Sonos Continues To Execute

Shares have increased by 32% since our last piece on the company due to improved market sentiment and operational outperformance.

Sonos: Firing On All Cylinders

Sonos (SONO) investors have been taken on a wild ride since the company's IPO in late August - shares quickly reached highs of $20 then sank under $10 as the market questioned whether the company would become the next Fitbit (FIT) or GoPro (GPRO) (both are companies with popular hardware products who have struggled due to competitive pressure and declining consumer interest).

Shares are now trading at $13, up 32% since our last article on the company. We believe that concerns about competition and product commoditization are overblown and will explain why we consider Sonos an attractive long-term investment opportunity.

Business Overview

Sonos is a sound systems company that sells wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and various accessories. Sonos competes in the high-end of the audio market alongside competitors including Bose and Bang & Olufsen (OTC:BGOUY).

The Sonos app enables customers to play music from their providers of choice (e.g., Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, etc.) in any room of their home. This software also allows simultaneous playback from devices across multiple speakers, providing a multi-room audio experience that has become the cornerstone of Sonos's brand image and product offering.

Capitalization Structure and Balance Sheet

(Source: Bloomberg)

Management has made a prudent choice to avoid taking on lots of debt, which is likely because the company's sales and cash flows can be volatile due to new product launches and shifts in consumer sentiment. This decision protects the company from costly interest expenses and allows it to weather storms more easily than other companies in the consumer retail space. With a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a net cash position of $299 million, current enterprise value stands at $1.1 billion.

Sales Growth and Profitability

Management has managed to drive consistent sales growth over the past five years of operation, an impressive feat for a company whose growth (as mentioned above) depends on consistently successful product launches.

2015 2016 2017 2018 9M 2019 Revenue Growth YoY 8.9% 6.8% 10.1% 14.6% 11.9% Sales and marketing %Rev 32.3% 28.6% 27.2% 23.8% 18.3%

(Source: Company SEC filings)

Sales growth has consistently grown by high single-digits/low double digits over the past five years, an encouraging sign that consumer demand and interest in Sonos products remain robust. Management has also been able to improve operating margins and overall profitability in part by cutting sales and marketing expenses, which have declined from 32% to 18% of net revenues from 2015 to the nine-month period ended June 29, 2019.

This indicates that sales are increasing organically and that the company does not have to rely on increasing sales and marketing expenditures to drive revenue growth, a practice commonly referred to as "buying sales."

Cash Flow Analysis

(Source: Company SEC filings)

Sonos's cash flow profile has also improved steadily; free cash flow swung from ($71 million) to $75 million during the period referenced above due to increasing cash flow from operations and declining capital expenditures. Positive free cash flow demonstrates management's success in optimizing the company's operational profile and building a healthy financial position.

New Product Launches

Sonos has made moves in recent months to launch new products and partner with additional retailers in an effort to widen its customer base and continue growing its top line. A brief overview of these efforts is provided below:

IKEA partnership - Sonos launched a new product line called SYMFONISK in a partnership with IKEA that launched on August 1. These speakers are designed to resemble furniture and are sold at a starting price point of $99, which is lower than Sonos's other offerings. Sales of these speakers helped contribute to outperformance during fiscal Q3.

Sonos Move - Sonos also launched the Sonos Move last month, which is the company's first foray into portable speakers. This is a big move for the company as it has traditionally focused on speakers designed for use exclusively in one's home. The Move is designed for both indoor and outdoor use and reviews thus far seem to indicate that the Move is an excellent (albeit pricey) speaker.

Although initial signs are encouraging, the jury is still out on whether the above two product launches will be able to contribute to sustainable top line growth. However, we take these efforts as a positive indicator that management is not resting on its laurels and is actively trying to identify and develop new growth drivers.

Risks To the Bull Thesis

One common refrain that we've heard repeatedly is that Sonos risks suffering the same fate as GoPro (GPRO) or Fitbit (FIT), which are two consumer electronics companies whose share prices have struggled mightily due to intense competition and commoditization. In other words, products similar to those offered by these two companies have appeared on Amazon and other online stores at lower prices, which have hurt their top and bottom lines.

This is a reasonable argument because Sonos is also a consumer electronics company whose products are not protected by many strong moats (i.e., speakers can easily be manufactured overseas and are generally not protected by patents).

However, Sonos is insulated to some degree from this risk for two reasons. One, Sonos has generally maintained higher price points on its products and has marketed its speakers as premium and high-end. By doing this, Sonos has successfully done what Bose and unrelated consumer companies such as Nike and Apple have also done: charge higher prices and create a premium brand image for products that can easily be had for lower prices.

For example, one can find very inexpensive wireless and noise-canceling headphones on Amazon for a fraction of the price charged by Bose for its QC35 headphones; workout gear and apparel are available for lower prices than those charged by Nike (NKE); and one can choose to buy a smartphone from a number of other manufacturers other than Apple (AAPL) for a lower cost. However, many still buy from these companies due to psychological and other real and imagined differences in quality and brand image.

We believe that as long as Sonos is able to maintain this premium brand image, it will be able to maintain its pricing power and avoid going the same way as Fitbit and GoPro. In addition, speakers are a product that have much more mainstream demand than specialized action cameras, fitness trackers, and smartwatches, which makes comparing Sonos to either of these companies a fairly irrational exercise.

Valuation and Price Target

At the midpoint, management guided for $1.255 billion in revenue and $87 million in EBITDA for FY 2019 on the last earnings call. This equates to an EV/Sales and EV/EBITDA multiple of .86x and 12.4x, respectively. If management achieves its long-term targets of low double-digit sales growth and 20% EBITDA growth in FY 2020, sales and EBITDA for the year will be $1.38 billion and $104 million, respectively.

At a 1x EV/Sales and 15x EBITDA multiple, this implies a share price of $15.90 and $17.88. We consider this range as our price target for Sonos, which gives shares a slight valuation bump from current levels to account for the company's continued top and bottom line growth. Note that we typically like to compare similar publicly traded companies but did not do so because Sonos's largest competitor (Bose) is not publicly traded.

Conclusion

Although an investment in Sonos carries a number of risks, we are optimistic about the company's long-term potential and are bullish on the stock. We will continue to monitor the company's progress and invite readers to comment or email us (email address is in our Seeking Alpha bio). Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SONO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.