Accuray Drifting, And Critical Mass Seems Far Away

Accuray shares look undervalued, but the company is still well below the critical mass of orders it needs for the story to really work.

Accuray continues to accumulate positive data on CyberKnife, and the VOLO enhancement meaningfully improves treatment times, but it remains to be seen if adoption will inflect this time.

Another quarter is in the books and not a lot has changed for Accuray (ARAY). This remains a perpetually frustrating story as the company has meaningfully improved the functionality of its systems, but those improvements haven’t shown up in orders, revenue, market share, or profits. While new data, reimbursement, and product enhancements could give a spark to CyberKnife, and China remains an attractive opportunity in concept, it’s going to take still more time for those to develop into real drivers.

Pre-market indications are that Accuray is going to sell off on fiscal first quarter results, but I didn’t find them all that bad. Still, I don’t see that near-term spark to shift sentiment or drive investors to take another look at the shares, so while I think Accuray probably deserves to trade closer to the mid-single-digits, the company is still a long way from critical mass in orders or revenue and catalysts are slow to emerge.

Weaker Margins Drive Another Disappointment

I suppose Accuray’s weaker than expected margin performance explains the negative pre-market indications. Maybe I’ve gotten too cynical about this company/stock, but quarter-to-quarter blips in margins just don’t stand out to me as unusual anymore, and I’m not too concerned at this point that this is the start of a new problem.

Revenue declined more than 6% in the quarter, missing expectations by about 3%. Product revenue declined 10%, with CyberKnife making up a larger percentage of the total (40%) and Radixact making up about three-quarters of the Tomo business this quarter. Service revenue declined 4%.

Gross margin was the big disappointment this quarter, with Accuray coming in about two and a half points below expectations. Product gross margin (up almost two points) was actually better than expected due to that higher mix of CyberKnife, but gross margin (down six points) was far below expectations due to higher parts consumption and delays in service contract renewals – both of which management indicated are not “new normals” but rather just aberrations.

Operating expenses declined 13% in the quarter, but adjusted EBITDA came in about $2 million below expectations, driving the EPS miss.

A Familiar “Hurry Up And Wait” Pattern With Orders

Orders came in better than I expected, and better than the sell-side had projected, but it doesn’t seem to be helping sentiment (again, based solely on pre-market indications). Gross orders rose 28%, beating expectations by about 20%, with over 100% growth in orders from China. CyberKnife orders jumped from a very low year-ago level, but fell about 20% on a qoq basis. As a reminder, though, CyberKnife orders have always been exceptionally volatile.

Net orders rose 56% and likewise exceeded expectations. Age-outs remain high - $36 million this quarter, versus $27M last year and $28M last quarter. This was expected to be the high water mark for age-outs, though, so I’m not too concerned about this relative to my expectations going into the quarter.

Management noted that they were named in 50 of 58 Class A licenses awarded by the China National Health Commission in early October, but these won’t impact financial results until the fiscal fourth quarter (the June 2020 calendar quarter) at the earliest.

All told, the song remains the same with Accuray’s order book. Overall orders are still below that $100M/qtr level that I believe is necessary for real leverage and financial success, and I don’t think we’re going to see that level of orders until FQ4’20 and not a quarter-to-quarter sustained basis until FY 2022 (if then…).

Many Positive Developments … But When Will They Show Up In The Books?

One of the most frustrating aspects to owning/following Accuray is that the company has made a lot of “on the ground” progress with its systems, but they haven’t driven meaningful market share, revenue, or profit growth.

To that end, the PACE study results discussed at ASTRO confirm yet again that there are real world advantages to using CyberKnife (in this case, in prostate cancer), but this is hardly the first study to show the benefits of the system.

On a more positive note, the company continues to move ahead with its VOLO optimizer for CyberKnife, and this can drive a 50% reduction in treatment times (and even greater reductions in planning time). As throughput is an incredibly important aspect to radiation oncology, this is potentially a significant development. Likewise, I would note that Accuray gave a very detailed view at its ASTRO meeting of the new reimbursement policies, highlighting how the new policies should give more incentives for using hypofractionation (including CyberKnife) in prostate cancer.

I also want to briefly discuss a radiation oncologist survey conducted and published by Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Jungling earlier this month. While the survey was focused primarily on the market opportunity for MR-linac systems (Elekta (OTCPK:EKTAY) and ViewRay (VRAY) ), the survey did suggest that Accuray’s reputation is improving in terms of the technology/capabilities it offers and that the company should gain some modest share in the market over the next year or two.

The Outlook

Management reiterated its guidance for the year, but did note that the first half of the year will be weaker (in year-over-year revenue terms) than the second. The shortfall in service margins merits watching, but I’m not going to change my full-year numbers at this point. To that end, I still believe that $3.50 to $4.50 is a fair price range for Accuray now based on the long-term FCF potential and the near-term revenue growth momentum.

The Bottom Line

Accuray looks undervalued, but this is a company that has tested (and broken) investors’ patience for over a decade. While China’s large radiation oncology market could be what finally turns this story around, and CyberKnife adoption may accelerate on a combination of new clinical data, improved treatment efficiency, and reimbursement policies, this has been a “wait for next year” story for so long, I can’t really recommend it for any but the most patient and risk-tolerant investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARAY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.