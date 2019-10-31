Nothing Has Changed In Over 2 Years, And Akoustis Is Still Virtually Worthless

The company lost its CFO in 2018 and its auditor expressed an adverse opinion over its control over financial reporting.

Akoustis does not have the scale or resources to compete with the larger companies that dominate the market for RF filters.

The sell side has been forecasting spectacular growth for over 3 years and the company has consistently failed to deliver.

Background

I recommend readers review my original report which covers this summary content in comprehensive detail. Suffice to say, my prediction of continued disappointment and lack of revenue proved to be spot on. The reasons for this are simply:

Old technology Acquired patents

Best in class competitors Skyworks (SWKS), Broadcom (AVGO), and Qorvo (QRVO) have best in class technology. According to sell side research, these companies together have 95% market share for BAW filters.

The involvement of unsavory characters in the reverse merger AKTS is a the result of a reverse merger with Danlax in 2013. Danlax was a company with a New York Address, Las Vegas phone number, and gmail account for corporate communications. Danlax had no revenues and minimal assets, and its business plan was to develop mobile games. Mark Tompkins (who appears to have sold out) / Gottbetter team Tompkins and others associated with Gottbetter have a long history of wipeouts and shareholder losses



Good times are always right around the corner

For the last two years, Akoustis (AKTS) has failed to achieve meaningful sales but its stock price has been kept afloat by an endless stream of hype from the sell side. Time and again, the company has failed to meet lofty expectations, so the promise of exponentially rising revenues just gets pushed further into the future.

To see this pattern, lets start back in December of 2015 with the initiation of coverage by Northland Capital Markets. In the initiation report, titled “Initiating Coverage with Outperform & $10 PT,” Analyst Tom Sepenzis writes

Akoustis is about 12 months away from delivering high-performance BAW technology to the mobile communications markets, although the early focus will be on mobile handsets and other portable devices… Timelines – while investing in a pre-revenue company is not without risks and Akoustis is still 9-15 months away from delivering both customers and revenue, there are a number of milestones expected in the next few months. The most important is the completion of the “formula”, expected at the end of the June quarter. We expect this could be followed by modest NRE revenue in the June/September time-frame, followed by customer announcements in the second half of calendar 2016. Expectations - We believe AKTS is well positioned to deliver what would truly be a disruptive product to the market by the end of CY16. With AVGO and QRVO using most, if not all of their respective FBAR and SMR BAW capacity in-house, the rest of the market is clamoring for an alternative solution. Akoustis plans to sell its wafers and filters to anyone who needs them, and that is a long list that includes SWKS, RDA, Hunter Sun, Samsung, QCOM, INTC, Mediatek and many others. While there is risk before the process is locked and initial customers sign on the dotted line, we expect the market cap on AKTS will only be limited by its ability to scale.

This very enthusiastic outlook was accompanied by wildly enthusiastic estimates for revenue and profits in future years:

Source: Northland Capital Markets Initiation Report, dated December 21 2015

Northland forecast $100,000 in revenues in 2016, followed by $2.4 million in 2017 and $12.8 million in 2018. Further out, the analyst foresaw revenues continuing to explode at an exponential pace, hitting $66.4 million in 2019 and $151 million in 2020. At that point, the company would be solidly profitable.

Reality proved disappointing. Akoustis reported $486,496 of revenue on its 2017 10-K, and only $16,964 of that was product revenue. The rest was comprised of contract research and government grants. Still, the company remained upbeat, and the filing points to three promising “customer engagements":

In August 2016, we announced our first customer engagement when we entered into multiple non-exclusive agreements with a Chinese tier one RFFE module manufacturer to supply it with our premium RF filter products for next-generation high-band RFFE modules for 4G, emerging 4.5G and 5G mobile - targeting the China and India OEM markets. In December 2016, we announced our second customer engagement, this time for the development of a band-specific, high-frequency (above 3.5 GHz) BAW RF filter for a non-mobile commercial application with a well-established OEM, specializing in non-mobile defense systems, with annual revenues of more than $1 billion. In May 2017, we announced our third customer engagement, this time for the development of high-performance BAW duplexers for non-mobile communication systems with a multi-billion dollar U.S. Fortune 500 company that provides systems, products and solutions to government and commercial customers worldwide.

Not to be deterred, the sell side just pushed their forecasts forward. As of August 2017, after the 10-K had been filed, the consensus revenue estimate for FY 2018 was $7.25 million, rising to $15.9 million in 2019 and $45.7 million in 2020. In February 2018, about 6 months after the 2017 10-K filing, Northland analyst Gus Richard wrote “CY18 is a pivotal year for AKTS. We expect AKTS to begin commercial production of its Bulk Acoustic Wave, BAW, filters by mid-year and prove that its products are competitive.”

When the AKTS reported revenues for FY2018 on August 29, 2018, the results were once again underwhelming. Reported revenue was $1.21 million and gross profit was a meager $188,375. The 2018 10-K discloses that “[s]ince inception, the Company has recorded approximately $1.0 million and $1.1 million of revenue from contract research and government grants, and microelectromechanical systems (“MEMS”) foundry and engineering review services, respectively.” These numbers imply that all or nearly all the revenue for 2018 came from contract research, grants, and review services rather than product sales.

You might think that two years of disappointment would be enough to cause the analysts following this stock to become a lot less optimistic – that is, you would if you don’t have experience following microcap stocks. After the 2018 report, the sell side continued to forecast rapidly rising revenue just around the corner. The consensus estimate for FY2019 was $8 million, rising to $26.8 million in FY2020 and $74 million in 2021. In an August 26, 2019 research note maintaining the buy rating, Roth Capital Analyst Suji Desilva wrote:

While early stage revenue remains minimal, we note that ATKS is winding down its MEMS foundry revenues in CY2H19, which represents a couple of hundred thousand of revenue per quarter. However, during this period we expect AKTS’ filter revenue to grow sequentially and offset this loss. Over the next several quarters, we expect WiFi and wireless infrastructure to drive the most meaningful portion of the ramp. We also believe AKTS’ manufacturing capability is delivering solid filter product yields and can support volume ramp over the next several quarters.

Several quarters later, there was still no meaningful revenue ramp. FY 2019 revenues were $1.4 million. The 10-K discloses that

The Company recorded revenue of $1.4 million for the year-ended June 30, 2019 as compared to $1.2 million for the year ended June 30, 2018. The increase of $0.2 million was primarily due to increases in engineering services of $0.4 million and increases in filter/amplifier sales of $0.2 million offset by a decrease in foundry services revenue of $0.4 million.

It is worth comparing this to the same disclosure in the 2017 10-K:

The Company recorded revenue of $1.2 million for the year-ended June 30, 2018 as compared to $486,000 for the year ended June 30, 2017. Revenue recorded during the year ended June 30, 2018, included $1.0 million of revenue for foundry services provided at the NY Facility, with the remaining revenue consisting primarily of grant revenue. The revenue for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017 consisted primarily of grant revenue.

Revenue from filter sales in 2018 appears to have been so small that it was not worth mentioning, meaning that Akoustis was only taking in about $200,000 in revenue related to sales of its filters, which is the company’s stated raison d'être. This is a very long way from the $64 million in revenue forecast by Northland back in 2015! With minimal revenues, AKTS booked a loss of $29.2 million in FY2019 and burned $22.4 million in cash. The 10-K spells out the situation quite clearly for anyone who bothers to read it:

We have earned minimal revenue from operations since inception, and we have funded our operations primarily with development contracts, RF filter prototype and initial production orders, government grants, MEMS foundry and engineering services, sales of our equity securities, and issuance of debt. We have incurred losses totaling approximately $67.5 million from inception through June 30, 2019. These losses are primarily the result of material and processing costs associated with developing and commercializing our technology, as well as personnel costs, professional fees (primarily accounting and legal), and other general and administrative (“G&A”) expenses. We expect to continue to incur substantial costs for commercialization of our technology on a continuous basis because our business model involves materials and solid-state device technology development and engineering of catalog and custom filter design solutions.

Instead of capturing a significant slice of a growing market, AKTS has managed to earn minimal revenues, most of which are not derived from selling BAW filters, while incurring substantial losses. However, good times are still right around the corner, just like they have been for the last 4 years. The consensus sell-side revenue forecast for 2020 is $7.3 million, rising to $40.9 million in 2021 and a whopping $100 million in 2022. Roth Capital Analyst Suji Desilva wrote “We regard broad AKTS traction across multiple WiFi SoC and OEM customers as a very promising indicator of production and volume ramp potential in the CY20 timeframe.”

The data is striking when charted:

Source: CapitalIQ consensus estimates, my calculations. The estimates are as of the end of August of each calendar year, with the exception of 2015, which is as of December.

Here is a table of the data to make this easier to read.

Source: CapitalIQ consensus estimates, my calculations. The estimates are as of the end of August of each calendar year, with the exception of 2015, which is as of December.

While the promised revenue continues to never materialize, the share count keeps increasing. According to CapitalIq data, it’s gone from 12.2 million in March 2016 to 30.3 million as of June 30, 2019. Unsurprisingly, a quick look though the filings shows that the same investment banks with optimistic revenue projections are involved in secondary offerings of the stock.

The repeatedly unfulfilled promise of exponentially accelerating revenues just over the horizon combined with the dilution makes me think of the old carrot stick device, where a carrot is attached to the end of a stick and held just out of reach of a donkey. Some quick youtube research reveals that many animals are smart enough not to fall for the trick, and some actually develop strategies to get the carrot off the stick and eat it. If these animals were stock market investors, they would likely be short sellers of AKTS.

The repeated disappointments should not be a surprise

In my original report, I showed that AKTS is a reverse merger started by some very questionable people. My own quantitative research using historical data from Compustat and CapitalIQ shows that reverse merger stocks with wildly optimistic out-year estimates from the sell side and a history of dilution and disappointment tend to be good short candidates. That’s the pattern – now let’s look at AKTS in particular.

Akoustis’ business plan is to manufacture and sell a bulk acoustic wave (BAW) filter for use in leading mobile devices and WiFi hardware. Per the 2018 10-K:

We intend to design, manufacture, and market our RF filter products to mobile phone original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”), military and defense OEM’s, cellular infrastructure OEMs, and WiFi premise equipment customers and to enable broader competition among the front-end module manufacturers. We plan to operate as a “pure-play” RF filter supplier and align with the front-end module manufacturers who seek to acquire high performance filters to grow their module business.

Its manufacturing facility was acquired in June 2017, per the CQ3 2017 10-Q

The Acquired Business currently consists of a 120,000 square foot commercial wafer-manufacturing facility, including Class 100/Class 1000 cleanroom space, located in Canandaigua, New York, 57-acres of real estate and improvements associated with the manufacturing facility, 150-mm silicon MEMS wafer fab operations, including semiconductor manufacturing tools, an existing silicon-based MEMS business with historical annual revenues of approximately $3.0 million from multiple customers, and a 28 employee workforce that the Company generally expects will be offered employment upon the Closing and two existing tenants with multi-year leases.

The 2018 10-K put a value of $6.3 million on the acquired assets. Akoustis has an ambitions business plan to compete against some established players. The market for RF filters is dominated by a few large competitors, including Quorvo (QRVO), Skyworks (SWKS), and Broadcom (AVGO). For a reality check, let’s take a look at both of these companies compared with AKTS, starting with a boast from Broadcom CEO Hock Tan on the Q2 2019 Earnings Call:

Hock E. Tan Broadcom Inc. – CEO, President & Executive Director We have, by far, the best technology and products out there in RF front-end components, particularly the filters and the integrated front-end modules. We are, by far, the furthest ahead technology-wise and in terms of capabilities. And we continue to believe we are still very much in front. And as I said, it's been validated and continues to be validated by the value we give to our very critical customers and the fact that they continue to be very supportive of our business.

Here is a similarly confident statement from Qorvo CFO Mark Murphy at the Citi Global Tech Conference in September 2019:

Mark J. Murphy Qorvo, Inc. – CFO Yes. We continue to do our businesses very favorably positioned to the trends in the industry. So years ago, we made BAW filters a priority for the business, and at this point, we're delivering BAW modules in the top 6 handset producers. And share will ebb and flow at various times but we've certainly demonstrated our capability in that important product line, and we expect to continue to gain share in the market overall in BAW products. There are multiple other areas that we see BAW moving into diversity, antennaplexing, and then the big macro trend of the 5G rollout.

Lastly, here is a statement on the challenges of operating this industry and Skyworks’ positioning from CEO Liam Griffin at the Citi Global Technology Conference in September, 2019:

Liam K. Griffin Skyworks Solutions, Inc. – CEO, President & Director And I will say that as much as this is exciting and it's great, it is really hard stuff. The leap from 4 to 5G is very, very difficult. And Skyworks is a company where connectivity has been our bread and butter since the company was launched in 2002, and that's what we do, and it's still really hard. So when we look at the competitive landscape, it's going to be incredibly discerning. And I think the winners and losers will be shaken out pretty quickly. But it's going to be tough, and you want to look at companies that have the scale, the capability, owning their assets, being able to deliver exactly what the customers' needs. And I will tell you that every customer has a different play in 5G. There's no cookie-cutter solution. So you have to be flexible. You have to be agnostic and have the tools and technologies to bring these products to market. So really exciting. For us, this is great. Problems and challenges in the market are what we want to see. We want to resolve.

Now, let’s take a look at their financials:

Source: CaptialIQ. Figures are in millions, except for the number of employees.

What does it take to be a leading manufacturer of RF filters? It takes well over a billion dollars in Plant, Property, and Equipment, a very large R&D budget, and several thousand employees. This is an ongoing commitment – QRVO for example has $49 million in current capital commitments to increase capacity and replace equipment, which is more than the entire net book value of Akoustis’ PP&E. QRVO, SWKS, and AVGO have track records and resources that give handset manufactures and infrastructure providers confidence that they will be able to deliver consistent quality and meet demand. Akoustis has none of this. One does not simply execute a reverse merger, scrape together some patents, and buy an old Fab facility in New York with a 28-employee workforce and expect to become a leading supplier to Apple, Samsung, or the telecom industry. It is not surprising that they’ve failed. It is only surprising that the company and the analysts cheering it on have managed to keep this story going for so long.

The 5G procurement cycle has already started, and competitors are well positioned for it

Akoustis disclosed in an October 2018 8-K that it has an order for the design and manufacture of a BAW filter for 5G mobile infrastructure, but to date the company has delivered only samples and not yet recognized any revenue. On October 29, 2019, it released another 8-K disclosing a purchase order for an automated production bonding system but did not disclose the purchase price or expected revenues. Meanwhile, competitors continue to be confident on that they will deliver 5G products and recognize revenue in the near future. Skyworks (SWKS) CEO Liam Griffin, for example, said that he expects to begin recognizing revenue for 5G opportunities around the end of this year at the Citigroup Global Tech Conference in September 2019:

And then finally, if we go out to the emerging category, these are all the new revenue streams that are really yet to hit our P&L. 5G opportunities that will start to go in this year, end of this year and into next year and then continue to move up. AI, machine learning, some of these technologies in audio that I mentioned, all of these revenue streams in the emerging segment are new and coming and not part of the current portfolio. So core mobile, doing well; IoT in broad markets, doing well; but then the emerging category, led by some of the 5G inflections in these other markets that I mentioned, are really going to be the drivers over the next 5 to 10 years.

To me, all of this looks like more of the same. The major competitors will deliver the hardware for the 5G upgrade while Akoustis issues press releases about customer evaluations and small contracts that keep its investors hoping that the explosion in revenue is right around the corner.

No CFO and a material weakness in accounting

Given that AKTS has only 90 employees and insubstantial revenues, the accounting should not be very complicated. Even so, Akoustis’ auditor, Marcum LLP, expressed an adverse opinion on the company’s internal control over financial reporting, as disclosed in the 2019 10-K:

In our opinion, because of the effect of the material weaknesses described in the following paragraph on the achievement of the objectives of the control criteria, the Company has not maintained effective internal control over financial reporting as of June 30, 2019… The following material weaknesses have been identified and included in “Management's Annual Report on Internal Control Over Financial Reporting”: 1. The Company did not design and implement effective Information Technology General Controls (“ITGC”) for certain information systems that are relevant to the preparation of the Company’s financial statements. Specifically, applications supporting the processes of payroll, cash management, fixed assets and financial close included deficiencies related to user access controls, change management, information technology operations and third-party service providers. These ITGC deficiencies, combined with inadequate compensating review controls, create a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement to the consolidated financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis. 2. Management review controls designed to address risks associated with complex accounting matters that arise from significant routine and non-routine transactions – related to revenue, share-based compensation, research and development expense, and debt – to ensure that those transactions are properly accounted for in accordance with U.S. GAAP did not operate effectively.

Akoustis had previously disclosed a material weakness in accounting control in its 2017 10-K relating to its acquisition of the Fab facility.

The company also lost its CFO in 2018, which was disclosed in a very tersely worded 8-K: “Effective November 5, 2018, the employment by the Company of its Chief Financial Officer, John T. Kurtzweil, ended. Mr. Kurtzweil’s departure was not due to any disagreement concerning the Company’s financial statements, policies or practices.” Kenneth Boller, the corporate controller since 2015 (presumably the person responsible for the maintaining adequate controls over accounting during FY 2017 & 2019) was appointed interim CFO. He holds that position at the time of this writing.

Conclusion

AKTS trades on the hope that it can build a better filter and displace its much larger and well-established competitors, but it simply does not have the resources to do so. The story has essentially been the same since 2015, and the results have consistently been disappointing. In my opinion, there is no reason to expect that it will be different this time. When the market belatedly catches on, I expect that this stock will trade below $1 because there is no real business behind it.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AKTS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.