Fangdd's Online Real Estate Booms, But Caution Remains

Ongoing geopolitical uncertainties have not spilled over to the real estate market, but should not be disregarded completely going forward.

Investment Thesis

Fangdd Network Group Ltd (Nasdaq: DUO) has submitted an amended F-1 filing on October 23 seeking to raise up to $105.00 million through an initial public offering (IPO) of 7.0 million American Depository Shares (ADSs) (175 million Class A ordinary shares) at the midpoint of the proposed price range of $13 - $15 per ADS share. The amended fundraising plan is lower than the targeted $150.00 million target when it first filed its original F-1 registration statement on October 08.

While overall revenues, and profitability, remain on a growth trajectory and impressive as it is, potential investors do need to take note that a large part of the overall profitability growth has been driven by the equity method of accounting for its investees, which tends to be more cyclical, and uncertain, depending on the state of the property markets, and the structure of the funding arrangements with the equity method accounting for its investees. We are not convinced that contributions from the equity method investees will keep the business sustainable in the long-run, and will stay on the sidelines.

What is Fangdd’s business and are there any differentiating factors?

The company was founded on October 2011 through Shenzhen Fangdd Network Technology Co. Ltd., or Fangdd Network, and was incorporated in China. In its latest F-1 registration statement, it stated that one of Fangdd’s unique service offerings is the use of its Software-As-A-Service (SaaS)–based solutions to enable real estate agents conduct their businesses. Its SaaS software enables agents to conduct business online, improve productivity, and broaden the scope of their services.

Also, according to Fangdd’s latest F-1 statement, the company is said to be one of the leading online real estate marketplaces as measured by the number of registered agents which totaled 911,000 as of December 31, 2018, representing a penetration rate of over 45.00 per cent.

There are three co-founders in the company, and they are Yi Duan, Xi Zeng, and Jiancheng Li, Yi Duan is the company’s chairman and chief executive officer (CEO), and Xi Zeng is the company’s chief operating officer (COO). Jiacheng Li is the chief technology officer (CTO).

The principal shareholders are comprised of mainly the investment vehicles of the three co-founders, including CC Network International Ltd owned by a trust under Yi Duan and his family. Similar to Yi Duan, CC Network International owns one of the largest percentage stakes in Fangdd at 19.8 per cent of the ordinary shares outstanding, or 329.02 million Class B ordinary shares.

This is followed by ZX International Ltd which owns 9.7 per cent stake (161.40 million Class B ordinary shares), and Tianyu Network International Ltd which owns a 7.8 per cent stake (129.52 million Class B ordinary shares) in the company. Both ZX and Tianyu are majority owned by Xi Zeng, and Jiacheng Li respectively.

Source: Fangdd Network SEC F-1 filing

One of the unique business propositions that Fangdd offers is its ‘Five-Step Formula for Continued Growth” where it helped agents through a five-step process that offers mutual success for both parties (Fangdd and the real estate agents).

Second, Fangdd claims to empower agents to do more business in a better way through its SaaS-based tools and solutions. In addition to providing the infrastructure to facilitate transactions and a forum for agents and other marketplace participants to engage with one another, it provides customised, AI-driven SaaS solutions that help agents enhance the efficiency of their overall operations and do more online.

Third, Fangdd facilitates transactions directly on its platform. It makes “closed-loop transactions” possible — a term Fangdd uses to describe a process whereby the major steps of a real estate transaction are facilitated through or completed in its marketplace. The closed-loop Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) completed on its platform increased by 53.9 per cent from RMB 73.9 billion in 2017 to RMB 113.7 billion (US$16.6 billion) in 2018, and by 100.2 per cent from RMB 45.6 billion in the (six months ended June 30, 2018) 1H FY 2018 to RMB 91.3 billion (US$13.3 billion) in the (six months ended June 30, 2019) 1H FY 2019.

This is evidenced by Fangdd’s ongoing improvement in improving its range of SaaS solutions which resulted in the triple digit rise in the number of ‘closed loop’ transactions and agents’ acceptance levels during 1H FY 2019 as seen in the following operational table:

Source: Fangdd Network SEC F-1 filing

Fourth, Fangdd monetises transactions through the business relationship it has with the agents. There are two types of revenue generation, commission-based revenue and revenue from various innovation initiatives and other value-added services. As transaction volume increases, agents continue to use the products and services , thus move more of their business online, and increasingly rely on the tools and resources Fangdd offers to complete transactions. As a result, Fangdd was said to have effectively monetised its relationship with the agents and the transactions facilitated or completed in its marketplace.

However, while revenue from commission-based transactions rose by 23.1 per cent year-over-year (YoY) to RMB 2.0 billion (US$296.30 million) in 2018 and 67.90 per cent YoY in 1H FY 2019 to RMB 1.5 billion (US$223.90 million), revenue from innovation initiatives and other value-added services fell 42.70 per cent YoY in 1H FY 2019 to RMB 67.20 million (US$9.80 million).

Source: Fangdd Network SEC F-1 filing

Management attributed the YoY decline in revenue from innovation initiatives and other value-added services due to the adjustments to its strategy in 1H FY 2019 to encourage agents to sell more properties at a faster pace, which would result in higher base commission rates, rather than encouraging them to sell the properties at higher prices, which would result in higher sales incentive income.

However, sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total sales did not increase a lot as a result of the shifts in marketing strategy in 1H FY 2019.

Source: Fangdd Network SEC F-1 filing

In fact, total operating expenses as a percentage of total revenues did exhibit higher operating leverage on most of the major operating expense items like general and administrative expenses and product development expenses.

Moreover, operational efficiency measured by GMV per user, revenue per employee and average number of agent per employee showed improvements YoY.

Source: Fangdd Network SEC F-1 filing

Finally, Fangdd continues to innovate through its SaaS offerings to improve the overall marketplace experience as well as broaden its revenue sources. As a result of the transactions that it facilitates and the data that it accumulates, Fangdd claimes to have allowed them to continuously innovate, provide additional products and services including other transaction-related services and attract new marketplace participants.

This has also drove commission-based Gross Merchandise Volumes (GMVs) up to RMB 88.60 billion (US$12.90 billion) in FY 2018, and RMB 56.70 billion (US$8.30 billion) in 1H FY 2019.

Source: Fangdd Network SEC F-1 filing

With All The Postives About Fangdd, Are There Any Potential Negatives?

FY 2016 (RMB'000) FY 2017 (RMB'000) FY 2018 (RMB'000) 1H FY 2018 (RMB'000) 1H FY 2019 (RMB'000) Share of (losses) profit from equity method investees, net of income tax (596) 2,902 19,566 9,847 12,019 Net (loss) income after tax (Incl. share of equity investee gains/losses) (332,066) 649 104,026 37,628 100,307 Pro-Forma Net (loss) income after tax (Excl. share of equity investee gains/losses) (331,470) (2,253) 84,460 27,781 88,288 Contributions of equity investee (losses) profit as a % of net (losses) income 0.18% 447.15% 18.81% 26.17% 11.98%

Source: Fangdd Network SEC F-1 filing

While Generally Accepted Accounting Principle (GAAP) net (loss) income did show huge improvements to the bottom line, it is the share of (losses) profit from equity method investees, net of income tax line item that have boosted it.

As shown in the above table on the last row where it shows contributions of equity investee (losses) profit as a percentage of net income, the equity investees’ (losses) and gains stands at a range of between 0.18 per cent to as high as 447.15 per cent.

Without the share of equity investees’ gains, pro-forma net income would have been lower, and in FY 2017, the story could be different with a net loss of RMB 2.25 million, instead of of a GAAP net income of RMB 649,000.

Fangdd had highlighted the recording of the equity method investees as one of the risk factors as it traditionally has traditionally enter into exclusive sales arrangements with property developers in exchange for sales advance deposits of up to 100 per cent of the sales price of a specific property agreed by both the developer and Fangdd. This is known as a sales commitment arrangement.

However, from 2018 onwards, for the sale and purchase of unsold properties, Fangdd entered into tri-party arrangements with developers and funding partners, known as equity method investees to take on the funding risks of any unsold developments for an agreed-upon period. As a limited partner to these tri-party arrangements, the maximum exposure to the losses arising from its investments in these limited partnerships is the aggregate amount of (I) the carrying amounts of its investments in these limited partnerships and (II) the maximum amount of additional capital that it is committed to providing under the respective partnership deeds.

But, in the event that the equity method investee funding partners are required to purchase the unsold units or otherwise compensate developers if Fangdd fails to sell the properties within the agreed upon period, it will be exposed to downside risks due to its investments in such funding partners, in which case the overall financial condition and results of operations may be materially adversely affected.

The equity method investee funding partnership arrangements adds to the complication nature of the overall business, and potential investors do need to take note about the potential lumpiness of this line item to the overall profit/(losses) going forward.

Uneven Nature of Fangdd’s Cash Flows

FY 2016 (RMB'000) FY 2017 (RMB'000) FY 2018 (RMB'000) 1H FY 2018 (RMB'000) 1H FY 2019 (RMB'000) Cash Flows From Operating Activities -177,286 -674,426 129,478 142,189 39,885 Capital Expenditures 24,500 4,600 8,400 2,100 268 Free Cash Flows (FCF) -201,786 -679,026 121,078 140,089 39,617 Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,022,750 573,690 433,586 532,006

Source: Fangdd Network SEC F-1 filing

The historical trend of Fangdd’s cash flows from operating activities (CFO) and free cash flows (FCF) remains uneven, and as of 1H FY 2019, there has been a steep fall in CFO and FCF from the previous half in 2018.

Management noted that it believes that its current cash and cash equivalent balances is sufficient to meet the anticipated working capital and capital expenditures for the next twelve months post IPO offering. However, with the continuing investments in technologies to support the overall operational growth of Fangdd, management thinks that it may not be able to maintain a surplus or improve the working capital positions beyond the next twelve months. This might result in Fangdd needing to go to the capital markets to raise funding through a mix of equity or debt, and there is no assurance if those financing facilities would be available.

Potential Valuation of Fangdd Network

Peers Market Capitalisation (US$ millions) Enterprise Value (NYSE:EV)/Revenue (FY 2019 (e) Enterprise Value (EV)/Revenue (FY 2020 (e) Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) 181.00 0.64 0.65 China Overseas Property Limited (HKSE: 2669) 1,908.00 1.10 0.94 E-House China Enterprises Limited (HKSE: 2048) 1,619.00 2.43 1.93 Shenzhen World Union Group Limited (SSE: 002285) 1,078.00 0.90 0.78 Median EV/Revenue Multiple 1.00 0.86 Expected Enterprise Value (EV) (US$) per share 1.90 1.63

Source: Marketscreener.com

While there appears to be consistent historical top-line growth for Fangdd, the historical bottom-line growth trends have been quite uneven, and cash flows have also been seen fluctuating. Therefore, we decided to use the enterprise value-to-revenue (EV/Revenue) multiple approach in determining the reasonableness of the overall valuation for Fangdd.

We gathered the names of potential Fangdd’s peers including Fang Hoidings Limited (NYSE: SFUN), China Overseas Property Limited (HKSE: 2669), E-House China Enterprises Limited (HKSE: 2048), and Shenzhen World Uniion Group Limited (SSE: 002285) for valuation comparison purposes.

As shown in the table above, based on the actual FY 2018 EV/Revenue multiple of 1.90 times for Fangdd, the expected enterprise value per share values for the forecasted FY 2019 and FY 2020 are $1.90 and $1.63 respectively, far below the $13 to $15 price per share to be offered in the upcoming IPO.

While impressive as it is in terms of historical revenue growth, and profits, the uneven nature of the cash flows, and uncertainties over China’s macroeconomic conditions might cause potential investors to hold back.

Moreover, one of Fangdd’s largest US-listed peers, Fang Holdings Limited (formerly SouFun Holdings Limited), which operates one of the largest real estate portals in China, continues to face challenging conditions despite reporting better top-line growth during its second quarter 2019 earnings results ending June 30, 2019.

What Should Potential Investors Do?

As much as Fangdd would like to highlight that the company has shown a clear path to profitability, and cash flows have turned around the corner. However, at the proposed IPO price range of $13 - $15, as compared to the FY 2019 and FY 2020 forecasted EV per share values of $1.90 and $1.63 respectively, we think that there is a bit of overvaluation in the overall IPO pricing.

Moreover, we have questioned the sustainability and risks of the equity method investees taking on the risks and benefits of unsold properties starting from 2018 onwards. This method of accounting is relatively new for the company, and there were no stress test scenarios regarding this new method of accounting being discussed in detail in the filing. While management has pointed out the resiliency of the current Chinese real estate market environment, this might not hold true going forward. We expect a huge degree of investor scepticism and caution going into the eventual IPO debut.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.