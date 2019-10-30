Term preferreds and baby bonds with less than 10 years to maturity review.

We will examine how the landscape has shifted in these products over the last month.

We are writing a series of reviews for those fixed-income investors who want to stay away from the interest risk, despite the current expectations of lowering interest rates. Presenting all term preferred stocks and baby bonds with a stated maturity date in less than 10 years. These are usually issues with no more than 2-3M preferred stocks/notes and, in most cases, not rated by any of the big three rating agencies. With regards to the largest primary exchange-traded fixed-income funds (PFF, PGF, PGX, PSK, VRP), these term securities mostly are not part of the ETFs, except only for 16 issues, which are holdings of PFF.

Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring all baby bonds and term preferred securities by several groups and will reinstate our Monthly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

First, let's take a look at the main indicators that we follow and their behavior during the last month.

TNX - CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index ($TNX)

Source: Tradingview.com

As there is no ETF that presents the instrument we're interested in, here is the most representative one for fixed income.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF)

Source: Tradingview.com

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

Source: Tradingview.com

The most significant indicator for all fixed-income investors, the 10-year Treasury Note Yield (TNX), has again bounced back at the current rate of 1.80% after it had previously fallen again close to its over 3-year low at a rate of 1.50% in the first week of October. And this comes against the background of the Federal Reserve's decision to lower borrowing costs for the second time this year and signaling that a further interest cut before the end of the year could come. Furthermore, the Federal Reserve is extending its repo operations at least through January of the next year. Despite the fact that the FOMC directs the Desk to purchase Treasury bills at least into the second quarter of 2020 to maintain ample reserve balances over time at or above the level that prevailed in early September 2019, the treasuries turned bearish, basically as a risk-on with the most recent US-China trade deal developments. The fixed income securities have consolidated and, neglecting the unstable behavior of the bonds and common stocks markets, managed to stay calm, with PFF trading at its 1-year high.

As for the equity markets, the S&P 500 has been all over the place in the recent weeks with a series of mixed news, including: the disappointing ISM U.S. manufacturing index that showed its lowest level in more than 10 years; the jumped expectations for an October rate cut to 93.5% from 77%; the unemployment that hit a new 50-year low, at a rate of 3.5% - a level unseen since December 1969; the reaching of a substantial phase one deal between the U.S. and China; and the most recent, the start of the earnings season.

The Review

In the following charts, we will examine where our term preferreds and baby bonds of interest stand currently. There are 103 issues in our database that trade on primary exchanges. In the following chart, you can see a colorful picture dividing them by sectors:

Source: Author's database

1. The Baby Bonds

1.1 Short-Term Baby Bonds With Call Risk, YTC < 0

The lower the bond, the higher the risk. Be careful not to get surprised in these ones if you are tempted by the higher yield. In simple terms, these securities are trading above their par value and can be subject to redemption at any time. The immediate capital loss leads to negative returns.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity:

This is actually the best return you can get if the security doesn't get redeemed until maturity.

Source: Author's database

The Full List:

Source: Author's database

1.2 Baby bonds > Par, No Call Risk YTC > 0

This is the group that has no redemption risk, regardless of whether the bond is callable or not. Again, because the bonds are trading above their par value, the Yield-to-Call is their Yield-to-Worst. It is actually the yield curve of all short-term baby bonds.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

The higher the stock, the better the YTW.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity:

Source: Author's database

The Yield-to-Maturity is also the Yield-to-Best. The closer the maturity is, the higher the probability of getting the best return of the security.

1.3 Baby Bonds Between $25.00 And $25.50

This is the group of baby bonds where there is minimal call risk for their holders. Despite the fact that some of them have a negative YTC, you need just one interest payment to break-even on your investment and you can enjoy the dividend yield.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity:

Source: Author's database

The Full List:

Source: Author's database

1.4 Baby Bonds < Par, By Years-To-Maturity And Yield-To-Maturity

Source: Author's database

The Full List:

Source: Author's database

There are hardly any left, as the only issues below par are actually the most problematic stocks. The Medley (MDLY) "babies," MDLQ and MDLX, together with Medley Capital's (MCC) baby bonds, MCX and MCV, take part in this group due to the shareholders' concern about the potential merger of MCC, MDLY, and Sierra Income Corp. Despite the last developments, a Yield-to-Maturity of 14% (for MDLQ) can hardly be defined as safe, despite there are only 4 years to maturity.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp.'s (AI) common stock in a permanent downtrend that brought its baby bonds, AIC and AIW, to this "most speculative" group.

2. Term Preferred Stocks And "Third Parties"

2.1 Term Preferred Stocks And Third Party Trust Preferreds With Call Risk, YTC < 0

Just like the bonds, the lower the stock, the higher the risk. These are the preferred stocks with a redemption risk on. In other words, they are trading above their par value and can be subject to redemption at any time. The immediate capital loss will lead to a negative yield.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity:

Source: Author's database

The best return you can get if the security doesn't get redeemed until maturity.

The Full List:

Source: Author's database

2.2 Term Preferred Stocks And Third Party Trust Preferreds With No Call Risk YTC > 0

This is the group of fewer than 10 years to maturity preferred stocks that have no risk of redemption by the issuer. Even if the issuer does that, you will receive their Yield-to-Call. For a clearer view, PYS will not take part in the first bubble chart due to its 400% YTC.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity:

Source: Author's database

The Full List:

Source: Author's database

3. Ex-Dividend Dates

Which preferred stocks and baby bonds with fewer than 10 years to maturity are ex-dividend until the end of November? The date given is predicted on the basis of the previous ones and may vary by a few days.

Source: Author's database

The ex-dividend dates are very useful for every fixed-income investor that practices the dividend capture strategy.

4. A Look At The Most Recent Redemption

There is one issue that was called for redemption for this month:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

5. A Look At The Most Recent IPOs:

Also, there are 4 new short-term securities issued this month:

Source: Author's database

6. How Do They Move?

Here is the general idea of how the baby bonds and the term preferred stocks have moved since the start of the month:

Source: Author's database

Top Gainers:

Source: Author's database

Top Losers:

Source: Author's database

Conclusion

This is what our small world of short-term fixed income securities look like at the end of October, just before the next Fed decision on October 30, where it is expected to cut interest rates by another quarter-point, estimated as 94% probability. This is also the reason, although, at a slow pace yet, the New Year's rally for all fixed-income securities to continue, as the situation is not much different from the previous month. Yields are falling with each month, and there has been almost no correction since December last year, except for a few days through which there was a more tangible selling. However, this was quickly stopped and didn't take long for all to get back on the path of buying.

At this point, on a comparative basis, as decent issues without taking too much credit risk, I find GECC's baby bonds - GECCM, GECCL, and GECCN. The company's debt-to-equity and interest coverage ratios are good. Moreover, it's a BDC that needs coverage of at least 150% of gross assets less all liabilities and indebtedness not represented by senior securities, after each issuance of senior securities. The three are yielding at an average of 5.00% Yield-to-Call, a return that is hard to find from issues trading at or above par value. As the most conservative option in terms of safety, I believe to be GECCL, having 6.58% YTM for 3 years to maturity with no call risk.

