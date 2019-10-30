Commerce Bancshares Richly Rewarded For Its Quality And Stability

Even with a quality/defensive premium Commerce looks pricey, as I'm not interested in buying a high teens multiple for a bank likely to post low single-digit PPOP growth.

The third quarter's uptick in loan growth is likely not a "new normal", but Commerce's organic expansion initiatives are going well and the bank has a lot of dry powder.

I’ve made the point many times before that valuation doesn’t drive stocks as much as many investors seem to think – stocks don’t go up just because they’re cheap, and likewise don’t go down just because they’re expensive. I didn’t expect the nearly 15% move in Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) since my last update, but then I also didn’t expect the relatively aggressive decision to launch an accelerated share repurchase program, and in this environment, investors really love those upfront capital returns.

My core view on this bank really hasn’t changed, though. It’s an exceptionally well-run bank and an uncommonly conservatively-run bank. Although Commerce won’t suffer as much spread compression as its low-cost deposit base would otherwise suggest, I’m not going to pay more than 18 times next year’s earnings for a bank likely to grow its pre-provision profits at a very low single-digit rate for the next five years.

A Good Core Beat

This has been a generally good quarter for banks, relative to lowered expectations, and Commerce did a little than average. Core earnings beat by more than $0.03/share, with a $0.04 beat at the pre-provision profit line.

Revenue rose 2% year over year and slipped 1% qoq, beating expectations by about 1%. Net interest income fell 1% yoy and 4% qoq, as Commerce didn’t grow the balance sheet nearly as much as many banks (AEA were flat qoq) and net interest margin declined 18bp qoq as reported and 10bp on a core basis. In addition to the “lower loan yield / higher deposit cost” spread compression, Commerce saw an 8bp NIM headwind from lower TIPS income.

Commerce has a strong fee-generating business for a bank of its size, and fee income rose more than 7% yoy and 4% qoq, driving a 3% beat on good growth in the cards and trust businesses.

Operating expenses rose 3% yoy and 1% qoq, but still came in better than expected on both an absolute and efficiency ratio basis. Core pre-provision profits rose less than 1% yoy and fell 3% qoq, beating by a little less than 3%.

The Uptick In Loan Growth Likely Won’t Be Sustained

Relative to Commerce’s recent track record, loans surged in the third quarter with 1.4% qoq growth in average loans. Commerce has averaged closer to 0.5% qoq growth over the last two years (albeit with a few excursions into the 1%+ area), but strong C&I lending growth (up 7% yoy and over 2% qoq) fueled by the organic expansion efforts in St. Louis and Texas helped boost this quarter’s lending. Loan yield declined 11bp on a qoq basis, which is toward the better end of the curve this quarter.

Listening to management’s commentary, though, and considering their well-documented conservatism, I don’t think this is any kind of “new normal”. That said, Commerce does have a very clean loan book (NPAs are very low) and a low loan/deposit ratio, so if or when credit quality deteriorates more rapidly, and/or banks across the Midwest and Texas have to pull in lending to preserve capital, Commerce is going to have the dry powder on hand to poach attractive clients.

Commerce saw deposits shrink this quarter, with average balances down about 2% yoy and 1% qoq. Unfortunately, non-interest-bearing deposits shrank a little more, falling almost 6% yoy and about 1% qoq. Commerce’s cost of deposits is still exceptionally low, with an all-in cost of about 0.40% and a cost of 0.58% for interest-bearing deposits – one of the most attractively-priced deposit bases out there. Unfortunately, as I’ve written in reference to Comerica (CMA) and Umpqua (UMPQ) recently, low-cost deposit bases give banks fewer options to offset spread compression in easing cycles, though it’s still a strong positive on balance.

The Outlook

Looking at Commerce’s near future, I expect additional pressure on rates, but the bank’s downside is probably in the area of 3.2% to 3.3% (relative to 3.43% this quarter) and $1.5 billion of LIBOR hedges will start helping next year. Sluggish loan growth, spread compression, and limited scope for significant cost cuts are going to pressure pre-provision profits in 2020, and I’m not expecting particularly robust growth over the next three to five years.

Commerce’s accelerated share repurchase program takes capital off the table as a major tool to alter the earnings trajectory, but Commerce could still do a deal if they really wanted to – with its high-quality loan book and deposit franchise, Commerce could be an opportunistic acquirer if 2020/21 goes worse than expected for the sector. This bank has been an active acquirer in the past, and I could see management looking to use very selective M&A to establish beachheads in attractive markets, but the company’s organic commercial-driven expansion program has been working quite well as is.

Spread pressures have intensified since the summer, and I continue to expect low single-digit core earnings growth from Commerce.

The Bottom Line

I can’t reconcile that growth with today’s valuation (neither on a discounted core earnings basis, nor on a forward P/E basis), but again, I refer to my opening comment that stocks don’t underperform just because they’re expensive, and Commerce is doing nothing to harm its safe haven reputation. Commerce has been an average performer over the past decade and an above-average performer over the past 15 years (including the banking crisis years), and for investors who want a low-drama bank holding, this fits the bill even if I find the price of entry too high.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.