Dividend Growth Stocks Of Tomorrow: Avery Dennison Corporation

Dividend growth investing is a popular and largely successful approach to generating wealth over long periods of time. We will be spotlighting numerous dividend up-and-comers to identify the best "dividend growth stocks of tomorrow." Today, we look at Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY). Despite operating in a very simple industry, the company has surprised with solid operating metrics. This is partially undone by a balance sheet that is loaded with debt and is likely to detract cash away from shareholders (less dividend growth, etc.) in the short term. We believe that M&A remains a necessary crutch for future growth, so investors will want to establish a sizable margin of safety when owning shares.

Overview

Avery Dennison Corporation is a packaging and label materials and technology company. The products designed and manufactured range from pressure-sensitive materials to tapes, tags, labels, and more. The company is truly global with operations in more than 50 countries and sales across the world.

Source: Avery Dennison Corporation

Labels and graphic materials represent the largest revenue generator for the company. The most common applications for Avery Dennison are in consumer retail and non-durable consumer goods such as grocery. While Avery Dennison sells across the planet, about two-thirds of revenues are generated in the United States and Western Europe.

Source: Avery Dennison Corporation

The company generates approximately $7 billion in annual revenues. While the revenue stream is sizable, growth has been quite modest. Over the past decade, revenues have grown at a CAGR of 1.75%. Over that same time frame, EBITDA has grown at a CAGR of 5.52%.

Source: Ycharts

Fundamentals

Because Avery Dennison doesn't possess explosive growth, the fundamentals receive a bit more scrutiny. The company has to maximize its operational efficiency in order to drive financial growth for investors. We review a handful of key operating metrics to gain insight into this.

We review operating margins to make sure the company is consistently profitable. We also want to invest in companies with strong cash flow streams, so we look at the conversion rate of revenue to free cash flow. Lastly, we want to see that management is effectively deploying the company's financial resources, so we review the cash rate of return on invested capital (CROCI). We will do all of these using three benchmarks:

Operating Margin - Consistent/expanding margins over time

FCF Conversion - Convert at least 10% of sales into FCF

CROCI - Generate at least 11-12% rate of return on invested capital

Source: Ycharts

It's not perfect, but considering the competitive environment for a simple business such as one that makes label products, Avery Dennison performs quite well. Operating margins have consistently expanded over the past 10 years. While the FCF conversion rate has trended lower, that is largely explained by the company's increase in CAPEX (which reduces FCF). The investments into the business have obviously helped the company perform better. The margin expansion is very encouraging, and we hope to see CAPEX level off eventually and allow cash flow to expand with it. Another positive sign is a solid rate of return on invested capital. This shows that despite increasing CAPEX, management is effectively generating cash on its invested resources.

While operational metrics are important, a poor balance sheet can undo a lot of the "good" from those metrics. A company that over-leverages itself can not only choke off its own cash flow streams but expose itself and investors to increased risk should the business suffer an unexpected downturn.

Source: Ycharts

Unfortunately, Avery Dennison's balance sheet is not as impressive as its operating metrics. The current leverage ratio of 4.7x EBITDA is well above our cautionary threshold of 2.5x. Investors do need to consider a large pension settlement charge taken in Q1 2019, as this does distort things a bit. Nonetheless, the company's recent uptick in debt still leaves Avery Dennison without much wiggle room. The company's cash hoard of $224 million is also on the mediocre side, as it's outnumbered by total debt 9:1. Overall, the financial picture at Avery Dennison is stable, but there really isn't much room for further debt.

Dividends & Buybacks

When you consider the state of Avery Dennison's balance sheet, it shouldn't surprise you to learn that Avery Dennison was among those companies that cut their dividend when the recession hit a decade ago. After the worst was over, management began rebuilding the payout and has raised the dividend each of the past nine years. The dividend today totals an annual sum of $2.32 and yields 1.82%. This places it right in line with 10-year US treasuries, although the added risk of holding an equity may still deter income-focused investors.

Source: Ycharts

Management has strived to rebuild the payout, and dividend growth has been strong as a result. Over the past five years, the dividend has grown at a CAGR of 12.0%. The payout ratio is currently low on a cash basis, but we are unsure about how much longer double-digit dividend growth can be sustained. When you factor in buybacks, the company is spending more on dividends/buybacks than what it's generating in FCF.

Source: Ycharts

These buybacks have helped grow EPS in place of organic top-line growth, and the share count has fallen notably over the past decade. We feel that buybacks are likely to slow down from the recent uptick (perhaps back to the $200 million per year range) so that the dividend can continue to grow without continually stressing the balance sheet.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

We would like to see sustained growth from Avery Dennison, and the company has two solid avenues to achieving that goal. The company is slowly shifting its portfolio into "high value categories", applications that are more technically sophisticated and offer opportunities for value add, as well as higher barriers for competition. This includes more advanced products such as RFID and specialty graphics.

Source: Avery Dennison Corporation

Additionally, the company is realizing growth in exposure to emerging markets. As we noted, about two-thirds of total revenues come from the US and Western Europe - very mature markets. There is opportunity for growth in regions such as Latin America (only 6% of sales), China (10%), and Eastern Europe/Middle East/Africa (7%). These regions offer underdeveloped middle-class demographics that will consume more packaged goods in the years to come as these regions develop and modernize.

The risks to Avery Dennison are largely macroeconomic. The company is sensitive to consumer spending habits because the majority of their products are applied to consumer goods - both retail and non-durable. Should a recessionary environment form, it would negatively impact Avery Dennison. The other major risk factor is competition applying pricing pressure. However, we have to say that we are impressed with the margin expansion that Avery Dennison has demonstrated. The shift to high value categories and investments into the company appear to be paying off. Overall, we expect low to mid single-digit revenue growth moving forward barring some sort of "needle-moving" M&A move.

Valuation

Shares of Avery Dennison have enjoyed a very strong 2019. Shares have ranged between $82 and $130 per share, and the current share price places the stock near new highs - thanks to a strong earnings beat.

Source: Ycharts

Management is forecasting full-year earnings of approximately $6.60 per share on an adjusted basis. This places the stock at an earnings multiple of approximately 19.44x. This is a slight 5% discount to the stock's 10-year median PE ratio of 20.56x.

If we look at valuation from a FCF standpoint, the current yield of 4.34% is well off of decade highs. To be fair though, increased CAPEX spending has something to do with this diminished yield.

Source: Ycharts

Given the company's solid operating metrics, we see the stock being near "fair value" with a slight lean towards undervaluation. Given the macroeconomic risks as well as a mediocre balance sheet, there isn't enough of a margin of safety to warrant consideration for investment at this time. We would like to see the stock in the 15x-17x earnings neighborhood or $99-112 per share.

Wrapping Up

Avery Dennison is a solid company, with good operating metrics despite operating a business model that is both economically and price sensitive. We feel that this speaks to a strong management team. We feel that the balance sheet is a potential risk moving forward, but there are enough positives here that investors should give Avery Dennison some thought during the next economic down-cycle when shares will be much more attractively priced.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.