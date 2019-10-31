How To Retire In An Expensive City Like Los Angeles

But he’s worried about being able to live well in retirement in such a costly city.

I was talking to a friend the other day who lives in Los Angeles. He loves it there and “can’t imagine living anywhere else,” but expressed concern about being able to live comfortably in retirement in such an expensive city. He doesn’t own property, doesn’t intend to and, in his mid-40s, has about $500,000 in retirement savings invested primarily in blue-chip, dividend-paying stocks.

Here’s the rest of his financial profile:

Income: variable between $4,000 and $8,000; call it $6,000/month

Rent: $1,350/month, will increase by roughly 3% annually under rent control

Car lease: $450/month, lease expires in less than two years

Car insurance, gas, maintenance: $300/month

Utilities, internet, cell phone: $150/month

Morning coffee/sometimes pastry: $125/month

Entertainment (eating/going out): $1,000/month

Other random expenses (Uber, etc.): $500/month

Credit card debt: None

Retire in style in the City of Angels? Sure, it's possible, with a few minor shifts in lifestyle. Source

We’ll round up the total expenses from the actual $3,875 to $4,000/month because my friend admits that he probably low-balled what he spends. He justifies the relatively high morning coffee and entertainment expenses a number of ways.

One, he claims he never cooks at home so he doesn’t shop for groceries. Two, he calls morning coffee a social experience/remote work expense. And three, he argues that to truly enjoy a major city such as Los Angeles with all it has to offer, you have to be willing and able to spend money. If you’re not OK with this, you might as well go live someplace else without as many - or any - stimulating cultural and social opportunities.

He's comfortable paying rent for the rest of his life and will have the majority of his healthcare costs covered for the duration. He’s not prepared to spend less, and could spend even more on entertainment-related expenses, particularly when you figure future travel aspirations into the mix. That’s non-negotiable.

In addition to his income from employment, his dividend stock portfolio (which currently reinvests dividends) has the potential to give off roughly $1,250 a month in income. With some tweaks (adding more dividend payers), monthly investments of $500 to $1,000/month and time (say another 5-15 years), I'm confident we can get that number up to approximately $2,000 a month or slightly more. One way he can easily boost his investment income is to allocate a certain percentage of his portfolio to real estate investment trusts (REITs) and preferred stock. This is a strategy we have implemented for decades, and taught hundreds of other investors to do successfully as well.

He wants to continue working as long as possible, characterizing his situation in five to 15 years more as semi retired than anything else. My friend feels like work also is a social experience that helps keep him physically, intellectually and mentally fit. He can see himself being semi retired until he dies with the flexibility of taking long periods off from work to travel and relax.

With that in mind, we can cut his average monthly income in half (to $3,000 a month) and factor in investment income (hopefully $2,000 a month) for monthly income of $5,000 in semi-retirement. Given the time horizon and his desire to keep working, we won’t even talk about Social Security. In 10 years, the value of his portfolio could be anywhere between $550,000 and $750,000, depending on the actual amount of monthly investments, growth and dividend reinvestment.

Given all of this data, let’s consider two scenarios. One where my friend quits working altogether (because, who knows, he might end up wanting or needing to) and one where he continues to work, collecting part-time income of $3,000/month. In both scenarios, he gives up his car and the attendant expenses. This is realistic, given that he a) lives in a relatively walkable Los Angeles neighborhood and b) alternative modes of transportation continue to increase and improve throughout this traditionally car-dependent city.

In the non-working scenario, he would collect the above-mentioned $2,000/month in investment income and be forced to draw from the principal of his retirement nest egg to live. Without a car payment and related expenses, his monthly expenses decrease to $3,250/month. To live comfortably he wants to bring in $5,000/month, meaning he’ll need to pull $3,000/month, or $36,000 annually, from his retirement savings. At this rate, not only would he deplete even a $750,000 nest egg in 20 years or less, but he would gradually see his dividend income decrease over time. Hardly sustainable.

Building a Portfolio

He may focus on a portfolio like this:

Ticker Company Name Dividend Yield VGSH Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF 2.27% SCHO Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF 2.22% AGNCN Preferred share from AGNC 6.78% ANH.PC Preferred share from ANH 7.53% CHMI.PA Preferred Share from CHMI 8.04% NWN Northwest Natural Gas Company 2.74% PG Procter & Gamble Company (THE) 2.40% EMR Emerson Electric Company 2.77% MMM 3M Company 3.40% ESS Essex Property Trust 2.41% CINF Cincinnati Financial Corporation 2.01% KO Coca-Cola Company (THE) 2.99% JNJ Johnson & Johnson 2.94% CWT California Water Service Group 1.46% TGT Target Corporation 2.43% SWK Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. 1.79% MO Altria Group, Inc. 7.27% SYY Sysco Corporation 1.97% BKH Black Hills Corporation 2.61% UVV Universal Corporation 5.53% WMT Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. 1.80% PEP Pepsico, Inc. 2.80% PSB PS Business Parks Inc 2.30% MCD McDonald's Corporation 2.59% NNN National Retail Properties 3.52% O Realty Income Corporation 3.34% LOW Lowe's Companies, Inc. 2.00% KMB Kimberly-Clark Corporation 3.09% ED Consolidated Edison, Inc. 3.26% T AT&T Inc. 5.35% TROW T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. 2.59% CVX Chevron Corporation 4.01% PM Philip Morris International Inc. 5.71% VZ Verizon Communications Inc. 4.08% AVB AvalonBay Communities Inc 2.82%

A Sample Portfolio

If you have a hankering to dive a bit deeper than the standard stock listings and their dividend yields, you might decide to take a closer look with our Classic Dividend Portfolio Tracker:

There are enough positions that we will want to scroll down for another screenshot.

And of course, if these allocations aren’t aligned with your investment objectives, you can choose your own:

Compromises

In the working scenario, he can cover $5,000/month through part-time employment and dividend income, leaving his nest egg alone. As long as he can put in another decade or two worth of work at a steady $3,000/month this is perfectly sustainable. However, it’s only possible if, like my friend, you’re willing to make some compromises.

My friend claims he’s perfectly happy living in a sub-$1,500/month studio apartment in a relatively rough, but gentrifying Los Angeles neighborhood. This is not a situation he is grandfathered into. If you move fast enough, you too can secure 300 square feet for under $1,500/month and enjoy rent control protections. However, to make it work into retirement in a city such as Los Angeles, you’ll need to do away with luxuries like a private automobile, particularly if you want to “throw away” a good chunk of your money each month on entertainment-related expenses. But to many people, that’s a perfectly acceptable cost of living in a major metropolitan city.

Alternatives

Could we build the portfolio to carry a higher yield? Absolutely. That's a viable strategy to boost the income, but only in moderation. With reasonable risk levels, we can still build the portfolio up to an average yield of 6% to 8%. Going beyond that generally requires far too much risk for an intelligently designed retirement portfolio. When you see a company carrying a 14% dividend yield, it doesn't mean the market was "wrong" and shares declined for "no reason." It means the dividend yield isn't sustainable and there's usually a pending dividend cut.

We have seen one high dividend yield that's running around a 100% payout ratio. That comes from Macerich (MAC). We dug into recent analysis and corrected mistakes authors were making.

We also spotted two dividend stocks with yields under 5% which weren't sustainable. That's a sign of danger. If you haven't checked it out, you'll have a blast reading A Boring Article About 2 Dividend Stocks. You may learn a fair bit in the process as well. It's an entertaining look at dividend sustainability.

If you want to focus on stocks with very high dividend yields, then you need to read research from Scott Kennedy. Scott Kennedy is another author on The REIT Forum. He recently put together an excellent update on Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT), Capstead Mortgage (CMO) and New Residential (NRZ).

One of our favorite techniques for generating stronger yields while maintaining lower risk is using preferred shares. We recommend using individual preferred shares like AGNCN, from AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), rather than a preferred share index ETF like the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF). AGNCN carries a higher yield at about 6.8%, trades at a very reasonable price, and there's no expense ratio for owning individual shares.

Over the last year, many preferred shares moved to trade at significant premiums to their prior ranges. However, we have AGNCN trading around the same level it has seen over the last year. Investors going after the high-risk shares are paying huge premiums to normal valuations, but the lower risk shares haven’t been bid up. That’s great for investors because it improves the yield to call and reduces the downside risk. Even if the market went into a panic, these shares should hold their value much better than most investments.

To be fair, the rally in riskier shares mostly represents a recovery of losses in late 2018. Shares of the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF got wrecked in late 2018, only to recover and become expensive again:

Did you want more volatility, lower yield, and an expense ratio with PFF? We’d rather stick to picking individual shares and entry points. If you want to know more about investing in low-risk preferred shares, check out our latest article on AGNC's preferred shares. Alternatively, we also published a huge sector summary in Preferred Shares Week 174.

Other Income

We could've referenced Social Security benefits as an important source of income if he wasn't working, but we didn't. Investors who build their entire plan around Social Security are carrying a fairly small margin of safety. If you build a plan that can meet your expenses before Social Security Benefits, you'll have a much greater margin for error when something goes wrong.

Conclusion

Overall, it's entirely possible to make it work, but you have to be a willing and ardent city dweller. You’re not going to own a home and live the suburban lifestyle in Los Angeles on $5,000/month. However, you can construct a lifestyle that fits a relatively modest budget alongside sacrifices quite a few Americans are probably unwilling to make. If you want to learn more about how to find attractive investments and position yourself for a better retirement, click the follow button beside my profile.

The REIT Forum, Delivering Real Results The REIT Forum spends over 4500 hours and $40,000 per year generating the best research on REITs. However, subscribers can access our research for less than $.14 per hour. The tools required to generate such research cost far more than the service. Click HERE to see our latest exclusive update on preferred shares. Many of these articles are NEVER released to the public. Use our 2-week free trial today to join over 800 happy subscribers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAC, AGNCN, CMO-E, ESS, MO, PM, WMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.