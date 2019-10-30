Ocean Yield ASA (OTCQX:OYIEF) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2019 4:00 AM ET

Marius Magelie - Senior Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

Lars Solbakken - Chief Executive Officer

Eirik Eide - Chief Financial Officer

Good morning, everyone and welcome to Ocean Yield's Presentation of Q3 2019 Results. My name is Marius Magelie. I am the Head of Investor Relations. As every quarter we are here at the Thief.

We'll start this session with our CEO, Lars Solbakken that will go through the key highlights for the quarter. Then we'll go to Eirik Eide, our CFO that will go through the financials. Then we will open up for questions and we welcome questions from the web. And if you have more questions during the day just, please just contact me.

And with that I'll -- to Lars.

Lars Solbakken

Thank you. Welcome everyone to the third quarter presentation for Ocean Yield. Ocean Yield declared a dividend of $0.1910 for the third quarter. This is the dividend yield of 12.9% and we're now paid cash dividends every quarter since we were listed in July, 2013. EBITDA for quarter was $57.2 million; it was slightly up from second quarter, which was $56.8 million. And if you look at EBITDA adjusted for finance leases, it was -- EBITDA was $80.8 million versus $75.4 million. This reflects delivery of more vessels in the quarter.

There was very limited EBITDA contribution from the four vessels, without long-term charters, EBITDA contribution was about $1.1 million for those vessels, so very limited but a substantial upside here when markets improve.

Net profit after tax was negative with $63.2 million versus positive with $5.3 million in Q2. This was due to impairment on the FPSO of $68.4 million, main reason for the impairment was that --it will take more time than we earlier envisaged obtaining a firm contract and also, we have also revised down somewhat the estimates for future earnings. And if we look at adjusted net profit, it was million $11 million in Q3 versus $11.3 million in Q2. If we look at how this is split between vessels on long-term charter and for vessels without long-term charters, it's -- the vessels with long-term charter had adjusted net profit of $22.5 million, which was up from $20.1 million in Q2, whereas the four vessels without long-term charter have a negative adjusted net profit of $11.5 million.

We have recently made several new investments. Two of them are to Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels which we bought for $42 million each. This has a market value of $57 million to $58 million. So it's substantially-- a substantial seller credit here is reducing the risk in this transaction. And there is also purchase obligation after 13 years and 2020 Bulkers have eight new custom marks vessels being delivered now up to April next year. And low leverage on the other vessels makes them a quite reasonable good counterparty.

We also have just invested in one Italian gas carrier and with long-term charter to navigator gas. We bought that for US $69.75 million US; market value of that vessel is estimated by brokers $277 million to $278 million about 10% seller credits. The vessel is on subchapter to borealis for seven years. A sophisticated vessel with dual fuel engine and this vessel may run on LNG is also now been upgraded to be able to run on ethane giving substantially lower co2 emissions than a conventional fuel.

We also have recently invested in one handysize dry bulk vessel. We bought it for $18 million, market value $23 million, 13 years charter to Interlink Maritime which has about 28 handysize bulk carriers. There was also a purchase obligation after 13 years; a majority shareholder in Interlink is the Carlyle Group. If you look at our fleet with long-term charters, we now have 61 vessels with long-term charters and $3.5 billion in EBITDA backlog, 10.8 years in remaining charter tender.

As we can see from this slide, we're getting an increasingly diversified portfolio and have last two years focused a lot on investments in tankers and bulkers. Also have seen very positive developments in values. So the strategy of investing in liquid tonnage in the last two years, we were quite satisfied with. Thank you so now, the largest segments with 16 product tankers and nine crude tankers.

If you look at the Dhirubhai, the vessel is currently being evaluated for a number of different employment opportunities. And we have had positive development in particularly on one of those in Q3. So the process is moving forward but what we realize is that it's taking more time than we had hoped for earlier. And none of the prospects that we're working on have final investment decisions before second half next year. And this is typical for development of oil fields. It's a time-consuming process with a lot of technical studies that takes time.

Although we may, of course, have information during the next six months with respect to the probability of receiving contracts. I think it's -- we realized that final decisions will not be made before second half next year. We also have to finalize the demobilization in India. According to contract, we have to remove risers, moorings and bouy, a lot of planning has been done and the work is now starting about 20th of November. We have chartered in one subsidy so that are on its way to India now and we'll perform this work. We have a provision in the accounts of $14.8 million and that is the same as the budget for this operation.

If we look at the Q3, we made this impairment of $68.4 million and but total negative net profit was $74.3 million. This is made up for mainly of the $68.4 million in impairment and then we had ordinary depreciation of $6.7 million. But if we look at it from a cash point of view, it was actually slightly cash positive. And the reason is that this is all -- there's no debt on the vessel and we had the option agreement with our Aker Energy which spent more than paid for the operating expenses. So even if we have a negative result of $74.3 million, it was -- the FPSO was slightly cash positive.

The three other vessels without long-term charter, the Connector has been trading on short-term contracts during Q3. We see a more activity in the market for the subsea vessels, but there's a lot of upside here as the market recovers. We -- this is both with respect to utilization and charter rates that can give substantial contribution from this vessel when we see an improved market.

Net profit from the vessel was the negative with $3.4 million in Q3 which was weaker than in second quarter because we had to take the particular one contract with lower earnings because the work could be performed by a less sophisticated vessel, so just to fulfill their schedule here, we took that contract. With respect to Senator and Statement, we agreed to extend the standstill to 31st October during the quarter. That is coming up for renewal now. And it's expected that it will be extended further for a period in order to close the restructuring in Solstad.

No cash revenue has been recognized in the quarter. We see signs of improvement in the anchor handed market and here is also substantial upside when market normalizes. And we are optimistic that particularly for the modern large vessels that it should be too long before we see a stronger market.

Then I will leave the floor to Eirik to present the financials.

Eirik Eide

Thank you, Lars. And so going into the figures again to refresh on the EBITDA and the net profit. We have historical adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net profit on the slide. So if we look at the EBITDA, we had this adjusted for finance leases of $80.8 million in the third quarter. And that compares to $74.5 million in Q2. And looking at the bottom, we have $11 million of adjusted net profit which compares to $11.3 million in the second quarter.

So if we go into the figures in more detail, looking at operating revenues, we have $26.9 million, compared to $30.1 million in the second quarter. And the decrease here is mainly due to the vessel connector, which was operating then on a contract with a lower rate that Lars mentioned, compared to the second quarter.

If we move on to finance lease revenues, $30.4 million in this quarter, compared to $26.6 million in Q2, reflecting then full quarter revenues for the vessels delivered during the second quarter. And delivery of the two final VLCC newbuildings from Okeanis in this quarter. And they were delivered on the 5th of July and the 24th of July respectively.

In addition, we took delivery of a handysize vessel with long-term charter to Interlink. And we also took delivery on Newcastlemax vessel yesterday. And then we will take delivery of another vessel this morning, sorry we had one gas vessel yesterday and the Newcastlemax vessel that we are taking delivery of this morning. And these vessels will all then contribute positively to finance these revenues in Q4.

Investments in associates which are related to the six container ships we have together with the Inbox Holding $5.4 million down from $5.9 million and this is related to mark-to-market of interest rate swaps on the vessel financing. Other revenue, $3.6 million and this amount is related to the option agreement with our Aker Energy for the FPSO which runs until the end of the year.

So that gives us total revenue of $66.3 million compared to $66.5 million in Q2. Operating expenses, $4.5 million, this is related to the FPSO and the Connector as the rest of the fleet is on -- they are about contracts. Of the $4.5 million, $2.5 million is related to the Connector and $2million is related to the FPSO.

So that summarizes an EBITDA of $57.2 million, compared to $56.8 in Q2 and adjusted for finance lease effects, as I mentioned, $80.8 million compared to $74.5 million in the second quarter.

Moving on to depreciation, $19.1 million and this is in line with the second quarter. Going forward, this will reduce with about $2.5 million per quarter as a result of the impairment on the FPSO. If we look at impairment charges, $68.4 million as previously mentioned. So the book value of the FPSO now after the impairment is $150 million. Financial expenses, $27.3 million compared with $25.7 million. And this is a result then of further vessel deliveries and then hence higher interest-bearing debt during the quarter.

We've seen quite large movements on the US dollar NOK exchange rates this quarter. Hence, we had a foreign exchange gain of $17.7 million and then we have change in fair value of financial instruments which were negative with $23.1 million. The net profit before tax was then negative with $62.3 million and the net profit after tax was then negative with $63.2 million. So if we then look at the adjustments, we have the net profit adjusted for non-recurring items and that was $11 million and here we have adjusted for the impairment, the capitalized loan expenses. Foreign exchange losses and the change in financial instruments as you can see from the slide.

Moving on to the balance sheet. We had delivery of the Handysize dry bulk vessel and the two VLCCs that are reflected in finance lease receivables on the left hand side. And this is now increased to just above $1.4 billion. Also comment on restricted cash deposits. This is now $26.4 million, which is up from $18 million last quarter. And this is cash collateral for the cross currency swaps. And comes as a result of the movements in the US dollar NOK exchange rates.

Cash and cash equivalents, $176 million at the end of the quarter. And the increase here is mainly related to the Hybrid Bond issue that we did in September. On the right hand side, book equity, we have a new line this quarter reflecting the Hybrid Bond issue. This bond is perpetual. I'll give some more details on it on the later slide and is classified then as 100% book equity according to IFRS. So the book equity ratio was 28.3% at the end of Q3. And that brings us then to total assets of close to $2.9 billion at the end of the quarter.

So looking at the CapEx and financing overview. At the end of the third quarter and also here we have adjusted for the recent transactions. We have CapEx commitments relating to three Newcastlemax vessels and one gas carrier. And this amounts to $186 million in total. We have obtained bank financing of $76 million for two of the new Newcastlemax vessels plus the gas carrier with an amount of $55 million.

In addition, we are in the process of raising another $37 million for the last Newcastlemax vessel new building which is delivering next year. And we expect to raise another $16 million for the handysize vessel which has already been delivered. So in total delivery of these vessels will be more or less cash neutral to the company.

Finally, a little bit of background information on the Hybrid Bond. This was a fairly sort of landmark transaction for us and has not been repeated many times in Norway at least for shipping companies. We raised a $125 million of what is called a perpetual callable bond. This was done in September. This bond carries quarterly interest of LIBOR plus 6.5% and is callable after five years at par value. After 5.5 years, there's a step up in the margin with 5%, which gives us an incentive to refinance.

Again, this is accounted for as 100% equity and will then be allocated to the new investments that we are in the process of doing. And also more general corporate purposes.

And with that I give the word back to Lars to summarize.

Lars Solbakken

If we look at the outlook with respect to the FPSO, we have several processes ongoing with respect to securing new employment for the units, but we see that none of them have find the investment decision before second half next year. The current intention of the Board is therefore that to adjust the dividend from $0.1910 to $0.15 per share as from Q1 that is as earlier communicated. The current share price dividend yield is 12.9 reducing the dividend to $0.15 will give 10.1% dividend yield based on $0.15. So still a quite decent dividend yield.

We see a quite attractive investment opportunities in the market at the moment across several segments. And we expect to continue to invest and to increase our portfolio of modern vessels with long-term charter. And thereby gradually increase our dividend capacity.

Okay. Then I think we can open up for questions.

Marius Magelie

A couple of questions from the web. Assume on the FPSO, assuming that FPSO gets charter in the second half of 2020. Do you plan to raise dividends again starting again in 2021?

Lars Solbakken

I think I will leave it to the board to decide the dividend level. And this is a discussion we have every quarter. I think the current thinking is that they will reduce it to $0.15. And of course, we hope that we over time and will of course when, if we then get a new contract for the FPSO that will of course increase the dividend capacity. But it will be up to the board to -- for every quarter to decide the exact dividend level.

Marius Magelie

There are a couple questions on the Okeanis. Okeanis has given a notice to purchase the VLCCs back. Can you explain the more situations? The real risk and what are the accounting impacts?

Lars Solbakken

Okeanis have given a notice to exercise the option. We do not agree that they have any option. The wording of the agreement could have been much clearer but we are of the opinion that the conditions for exercising option are not fulfilled. And if they should -- and that dispute may be referred to arbitration. But I think that the downside for us is actually to receive $64 million in cash net and that plus cost and losses in addition to those $64 million. And there will be a book profit of $10 million.

But I think that we do not think that they will be successful in having a positive word in arbitration. That is our --that is how we'll get upon it.

Marius Magelie

Could this happen to other vessels as well?

Lars Solbakken

There are options in other vessel, but I think it's a specific wording we're talking about it is specific for this transaction.

Marius Magelie

Then there's a question on the bond the maturity next year. If you have started planning for the refinancing this?

Lars Solbakken

Yes. This is of course a part of our planning that we will refinance the bond. And we're not decided on the exact timing. But it will be well in advance of the majority.

Marius Magelie

Any questions from the audience?

If there are no questions, I want to thank everyone for their attendance. Thank you.

