability to conduct business. Foreign currency fluctuations can exert meaningful pressure on the company’s revenues.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.