Not So Common Fixed-Income Preview

In this article, I'll review the less popular fixed-income securities, sorted into several categories: floored preferred stocks, third parties, trust preferred stocks, and the preferred units, including those with K-1. This makes a total of 90 securities, 50 of which are part of the largest primary exchange-traded fixed-income ETF: iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF).

As we can see in the chart below, despite the fact that just 11% of PFF's market capitalization consists of the aforementioned securities, which also corresponds to 11% of the fund's holdings, we are talking around $2B in general. As for the third-party trust securities, they are not part of any of the top 5 fixed-income ETF holdings (PFF, PGF, PGX, PSK, and VRP).

Now, that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring all preferred stocks by several groups and will reinstate our Monthly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

TNX - CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index ($TNX)

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

The most significant indicator for all fixed-income investors, the 10-year Treasury Note Yield (TNX), has again bounced back at the current rate of 1.80% after it had previously fallen again close to its over 3-year low at a rate of 1.50% in the first week of October. And this comes against the background of the Federal Reserve's decision to lower borrowing costs for the second time this year and signaling that a further interest cut before the end of the year could come. Furthermore, the Federal Reserve is extending its repo operations at least through January of the next year. Despite the fact that the FOMC directs the Desk to purchase Treasury bills at least into the second quarter of 2020 to maintain ample reserve balances over time at or above the level that prevailed in early September 2019, the treasuries turned bearish, basically as a risk-on with the most recent US-China trade deal developments. The fixed-income securities have consolidated, and neglecting the unstable behavior of the bonds and common stocks markets, managed to stay calm, with PFF trading at its 1-year high.

As for the equity markets, the S&P 500 has been all over the place in the recent weeks with a series of mixed news, including: the disappointing ISM U.S. manufacturing index that showed its lowest level in more than 10 years; the jumped expectations for an October rate cut to 93.5% from 77%; the unemployment that hit a new 50-year low, at a rate of 3.5% - a level unseen since December 1969; the reaching of a substantial phase one deal between the U.S. and China; and the most recent, the start of the earnings season.

The Review

1. Floating Rate Preferred Stocks

This group of preferred stocks pays a higher spread above LIBOR and sets a minimum nominal yield. Their current yield is their yield to worst, and if they trade below their redemption price, they have some extra value in their sleeping long-term call option on the LIBOR. Currently, almost all of the $25 par floating rate preferred stocks pay a fixed dividend because LIBOR is still too low to trigger their floating nature (the current 3-month LIBOR continues its fall below the 2% barrier, at a rate of 1.92813%). The only exception is SLMBP, as unlike most of the "floored" securities, it does not have a minimum nominal yield, and the falling of the LIBOR immediately means lowering the distribution rate. Here, you can see their current yields and at what percentage of par they trade:

Here is the full list:

The big risk with these securities is that they are the lowest nominal yielders. The security with the highest current yield is WTREP, a recently listed fixed-to-floating preferred stock, issued 5 years ago, that passed its call date now (the company had redeemed around 76% of all outstanding preferred shares on August 1, 2019) meaning it is so-called "floored" security now. Currently, maybe the most appetizing of the group is SLMBP with its 6.54% qualified current yield and a solid potential capital gain (after all it is trading at 55% of PAR!), as it's been under selling pressure over months. It is also, again, the preferred stock that has the worst one-month change, and with the exception of it, almost all other floating issues are flat or positive for the past month. Attaching importance, on the one hand, to the constant weakening of the LIBOR, SLMBP is close to its 3-year low.

Source: Tradingview.com | SLMBP

How have they moved for the last month?

For a clearer view, I've excluded USB.PA as it has a par value of $1,000.

2. Third Parties ("TRuPS")

The Third Party Trust Preferred Securities - TRuPS - are actually debt instruments masquerading as a stock. A company creates a trust and issues a bond to that trust. The trust then issues TRuPS to the public, backed by the interest income the trust receives from the bond.

2.1 Floating

The only good thing about these is that they are term securities and will eventually go to their par value after 16 years (GJO after 12).

2.2 Fixed

The in-depth problems of J. C. Penney (NYSE: JCP) are keeping its securities at the 23c for every dollar for another month, and there is no perspective for improvement. The following price chart shows that no matter the common stock spikes up and down, the third parties remained indifferent. This also can be explained by the fact that according to Barron's, the market is pricing a 96% chance JCP will default within five years.

Source: Tradingview.com

2.3 The full list:

How have they moved for the last month?

3. Trust Preferred Stocks (also known as hybrid securities)

The difference between the ordinary preferred stocks and the trust preferred stocks is that the latter offers a company the advantage of paying tax-deductible interest on the debt securities of the trust while they are somehow able to ignore the existence of the trust's debt on their balance sheet. Another important thing here is that the trust preferred's debentures generally rank senior to the company's traditional preferred stocks.

3.1 Call Risk, YTC < 0

Source: Author's database

3.2 No call risk:

Source: Author's database

3.3 The full list:

How have they moved for the last month?

4. Preferred Units

4.1 Fixed rate

For a better view, SPLP.PA, and TOO.PA are excluded from the bubble chart because of their yield-to-call.

The list:

4.2 Fixed-to-Floating

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

The full list:

4.3 Floating-to-Fixed

Also, there is one issue that currently pays a floating dividend rate, and after 5.5 years, if it does not get redeemed, it will pay a fixed dividend rate: Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Series C Floating-to-Fixed Rate Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Convertible Preferred Units (LMRKN).

LMRKN pays a floating dividend rate of the 3-month LIBOR rate plus 4.698% and has a minimum protection clause of 7%. With the current rate of the 3-month LIBOR, its current nominal yield is at its minimum rate of 7.00%. With the price of $26.30, this means it has a current yield of 6.65% and a yield-to-call of 5.90%.

4.4 K-1 Only (including the preferred stocks)

The chart below contains all preferred units and stocks with Schedule K-1 with non-suspended distribution by their yield-to-call and current yield.

Furthermore, for a better idea, SPLP.PA is also excluded from this chart because of its 195% yield-to-call.

Also, it is important to be noted effective January 1, 2019, Teekay LNG Partners LP (TGP) will be treated as a corporation, instead of a partnership for U.S. federal income tax purposes and common and preferred unitholders (TGP.PA and TGP.PB) will receive Form 1099s instead of Schedule K-1s relating to distributions taxable as dividends commencing in 2019.

4.5 One-month change

TOO-E and TOO-B had an impressive 40% gain for October (almost 7$) after TOO accepted the improved Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE: BBU) for $1.55 per unit in cash deal (47.6% premium to the originally offered $1.05 per shares). TOO-A also had a significant increase, although at a slower pace, at a rate of 23%.

5. Ex-Dividend Dates For The Next Month:

Which of the aforementioned securities are ex-dividend until the end of November? The date given is predicted on the base of the previous ones and may vary by a few days.

The ex-dividend dates are very useful for every fixed-income investor that practices the dividend capture strategy.

6. A Look At The Most Recent Redemption

There is one security this month that was redeemed, on October 7, 2019: Carlyle Group L.P., 5.875% Series A Non-Cumulative Preferred Units (TCGP). TCGP is called pursuant to the tax redemption provisions of the Preferred Units at a redemption price per unit of $25.34, which is equal to $25.25 per unit plus declared and unpaid distributions.

7. A Look At The Most Recent IPO

Still, there is only one recently issued series of preferred units for the past few months: Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 6.375% Class A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units Series 2 (BPYPO)

Conclusion

This is what our small world of not so common fixed income securities looks like in the end of October, just before the next Fed decision on October 30, where it is expected to cut interest rates by another quarter-point, estimated as 94% probability. This is also the reason, although, at a slow pace yet, the New Year's rally for all fixed-income securities to continue, as the situation is not much different from the previous month. Yields are falling with each month, and there has been almost no correction since December last year, except for a few days through which there was a more tangible selling. However, this was quickly stopped and didn't take long for all to get back on the path of buying.

