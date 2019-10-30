Intel's Q3: Raised Outlook Vs. Flat Earnings

Intel needs to deliver on what it has promised, something that it has not always done in recent years.

Intel’s 10nm process seems to be a work in progress, which could become a problem since competitors are quickly moving forward.

Results varied with some units doing better than others, which includes strength in the data-centric unit offsetting weakness in the PC-centric unit.

Intel’s Q3 earnings came in mostly flat, but a raised outlook more than made up for it.

Intel's (INTC) Q3 earnings report was released on Oct. 24. Although Intel managed to beat guidance for revenue and EPS by $1.2B and $0.18, respectively, the numbers posted were still mostly flat year-over-year. However, the outlook was much better with Intel raising guidance for revenue and EPS.

Intel also provided updates. For instance, new products and how Intel intends to address shortages are some of the topics Intel discussed in the earnings call. For the most part, Intel managed to clarify a lot. But there was one topic that was left unclear. What the issue is and what impact it could have on the future will be covered next.

Q3 2019 earnings

Revenue was flat at $19.2B and net income decreased by 3% YoY to $6.3B despite a favorable tax rate. EPS did increase by 1% to $1.42. Gross margins decreased by 5.6% to 60.4%. The tables below lists the relevant numbers for Q3 2019.

Q3 2018 Q3 2019 YoY Revenue $19,163M $19,190M - Gross margin 65.9% 60.4% -5.6% R&D and MG&A $5,033M $4,694M -7.0% Operating income $7,603M $6,889M -9.0% Tax rate 11.9% 10.8% -1.2% Net income $6,508M $6,289M -3% EPS $1.40 $1.42 +1%

Source: Intel

The $0.02 increase in EPS was mostly because of higher average selling prices, lower share count thanks to stock buybacks and favorable tax rates. On the other hand, lower NAND prices and lack of modem sell-through led to a 3.8% decline in operating margin to 35.9%.

Operating margin EPS Platform volume (0.9%) ($0.19) Platform ASP 1.5% $0.17 Platfrom cost (0.5%) ($0.02) Adjacent biz (5.7%) ($0.16) Spending 1.8% $0.06 Capital allocation - $0.16 (3.8%) $0.02

If we look at the different business units, results were mixed. A decline of 5% in the PC-centric unit was offset by 6% growth in the data-centric unit. Growth of 4% in DCG was led by a 9% increase in ASP, which more than offset a 6% decline in unit volumes. Increased ADAS adoption in Mobileye and continued NAND and Optane bit growth in NSG led to growth in the data-centric business.

Segment Revenue YoY PC-centric $9.7B -5% CCG $9.7B Data-centric $9.5B 6% DCG $6.4B 4% IOTG $1.0B 9% Mobileye $0.23B 20% NSG $1.3B 19% PSG $0.51B 2%

The PC-centric unit looks weaker in comparison to the data-centric unit. Revenue for desktops and notebooks declined by 8% and 7% respectively, causing a 5% decline in CCG and the PC-centric unit. A 10% drop in PC volumes was primarily responsible for the revenue decline, although the decline was partially offset by desktop and notebook ASP that increased by 3% and 4%, respectively.

(non-GAAP guidance) Q4 2018 Q4 2019 YoY Revenue $18.7B $19.2B 3% EPS $1.28 $1.24 -3% 2018 2019 Revenue $70.8B $71B - EPS $4.58 $4.60 -

Most importantly, Intel raised its outlook for the year. This includes raising guidance for 2019 revenue by $1.5B to $71B and EPS by $0.20 to $4.60. In Q4, revenue is forecast to increase by 3% to $19.2B and EPS is expected to fall by 3% to $1.24.

Q3 2019 earnings call

Besides the improved outlook, Intel also reported progress in a number of different areas. For instance, Intel is adding wafer capacity to deal with the supply shortages that have contributed to lower unit volumes as mentioned earlier. Capacity increased by 25% this year and the same is expected in 2020. From the Q3 earnings call:

“Our intention next year is to not be a constraint on our customer's growth first and foremost. And given that, what I indicated is we expect to increase capacity by 25% next year, which is the same kind of level that we did this year.”

A transcript of the earnings call can be found at this link.

Intel is positioning itself to take advantage of emerging industries such as AI and 5G. This is the reason why Intel intends to release new products.

“The Intel 10-nanometer product era has begun and our new 10th Gen Core Ice Lake processors are leading the way. In Q3, we also shipped our first 10-nanometer Agilex FPGAs. And in 2020, we'll continue to expand our 10-nanometer portfolio with exciting new products including an AI Inference Accelerator, 5G base station SoC, Xeon CPUs for server storage and network and a discrete GPU. This quarter we've achieved power on exit for our first discrete GPU DG1 an important milestone.”

So lots of positives to be found during the earnings call. Intel clarified a number of issues that people may have had questions about.

Question marks surround Intel’s 10nm

However, the one issue that was left ambiguous is the state of Intel’s process technology. Intel's move from 14nm to 10nm is behind schedule, but it's looking to change that. For instance, Intel is accelerating the pace of process node introductions and it expects its 7nm node to be here in two years time. From the Q3 earnings call:

“We are on track to launch our first 7-nanometer based products, a data center focused discrete GPU in 2021 two years after the launch of 10-nanometer. We are also well down the engineering path on 5-nanometer.”

The current focus is on the 10nm process node. Intel is optimistic about 10nm as yields are said to have improved in recent months.

“But first our focus and energy is right now around scaling 10. And, as we said, we feel very good about the capacity we put in place, the products we have coming down the pipeline and the yields that we're achieving, almost week-on-week improvement over the last six months. So for 10, we feel really good.”

On the other hand, Intel does not seem to be satisfied with the yields it has been getting. Progress has been made, but it’s not there yet.

“Our expectation is 10-nanometer yields will continue to improve, but at the same time the mix of 10 versus 14 will be a little bit of a wait.”

Intel seems to be hedging its bets. On the one hand, Intel appears optimistic about 10nm. On the other hand, Intel is making significant investments in 14nm, both in terms of capacity additions and new product launches. Intel may be leaving open the possibility that 10nm will continue to cause problems. Nevertheless, Intel will have a backup ready in case 10nm fails to deliver.

Intel is scaling back design goals

Intel’s 10nm process was originally supposed to offer radical improvements when it was first announced years ago. For instance, Intel’s process density at 10nm would be comparable to the 7nm process from foundries like TSMC (TSM). But there have been a number of reports that Intel had to drop some of the technology destined for 10nm.

If this is true, then it’s difficult to see how Intel will be able to match the original design goals. The 10nm Intel is now working on may no longer be like the original 10nm. Some of Intel’s recent remarks seem to support this notion. For example, Intel’s wording of “we just can't hit those kind of really aggressive targets” could be interpreted as saying that Intel was not able to achieve the design goals it originally envisioned. From the Q3 earnings call:

“Second, when we put the design rules in for 7-nanometer, we were less aggressive in terms of density. Our learning from going from 14 to 10 is with a benefit of hindsight, we were just - we tried to scale at a 2.7 factor and that was - that ended up putting too much invention or revolutionary nodes into the fab environment to meet those kind of hurdles and the learning from that is, we just can't hit those kind of really aggressive targets, when, to your point, the dynamics are getting increasingly challenging. So lots of learnings out of 10. Our transition to 10 that we incorporated into 7, the design the design rules there's less complexity and for the last couple of years that we've been working with EUV.”

Intel’s decision to become less aggressive with regard to 7nm could be seen as an acknowledgment that Intel’s original goals for 10nm were too ambitious and not achievable. Scaling back design goals for 7nm could be the consequence of having done the same for 10nm.

While Intel continues to work on process technology, others are forging ahead. Intel seems to be behind in this race. For instance, TSMC intends to launch volume production of its 5nm process node in the first half of 2020 according to a recent earnings call. The N5 process includes an 80% density gain compared to 7nm. TSMC has even started constructing its next-generation fab for 3nm. If Intel’s 10nm process density has been scaled back as signs indicate, the gap may have only become wider.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Investor takeaways

Intel’s 10nm process has been in development for quite some time and some aspects of it have yet to be clarified. Suffice to say that 10nm is a work in progress, despite mobile parts shipping. The 10nm process should improve on the previous 14nm, but it’s not likely to be as big an improvement as once thought. Meanwhile, Intel keeps investing in 14nm in case 10nm is not yet ready to carry the load.

But the risk with sticking to 14nm for too long is that it opens the door for competitors. Competitors will soon be able to launch products using the 5nm process from TSMC to gain an edge in the market. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is often mentioned alongside Intel, but Intel has to contend with other companies for AI chips, baseband SOCs and more.

The higher density of 5nm enables a competitive advantage that could start to hurt sales at Intel down the line. It may take some time for the full effect to be felt, but it’s something that will happen if Intel falls behind. It’s something to keep an eye on. It will be up to Intel to make sure that it does not get that far by keeping up with the competition. Intel’s repeated delays in 10nm is giving people reason to pause, including the author of this article. Otherwise, I would have considered going from neutral to bullish.

Nevertheless, other issues merit attention. Declining unit volumes is a problem, whether it’s caused by supply shortages or some other reason. Lower unit volumes could be a sign that competitors are making inroads against Intel. Higher prices have helped cushion the impact, but it’s unreasonable to expect prices to stay elevated indefinitely. There's weakness in some areas, even if they have flown under the radar due to the headline numbers grabbing the spotlight.

Having said that, Intel is in a good position to take advantage of the secular growth in data. The impending rollout of 5G networks will only accelerate the amount of data created. There looks to be no end to the need for more data centers, a market Intel dominates with its x86 server processors. Intel should benefit from these tailwinds and the latest numbers from the data-centric unit are consistent with this. The growth in data could even be a case of a rising tide lifting all boats, benefiting Intel and competitors alike.

The fact that Q3 earnings were mostly flat are outweighed by the raised outlook as markets are forward looking. The challenge for Intel is to deliver on its promises, especially in process technology, something that they have not always been able to do.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.