RIB Software: Strong Q3 Supports Our Buy Case, Albeit Mixed Stock Reaction

Adj. EBITDA margin of 21.9% beat us by 210bps however declined drastically from 29.8% last year - in line with the strategy and guidance.

RIB Software (OTCPK:RSTAY) [ETR:RIB] has released its full Q3 financial figures on October 30. The results were strong, with both top line and bottom line considerably beating our expectations.

Following the results, the stock climbed only moderately to €23.74 or c.3% in intra-day trading while subsequently falling to as low as €22.5 (c. -3%) and closing at €23.10 - flat. We believe, such erratic stock movements, despite strong results, signify the market still remains rather skeptical of RIB's M&A driven growth story.

However, as we highlighted in our first article (see "RIB Software: Complex Story With Attractive Long-Term Upside"), we see substantial value in the long term, once RIB executed it rather aggressive M&A strategy (by 2021) and migrated to SaaS.

Overall, we see the group's transparency has improved over the recent quarters, however RIB still remains very "picky" as to what kind of investors/analysts can join its conference calls (see at the bottom of the page "the required characteristics")

Q3 sales growth beats our expectations by 9.0% as iMTWO segment sets another record quarter

Beating our expectations, RIB Software recorded the strongest quarter in its recent history with sales reaching €59m and translating into 81.4% growth. Adjusting for M&A (est. €19m), organic growth stood at 24.6% - way ahead of our estimated 7.1%. Such accelerating organic growth dynamics can be explained by 1) Phase III contract, with c. €4m in license revenue in Q3 as well as 2) improving core business (excl. Phase III) which grew at c. 12.9% in Q3 and way ahead of 5.3% H1 19 growth.

Overall, 9M '19 top-line growth amounted to 59.7% vs. the estimated 54.1% and trending towards the upper end of the guided growth range of 53.4% to 64.4%. Organic growth of 17.1% clearly beat our estimate of 6.0%, despite the ongoing business model switch from license to SaaS. According to the RIB, adjusting for "cannibalized" sales, growth stood at 19.8%. Based on a strong set of results and improving customer conversion, the management confirmed it's growth guidance of between 53.4% to 64.4%. Given that we are currently slightly below the group's low-end of the guidance, we see a sizable upside to our estimates.

Chart 1 Strong organic growth - ahead of our expectations

Source: Image created by the author with data from RIB Software

iMTWO segment gets a boost from Phase III contract and further M&A

The iMTWO segment continued it's strong growth dynamics delivering 86.2% y/y growth - beating our estimates by c.9%. Although the company doesn't disclose organic sales growth for this segment, we calculate, it stood at c. 25.6% - way ahead of our 7% estimate. We reckon, the growth was mainly the result of two factors: 1) Phase III contract with an estimated license sales of €4m and 2) accelerating customer conversion (to SaaS) and improving license business (excl. Phase III or iTWO 4.0). In fact, RIB reported accelerating dynamics in iMTWO platform with total users growing to 44,235 from 20,726 in H1 '19 - exceeding its targeted 30,000 for 2019. For 2020, RIB confirmed 100,000 target which should be reached via further M&A as well as its own convertible customer base of 500,000. We still, however, remain somewhat conservative with regard to these figures, as we lack any financial measures, as to how these users will be monetized. As soon as the company sheds some light on the actual user monetization (apart from its highly ambitious targets of $50 to $500 fee per user/per month), we will upgrade our figures. However, we point out, in either case, the upside is substantial.

Furthermore, the quarterly report highlights 80% progress of the MTWO cloud platform as it prepares for the international roll out in 2020. At this point, we would expect to see accelerating organic growth dynamics.

Overall, 9M '19 sales stood at €144.4m with 63.2% or an estimated 14.9% organic growth and beating our expectation of 57.2%.

As mentioned, RIB Software undergoes a business model shift (from license to SaaS), which temporary negatively impacts a group's performance. In order to track this shift, RIB has introduced (at the beginning of the year), two revenues measures. In fact, it splits its revenues into 1) software annual recurring revenue or ("ARR") which includes SaaS/cloud and maintenance and 2) software non-recurring revenue or ("NRR"), which only includes licenses. In 9M '19 the ("ARR") portion accounted for 51% of the total revenue - an increase of 95% which is largely M&A related and in line with RIB's strategy. While the ("NRR") portion picked up by 21.9% vs 10.9% - explained by the large Phase III contract.

Chart 2 Q3 recorded solid growth beat of 9% backed by strong organic growth

Source: Image created by the author with data from RIB Software

xYTWO segment - uninspiring growth profile

Contrary to our expectations, xYTWO segments (i.e. e-commerce arm of RIB) sales dropped by -6.4% vs expected weak growth of 2.0%. The 9M '19 growth stood at 4.4% - well behind our expectations of 7.0%. As highlighted in our preview article (see "RIB Q3 Results Should Provide Further Boost To The Stock Price"), RIB had a tough comparable basis to fight against with Q3 '18: 20.3% or 27.9% in 9M '18.

Given the segment's peripheral standing in the RIB's portfolio (c. 5% of total sales), the company didn't provide any further insight regarding its development. The management once again repeated that the priority at the moment is to foster iMTWO growth and cloud expansion.

Chart 3 Unspectacular growth profile - below our expectations

Source: Image created by the author with data from RIB Software

Adj. EBITDA burdened by acquisition and start-up costs - 210bps beat vs our expectations

Adj. EBITDA (excl. IFRS 16 impact) came in at €12.9m, i.e. with a 21.9% margin and beating our expectations by 210bps, as we were expecting a 19.8% margin. We believe, the difference to our expectations can be mainly explained by 1) higher Phase III margin and 2) stronger than expected organic business.

However, relative to Q3 18, adj. EBITDA margin was down by -790bps - the dynamics largely expected and guided by the company. Such a drastic margin decline is mainly the result of 1) business model switch from license to subscriptions; 2) dilutive margin profile of acquired /consolidated MSPs targets; 3) acquisition, consulting, etc. costs of €4.5m for 9M '19. The reported EBITDA margin stood at 23.7% residing at the mid-point of the group's guided range of 21.8% - 24.4% (confirmed).

Overall, in the investment phase (2019-21), adj. EBITDA margin should be quite volatile between 21.7% to 24.1% (reported 24% -25%), which is largely explained by two pivotal factors 1) switch from license to subscription-based business model and 2) revenue mix with M&A sales ("MSPs") having on average a much lower margin profile (10%-20%) vs RIB’s group average of 30%. Going forward, we expect to see more ("MSP") customers migrating to iMTWO platform driving the group’s margin towards 25% by 2023.

We emphasize, our estimates are rather conservative, as we assume only slow customer conversion of 30% by 2023 or c. 5% per year - well behind its peers (e.g. Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK), with c. 80% subs).

Chart 3 Phase III contract and strong organic growth support Q3 EBITDA margin

Source: Image created by the author with data from RIB Software

Investment phase is still ongoing

The company emphasized, that it remains on track with its investment schedule for this year. In fact, since starting the MTWO expansion (mid -2018) it has in total made 14 acquisitions and invested c. €102m (cash-relevant) or $150m/€135m gross investment (incl. earn-outs etc.). In 2019, RIB invested c. €82m and acquired 11 targets. This investment volume is well below our estimated €120m for 11 targets (full year), as RIB managed to pay on average less than $10m per target (as originally communicated). For the remainder of the year, the company expects to complete it's full M&A plan, acquiring 2-3 targets.

RIB’s 2020 plan includes 16 additional M&A deals, with an estimated total investment volume of between €100m and €140m (depending on the deal size). These should be mainly financed with operating cash, as RIB has a total of c. €220m in investment funds available (€133m in cash and the rest in treasury shares). On the back of an accelerating M&A, dynamics RIB expects a 30-60% average revenue growth rate within the 13 quarters.

Conclusion

Overall, strong set of results supported both by accelerated organic growth and ongoing M&A activities. The profitability was way stronger than what we have expected, however, declined sharply compared to the last year, as RIB continues to execute on its M&A strategy, with below-average margins. The company is well on track to grow its MTWO cloud platform with accelerated user conversion. As expected, following such strong Q3 results, the guidance was maintained, implying a sizable upside to our topline estimates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.